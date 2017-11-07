Sheena Ringo

Michelle Pfeiffer rips into "systemic" abuse of women in Hollywood



  • In an interview with the BCC, actress Michelle Pfeiffer weighed in on the recent abuse scandals rocking Hollywood.

  • The Oscar-nominated actor was joined by her 'Orient Express' costar Olivia Colman, who agreed that the scandal has paved the way for a long-overdue discussion to be had.

  • She stated "I've had some experiences, I have to say, since this has all come out, there really hasn't been one woman that I talked to that hasn't had an experience and it just goes to show you how systemic it is."

  • "Where is that line betwen, 'Oh I got hit on?' and I was inappropriately touched?'"


