[SPOILERS] Sadie Sink (Max) responds to the Kiss Controversy after thinkpieces started popping up

Damn, you beat me! My post was spoiler free.



This bit from Duffer tho (from the NYDailyNews)....



Ross Duffer blamed Sink’s reactions for his insistence on the kiss.

“You reacted so strongly to this. I was just joking and you were so freaked out that I was like well, I gotta make her do it now,” he said on “Beyond Stranger Things.”

McLaughlin, 16, also said the kiss left him “feeling weird.”



NAGL on the Duffers imo.



I tried so hard to put spoilers behind a cut, and then I looked at the tweet lol. Reply

the whole "you asked for this" manipulative language i think is something a lot of people, especially women have encountered in their lives and may be why people feel the need to call them out, but like others are saying here, it's the duffer brothers not sadie that should be put in the spotlight over this. Reply

I agree that part of it is questionable to me. :/ Reply

That... is some fucking weird disgusting shit.



The kid is 15, wtf?! I mean at any age this is grotesque, but she's literally a child being sexualised and coerced and pressurised into an intimate situation she is scared about and not ready for. Reply

yikes, just imagine having your first kiss in front of a bunch of extras and a crew, and knowing the whole world will get to watch it. the directors are shit for not making the actors more comfortable about it. Reply

The Duffer brothers came off as pretty douchie in the Beyond episodes imo. Especially the non-Ross one. They come off as so immature and were like arguing with the kids half the time. Grow up. Reply

lol, ofc they prepped her. at the same time, leave her alone and tell the duffers to fuck off. Reply

ia with your comments op. the situation is sort of a catch-22.



but as cute and innocent as it appears on screen, are these kiss scenes in media with kids really necessary at all? Reply

Idk, I feel like those young adolescent kisses on tv/movies meant something to me as a kid. Like, to this day, I can still remember watching Christina Ricci and Devon Sawa in Casper and being utterly transfixed. I mean, I’m in my 30s now but that was a movie moment for me a kid. It made me feel things, both innocent things and less so. Idk.



Obviously I’m not looking to screw child actor up anymore than they end up being, but I’m wont pretend that I didnt enjoy those moments as a kid.



yeah, i'm not saying they shouldn't be in media at all but i feel like many kiss scenes (kids and adults) are unnecessary and seem hammed in a lot of times. i think i saw that movie you mentioned, and i recall it was sweet.



it felt a bit overkill to me that we saw el/mike and sadie/lucas kiss around the same time. Reply

Oh fuck, that was a moment for me as well. I still remember seeing it in the theaters. That movie made me have a HUGE crush on him, he was the perfect boy for years in my mind.



Adult me have the mindset that kid/teeny romance isn't necessary, but you aren't wrong. And ST has a young fanbase, so it's fair they do it right by them as well. Reply

Biiiitch yas that moment was everything Reply

Yep same here re: Caster. ik adults flood the ST fandom but I really didn't see those moments as anything but for the kids/tweens in the audience. Reply

are these kiss scenes in media with kids really necessary at all?



nope, not at all. my mom and i talked about that after watching this season. their friendships and "relationships" were all conveyed on screen just fine without actually seeing a kiss. i can understand why kids their own ages might be fascinated by that but i'm not here for the way adults are with this cast. Reply

i wouldn't say necessary but i'd be lying if i said i didn't think it was cute as fuck, especially mike/eleven. but yeah, it could've easily been left out bc everything about that scene was already super cute with no kissing Reply

I had to stop watching Behind Stranger Things after that.

It just felt like the brothers are projecting their lil dude fantasies on literal CHILDREN and it's not cute.

Love the show but... won't be finishing the behind the scenes if it makes me feel this depressed.

(also Millie talking about sobbing in the bathroom after her tough scenes, and the guys were like...oh.... and then moved on) Reply

my thoughts exactly. watching the show made me really dislike the duffer bros.. wasn't too keen on that other dude that smiled a lot either! Reply

It just felt like the brothers are projecting their lil dude fantasies on literal CHILDREN and it's not cute.



the fact that they had nancy say the 'girls are stupid at that age' line when she was with dustin pretty much settles that they're the perpetual nerds who feel wronged by world bc the cute girls didn't pay attention to them in hs. didn't see dustin asking any fat or ugly girl to dance btw but SURE girls are the ones who are shallow. Reply

that was so blatant. Reply

"the fact that they had nancy say the 'girls are stupid at that age' line when she was with dustin pretty much settles that they're the perpetual nerds who feel wronged by world bc the cute girls didn't pay attention to them in hs."





