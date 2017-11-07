Europa &#39;51

[SPOILERS] Sadie Sink (Max) responds to the Kiss Controversy after thinkpieces started popping up




In summary:
- [IF YOU GOT THIS FAR WITHOUT READING THE TWEET, GOOD FOR YOU]During an episode of "Behind Stranger Things" (an aftershow) that featured the Duffer Brothers, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and a few others, the host, Jim Rash, brought up the kiss between Lucas and Max. Sadie Sink states the kiss was never in the script. A Duffer Brother says that they added the kiss in because of Sadie's nervous reaction after they joked about it on the first day of filming the Snow Ball scene. She says she was "stressed out" the whole day, and that the kiss was filmed the following day. The brother says "it's your fault" to her.

In a previous episode, the cast (this time, including Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard) also talked about how nervous and anxious Sadie Sink was about the Lucas/Max kiss.

Here's the scene from the roundtable that people have been responding to:


- Fans on Twitter understandably responded negatively to this sequence, especially since Sink wasn't really asked about anything else. This reaction gained traction.

A paraphrase of Sink's response:

- [End of season spoiler for her character]It was both Caleb and Sadie's first kiss, so of course she was nervous. She was never made to feel uncomfortable on the set, and the Duffer Brothers are very supportive and work to create a comfortable set environment. If she felt uncomfortable then she would not have gone through with the scene.

- This next part is interesting: Source makes sure to double-down on getting a direct comment from Sink, and asks if she had been prepped prior to this short interview. At this shift, her publicist stepped in and told the interviewer her client had answered the question. The interview uncomfortably shifted to talk of skateboarding.

Sources: 1 2
Imo, I get why people felt the way they felt about this and the way it was discussed on the aftershow, but Idk about how about how healthy the media attention is for this kid. Media outlets reached out to her for comment, and Idk how helpful that is because if the experience was bad she'll be forced to rehash it, and if it wasn't that bad then the negative media attention could just upset her. :/
Tagged: ,