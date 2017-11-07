USC Students calling for removal of Bryan Singer's name from cinema and media studies division
USC students are calling for the removal of #XMen director Bryan Singer's name from cinema, media studies division https://t.co/4H9jJHVHgf pic.twitter.com/J6aHlsSE1l— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 7, 2017
- Film students at the University of Southern California are rightfully pissed off about
Bryan Singerstill having a career.
- They are a petition for the removal of his name from their cinema and media studies division, known as
Bryan SingerDivision of Cinema & Media Studies
- “Despite Singer’s philanthropic work for SCA, having his name attached to a division of the School of Cinematic Arts gives the impression that we, both as an institution and as members of the entertainment industry, value his financial contributions over the safety, respect and future of students. It sets a precedent of lenience for sexual criminals and further undermines the visibility and respect that victims of harassment and assault deserve,” the students wrote.
SOURCE
he will suffer to his last breath
That said, I would love for these students to get his name removed.
And it's wild to me that he has anything at such a big film school named after him. I'm guessing he gave a ton of money, but still.
Wow. Kudos to those students.
His face honestly terrifies me, some next uncanny valley at work
"I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago," Talese said...Talese, though not naming Rapp in his comments, went on to say, "So, O.K., it happened 10 years ago...Jesus, suck it up once in a while!"
Flames on the side of my face.
And I just re-watched the episode with the 15 year old teenage supermodel (Skin Deep Season 2) and honestly, the way that the adult men on that show talked about her was pretty disgusting. They actually make bets about her breasts being real and there's this one discussion House has where he talks about how this 15 year old teenage model is "seen as the apex of human sexuality and what we hold ideal and yet the law says that they can't touch her for another few more years" and just- /ugh/
It just really creeped me out. Especially since that was written over ten years ago and it's only now that a light is finally being shone on these disgusting abusive men.
Anyway, I hope this POS goes down in flames and that his many many victims find justice.