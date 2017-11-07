Michelle Pfeiffer rips into "systemic" abuse of women in Hollywood

I love Michelle Pfeiffer so much. She was beyond amazing in Orient Express, her performance in the third act almost brought me to tears. And she is right this type of behaviour is systemic and endemic in Hollywood and I hope all these high-profile women speaking out means we can finally turn a page on this issue, altho there is still so much that needs to be fought for and accomplished. Reply

Thread

Link

Was the film good? I'm thinking of going to see it this week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was the movie just like the book? Any difference in the lame ass ending? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean. it's universal. it's not just a hollywood problem. the predators in hollywood just generally have more resources at their disposal to hide things in the aftermath. these conversations are good, but they alone aren't enough. it's not just a hollywood problem and only addressing it as a hollywood-specific problem is like throwing a thimble full of water on a grease fire. Reply

Thread

Link

Great comment 👍 ita. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



that's why im so thankful my job is made up of 99% women and my only contact with men is via emails!!! yep, every woman I know has had their experience with sexual harassment. :(that's why im so thankful my job is made up of 99% women and my only contact with men is via emails!!! #yesallmen Reply

Thread

Link

i will never forget my aunt telling me this "romantic" story about how my uncle wooed~ her.... so they were like 18 and he asked her out and she was like nah but then he showed up to a party he knew she was gonna be at and convinced her to take her home. when they arrived to her house he locked her inside his car and wouldn't let her get out until she agreed to go out on a date with him and he forced a kiss on her.



hes my ~rich uncle and aunt but everyone knows she lives in a golden cage bc she may have it all but he's so possessive and disgusting, mY GOD. i dont talk to him or show up family gatherings at his home, but im fond of my aunt so it's very difficult. he also picks out her wardrobe and doesnt let her go out with her female friends past like 8pm



the saddest part is that she told me this story like it was such a huge romantic gesture to lock her in and basically force her to go out like THE FUCK...



Edited at 2017-11-08 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg my mom has a friend like that. She's also in a golden cage and can't go out beyond a certain time. Before she married him (late in life) she was the most independent person ever. It's depressing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of this quote from Mary Wollstonecraft:



“Taught from infancy that beauty is woman's scepter, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison.”



My godmom had a marriage like the one described. She was married to a powerful guy who managed to piss of the teamsters to the point his wife and kid needed security for awhile. But she eventually broke free and found her voice after being denied so many basic opportunities. Married in the early 50s, divorced once, remarried him, then the second divorce only because he wanted to marry the boss's daughter for the presidency of the company. She let him go and refused to allow a return on the daughter's investment. But it took awhile to really be free of that gilded cage. They weren't born rich, by any means, but once he started making cash...it didn't stop.



It's scary how independent women lose that spark when society's messages are too readily received. Takes a lot of work to undo that kind of conditioning. And it never fully went away. She constantly had issues with vanity. She looked gorgeous, yes, but she refused to let go of some of the messages and values of worth that he formed in her mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hedy Lamarr had a husband like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







#exposeallthemen I'm honestly floored that this is still getting national attention- I thought that this would have the shelf-life of a mass shooting. Reply

Thread

Link

there's just not much else going on in the celeb world right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. The fact that it's spreading like wildfire is so amazing to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's right on every single point she's made



and the pfeiffernaissance is one of the few things 2017 has brought upon us Reply

Thread

Link

michelle is fantastic, and this is a great statement Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad to see her again bc she's always been one of my faves, this isn't surprising but still disheartening. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her, and I'm so glad that this issue isn't just going away Reply

Thread

Link

It's definitely not just systemic HW, but I the think the film industry makes it easier for abusers because there is no real work force structure, no human resources, a lot of vulnerable young people and then these men with immense power



Edited at 2017-11-08 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She didn't lie. Reply

Thread

Link

All of these stories gave me a chance to reflect on memories I’ve basically suppressed over the years - I have never been raped (sadly this makes me one of the ‘lucky ones’ which is just so fucked in my mind but regardless), but I’ve been sexually harassed many times. The one that fucks with me the most now that I’m closer to 30 is when I was in middle school changing in a back room with other girls who were in show choir with me and our ASB advisor walks in and acts like he was only coming in to work on the computer and stayed in the room the whole time as we were changing. Mind you, we were all mid-change, about age 12-13, and this was someone we trusted. He even said don’t worry I won’t watch. It makes me so fucking sick and sad when I think of it. Obviously I didn’t go to anyone about it because I just didn’t know. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. I was already going through a tough time when the #metoo caught on and it was just awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same re: reflecting on memories, I realized I was harassed a lot more than I'd previously assumed.



Ugh, that's horrifying about the ASB advisor going in there while you were all changing clothes, I'm sorry. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will Olivia Colman be a household name? I love ha! Reply

Thread

Link

mte shes fantastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen the film yet? I'm curious how much she's in it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too! I would imagine when she's on The Crown she'll get a lot more attention? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

TBH. she's such an incredible actress. can't wait for her emmy in 2019. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love michelle but i'm avoiding Orient Express because of Depp Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. Also the disturbing facial hair they put on Ewan McGregor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's not in the movie...I think you may be confusing him with Kennth Branagh.



I know white people look the same but Ewan Mcgregor is more attractive than Kenneth Branagh, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol r u dragging Kenneth Branagh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN Reply

Thread

Link