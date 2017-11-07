Michelle Pfeiffer rips into "systemic" abuse of women in Hollywood
The issue of woman being abused in Hollywood is “Systemic” says Michelle Pfeiffer #MichellePfeiffer #pfeiffer #hollywood #metoo pic.twitter.com/ZpeZdWfT7s— Pfeiffer Nation (@PfeifferNation) November 7, 2017
- In an interview with the BCC, actress Michelle Pfeiffer weighed in on the recent abuse scandals rocking Hollywood.
- The Oscar-nominated actor was joined by her 'Orient Express' costar Olivia Colman, who agreed that the scandal has paved the way for a long-overdue discussion to be had.
- She stated "I've had some experiences, I have to say, since this has all come out, there really hasn't been one woman that I talked to that hasn't had an experience and it just goes to show you how systemic it is."
- "Where is that line betwen, 'Oh I got hit on?' and I was inappropriately touched?'"
that's why im so thankful my job is made up of 99% women and my only contact with men is via emails!!! #yesallmen
hes my ~rich uncle and aunt but everyone knows she lives in a golden cage bc she may have it all but he's so possessive and disgusting, mY GOD. i dont talk to him or show up family gatherings at his home, but im fond of my aunt so it's very difficult. he also picks out her wardrobe and doesnt let her go out with her female friends past like 8pm
the saddest part is that she told me this story like it was such a huge romantic gesture to lock her in and basically force her to go out like THE FUCK...
“Taught from infancy that beauty is woman's scepter, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison.”
My godmom had a marriage like the one described. She was married to a powerful guy who managed to piss of the teamsters to the point his wife and kid needed security for awhile. But she eventually broke free and found her voice after being denied so many basic opportunities. Married in the early 50s, divorced once, remarried him, then the second divorce only because he wanted to marry the boss's daughter for the presidency of the company. She let him go and refused to allow a return on the daughter's investment. But it took awhile to really be free of that gilded cage. They weren't born rich, by any means, but once he started making cash...it didn't stop.
It's scary how independent women lose that spark when society's messages are too readily received. Takes a lot of work to undo that kind of conditioning. And it never fully went away. She constantly had issues with vanity. She looked gorgeous, yes, but she refused to let go of some of the messages and values of worth that he formed in her mind.
#exposeallthemen
and the pfeiffernaissance is one of the few things 2017 has brought upon us
Ugh, that's horrifying about the ASB advisor going in there while you were all changing clothes, I'm sorry. :(
I know white people look the same but Ewan Mcgregor is more attractive than Kenneth Branagh,