That line pissed me off sooooooo much. Fucking losers with lifelong issues with women. Reply

ya that bugged me. I mean it didn't ruin that scene for me, but they should have just made the line "kids are stupid at your age, it takes a while to learn what matters and what doesn't" or something to that effect instead of it being like "the popular girls dont like you because girls are dumb". like? Reply

That part made me cringe. Yeah, I felt bad for Dustin but the girls were under no obligation to dance with them. Reply

same... I enjoyed the second season more than I thought so of course, I immediately jumped to watching Beyond Stranger Things and just stopped after ep 3. The Duffer bros were unlikeable and should not have been in the table with the cast, or atleast be interviewed separately. I think its a weird power dynamic because technically they are the boss and the kids realize they cant say whatever they want. I started noticing it when Finn was talking about how the snowball filming took forever, like 3+ days and the one Duffer bro was like UH EXCUSE ME, IT DIDNT TAKE THAT LONG,like only 1 day and you can just see Finn realizing he doesnt wanna piss off his boss for sounding whiny. Millie had to step in and compromise with "ok maybe 2 days!"



It was little moments like that and probably more if I continued... Reply

What is with this show? I have never heard of it before IT came out. I'm so outta the loop Reply

I remember Millie and Finn said their kiss wasn't in the finale script either. They added both kisses in last minute for some reason.



Edited at 2017-11-08 01:57 am (UTC)

i read she did it for the fans of mike and eleven. she thought they'd like it, and be upset if there wasn't one. Reply

they probably don't want the stress of an impending first kiss (which is huge at that age) to affect the performances leading up to it, is my guess. child actors have to have their first kisses on screen a LOT of the time, it's part of the deal and they know that. their parents and guardians are there the entire time. I think stressing them out for shits and giggles is pretty fucked, but thats something people should be pushing the Duffer brothers on answering about, not the kids.



I think the extras all clapping after every kiss scene is way more awkward and awful than anything they did with springing it on them in the script. the background director should have stopped that shit immediately. Reply

Millie suggested the idea to the Duffer Brothers. Reply

the duffers were the creeps here and should be the ones being hassled by press to answer for their actions, not the actual child involved



this whole cast seems sweet and i wish them the best but i foresee a lot of therapy in their futures Reply

EXACTLY. leave Sadie, alone. Reply

this whole cast seems sweet and i wish them the best but i foresee a lot of therapy in their futures



i feel wrong for laughing but so true :( wish they had the support system the HP kids had, they all turned out relatively fine and HP was much bigger than ST is. Reply

Yeah but the HP kids didn't do the LA/NY scene because they lived in another country and their parents didn't depend on them financially. I've always heard that both Emma Watson and Dan Radcliffe had parents who had cushy jobs. I think that makes a big ass difference because their parents don't push them into anything since they don't need the money. Reply

Okay, I'm confused. Max didn't want to kiss Lucas but the Duffers made her anyway? Or something? Reply

precisely.

it wasn't in the script, meaning she specifically didn't agree to such a scene.

After 'freaking out' at the mere suggestion of it, they made her do it. a buncha times. Reply

Yeah, basically. It was her first kiss and she was understandably really nervous about it. It was never in the script to begin with, either. Reply

Aww :/

That’s f’ed up Reply

In the episode they explain it wasn't originally planned, but Millie kept egging Sadie on before that day joking that she'd have to kiss Lucas. So she was visibly flustered the day of shooting and the Duffer brothers decided they "had to" make them kiss since they thought it was funny how nervous she was. Sadie commented that it was embarrassing having her first kiss in front of 100 extras, crew and her mom.





