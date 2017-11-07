[SPOILERS] Sadie Sink (Max) responds to the Kiss Controversy after thinkpieces started popping up
In summary:
- [IF YOU GOT THIS FAR WITHOUT READING THE TWEET, GOOD FOR YOU]During an episode of "Behind Stranger Things" (an aftershow) that featured the Duffer Brothers, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and a few others, the host, Jim Rash, brought up the kiss between Lucas and Max. Sadie Sink states the kiss was never in the script. A Duffer Brother says that they added the kiss in because of Sadie's nervous reaction after they joked about it on the first day of filming the Snow Ball scene. She says she was "stressed out" the whole day, and that the kiss was filmed the following day. The brother says "it's your fault" to her.
In a previous episode, the cast (this time, including Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard) also talked about how nervous and anxious Sadie Sink was about the Lucas/Max kiss.
Here's the scene from the roundtable that people have been responding to:
- Fans on Twitter understandably responded negatively to this sequence, especially since Sink wasn't really asked about anything else. This reaction gained traction.
A paraphrase of Sink's response:
- [End of season spoiler for her character]It was both Caleb and Sadie's first kiss, so of course she was nervous. She was never made to feel uncomfortable on the set, and the Duffer Brothers are very supportive and work to create a comfortable set environment. If she felt uncomfortable then she would not have gone through with the scene.
- This next part is interesting: Source makes sure to double-down on getting a direct comment from Sink, and asks if she had been prepped prior to this short interview. At this shift, her publicist stepped in and told the interviewer her client had answered the question. The interview uncomfortably shifted to talk of skateboarding.
Imo, I get why people felt the way they felt about this and the way it was discussed on the aftershow, but Idk about how about how healthy the media attention is for this kid. Media outlets reached out to her for comment, and Idk how helpful that is because if the experience was bad she'll be forced to rehash it, and if it wasn't that bad then the negative media attention could just upset her. :/
This bit from Duffer tho (from the NYDailyNews)....
Ross Duffer blamed Sink’s reactions for his insistence on the kiss.
“You reacted so strongly to this. I was just joking and you were so freaked out that I was like well, I gotta make her do it now,” he said on “Beyond Stranger Things.”
McLaughlin, 16, also said the kiss left him “feeling weird.”
NAGL on the Duffers imo.
The kid is 15, wtf?! I mean at any age this is grotesque, but she's literally a child being sexualised and coerced and pressurised into an intimate situation she is scared about and not ready for.
but as cute and innocent as it appears on screen, are these kiss scenes in media with kids really necessary at all?
Obviously I’m not looking to screw child actor up anymore than they end up being, but I’m wont pretend that I didnt enjoy those moments as a kid.
it felt a bit overkill to me that we saw el/mike and sadie/lucas kiss around the same time.
Adult me have the mindset that kid/teeny romance isn't necessary, but you aren't wrong. And ST has a young fanbase, so it's fair they do it right by them as well.
nope, not at all. my mom and i talked about that after watching this season. their friendships and "relationships" were all conveyed on screen just fine without actually seeing a kiss. i can understand why kids their own ages might be fascinated by that but i'm not here for the way adults are with this cast.
It just felt like the brothers are projecting their lil dude fantasies on literal CHILDREN and it's not cute.
Love the show but... won't be finishing the behind the scenes if it makes me feel this depressed.
(also Millie talking about sobbing in the bathroom after her tough scenes, and the guys were like...oh.... and then moved on)
the fact that they had nancy say the 'girls are stupid at that age' line when she was with dustin pretty much settles that they're the perpetual nerds who feel wronged by world bc the cute girls didn't pay attention to them in hs. didn't see dustin asking any fat or ugly girl to dance btw but SURE girls are the ones who are shallow.
That line pissed me off sooooooo much. Fucking losers with lifelong issues with women.
It was little moments like that and probably more if I continued...
I think the extras all clapping after every kiss scene is way more awkward and awful than anything they did with springing it on them in the script. the background director should have stopped that shit immediately.
this whole cast seems sweet and i wish them the best but i foresee a lot of therapy in their futures
i feel wrong for laughing but so true :( wish they had the support system the HP kids had, they all turned out relatively fine and HP was much bigger than ST is.
it wasn't in the script, meaning she specifically didn't agree to such a scene.
After 'freaking out' at the mere suggestion of it, they made her do it. a buncha times.
That’s f’ed up
Tbh I didn't feel like it added anything to the scene and they shouldn't have done it. It was literally done just to fuck with the kids. Because the Duffer brothers are insecure 12 year olds inside.
This show premiered a little over a week ago, and she's already having to squash controversies and respond to internet backlash.
I think she is fine. I think people pushing her so hard on "ARE YOU OKAY THO??" is way more stressful and unfair for her. just my opinion.
basically was winegums said, ppl are clutching their pearls, and putting a 13 year old girl on the spot over something no one but those that were there know the full story of is just a shitty thing to do.
and ofc she was prepped! she's 14! she doesn't need journalists hassling her.
and i find it extra annoying that no one is worried about caleb here. he's only 16 and it was his first kiss too! he said he was just as nervous as sadie.
I mean, obviously not trying to police or judge their feelings on something that happened to them—they can feel however they need obviously—but unless I did miss something, this backlash is making it seem like the two of them we’re doing some serious making out and going to awkward lengths.
So wait, how did it even come up? Like, she says, “glad I don’t have any kissing scenes!” And they were like, “well since you mentioned it...we changed our mind! Hahahaha. Kiss!”
If so, that’s not cool. She’s a kid. Here I was thinking it was scripted and she just felt weird about kissing on screen and/or talking about it afterward. That’s why I thought this backlash was a bit much considering it really wasn’t much of a kiss, so why did people care?