Tbh I didn't feel like it added anything to the scene and they shouldn't have done it. It was literally done just to fuck with the kids. Because the Duffer brothers are insecure 12 year olds inside. Reply

I get adults wanting to protect kids but I feel uncomfortable when they want to do it so much that they end up talking over them or squashing them down more. Like the age that most of the kids on this show are at are such formative and confusing years that it's understandable that they have "weird" feelings about most things. I feel like the attention is just so over the top and overwhelming. Reply

You articulated how I'm feeling about this so much better than I could/did. I get the knee-jerk reaction to want to defend the kids (all of them), but the process of that is so public and can potentially cause further harm imo.



This show premiered a little over a week ago, and she's already having to squash controversies and respond to internet backlash. Reply

Yeah, I feel like if anything these questions should be directed at the Duffer Bros. if anything. Reply

mte why the fuck is Sadie the one being put on the spot about this, you want to grill someone then go after the Duffers. Reply

this show was a mistake Reply

mte im tired of hearing about it everywhere Reply

Then why did you come in this post? Reply

I think the PR rep did the right thing by stepping in. she is a kid, she's a child. asking her a question like that - something she doesn't fully understand the implications of or what her answer could be implying - isn't really right to do to a kid. she clearly loves her role, and while I think dangling a nervous scene in front of a kid is a bit much I think pushing her so hard to try and defend the platform and creators who gave her such an amazing role for some story she told simply off the cuff during an after show is also not right.



I think she is fine. I think people pushing her so hard on "ARE YOU OKAY THO??" is way more stressful and unfair for her. just my opinion. Reply

iawtc. People are so focused on clutching their pearls that they can't even direct the question right, and either way Sadie shouldn't be put on the spot about this, like if you're saying the Duffers were inconsiderate of her then how is this any better? Reply

ia, mainly because she didn't seem angry or upset in the round table interview. She seems like a very well spoken teen, and her parents or guardians likely had to give permission for it, so all and all leaving it alone probably would have been healthier for her. Now that she's had to issue a comment she's more likely to think she did something wrong, while before it was just a thing that happened filming a tv show she's on.



basically was winegums said, ppl are clutching their pearls, and putting a 13 year old girl on the spot over something no one but those that were there know the full story of is just a shitty thing to do.

mte 10x Reply

idk i feel like this was really blown out of proportion



and ofc she was prepped! she's 14! she doesn't need journalists hassling her. Reply

IA. the reaction to this is getting out of hand. their kids, telling a story of when they felt awkward or nervous, and people are reading it as a cry for help or something. I get people are being hyper aware because of the current environment in Hollywood right now - and thats good BTW - but this seems to be stirring shit for clicks and headlines and making things worse for the kids than anyone being genuinely worried, and that is bothersome to me. Reply

this is basically how i feel about it tbh. the vibe from the beyond stranger things roundtable didn't read at all like a cry from help.



and i find it extra annoying that no one is worried about caleb here. he's only 16 and it was his first kiss too! he said he was just as nervous as sadie. Reply

This is how I feel too Reply

I really don’t remember their kiss being anything. Like, wasn’t it a quick little pop kiss, blink and you’ll miss it, sort of thing? Did I miss something more?



I mean, obviously not trying to police or judge their feelings on something that happened to them—they can feel however they need obviously—but unless I did miss something, this backlash is making it seem like the two of them we’re doing some serious making out and going to awkward lengths.



Edited at 2017-11-08 02:06 am (UTC)

No the backlash is about the fact that they brought up, she was uncomfortable, and they said, “well now you have to do it,” like they didn’t even take their actor’s feelings into account, she couldn’t even prepare for her scene. Reply

Ahh, so it wasn’t even supposed to happen originally?



So wait, how did it even come up? Like, she says, “glad I don’t have any kissing scenes!” And they were like, “well since you mentioned it...we changed our mind! Hahahaha. Kiss!”



If so, that’s not cool. She’s a kid. Here I was thinking it was scripted and she just felt weird about kissing on screen and/or talking about it afterward. That’s why I thought this backlash was a bit much considering it really wasn’t much of a kiss, so why did people care?



This is creepy as fuck. Even though she and her parents probably won’t say anything bc it might negatively affect her career, it was god damn disgusting. Part of rape culture is men feeling entitled to control women’s bodies. Plus she is a minor. If they wrote a kissing scene into the script and she consented to do it, cool. But to make a little girl to do an impromptu kissing scene because she looked uncomfortable with it is cruel. Reply

