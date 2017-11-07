USC Students calling for removal of Bryan Singer's name from cinema and media studies division

I cannot wait for this disgusting piece of shit to go down Reply

he's next, bookmark me! Reply

he's already been exposed. if hasn't happened now, it won't happen unfortunately. Reply

You'd be surprised, especially since he hasn't changed his behavior. Reply

mte, vile Reply

SAME Reply

MFTE Reply

The studios are protecting him. It's not like he's some indie producer/director. He does franchise work for 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., DC, Marvel, etc. They are heavily invested in him and they've protected their investment. He hasn't gotten away with all this for years just on his own.



That said, I would love for these students to get his name removed. Reply

Not going to happen unless allegations come out against him Reply

why u gotta ruin it lol Reply

lol Reply

i just realized he looks like benedict cumberbatch Reply

I was just thinking he looked kind of like mike birbiglia which made me feel bad for mike birbiglia. Reply

Fuck, you are so right! 😂 Reply

Good. It's about time.



And it's wild to me that he has anything at such a big film school named after him. I'm guessing he gave a ton of money, but still. Reply

He looks like an alien Reply

Wow. Kudos to those students. Reply

Good. All these men need to suffer. Reply

valar morghulis Reply

Good.



His face honestly terrifies me, some next uncanny valley at work Reply

Author Gay Talese says Kevin Spacey accusers should "suck it up" over his "indiscretions" https://t.co/cw2uz9L0nP pic.twitter.com/UC2IddcqHO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2017





"I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago," Talese said...Talese, though not naming Rapp in his comments, went on to say, "So, O.K., it happened 10 years ago...Jesus, suck it up once in a while!"



Flames on the side of my face. Off-topic, but not wildly unrelated...Flames on the side of my face. Reply

Who is this decrepit toilet bowl Reply

Who the fuck is this person and why was anyone even asking for his opinion...Goddamn like did he write a book or something that we have to now acknowledge his existence and terrible thoughts on everything? Reply

Break a hip. Reply

who is this and why isn't he dead?! Reply

He can have a heart attack ASAP Reply

Wait, I just realized this is the guy who wrote The Voyeur's Motel. AKA, the dude who spent decades corresponding with (and keeping the secret of) a motel owner who spied on his guests having sex for about 30 years. Of fucking course he sees no issue with sexual assault and harassment. Reply

Christ Reply

this "20 minutes of action" BULLSHIT Reply

Who is this asshole? Reply

so when is this guy gonna get exposed ⏱ Reply

Maybe a bit of a side note but I recently started rewatching House MD and it took me a few episodes to realize that one of Brian Singers production companies played a huge part in making that series.



And I just re-watched the episode with the 15 year old teenage supermodel (Skin Deep Season 2) and honestly, the way that the adult men on that show talked about her was pretty disgusting. They actually make bets about her breasts being real and there's this one discussion House has where he talks about how this 15 year old teenage model is "seen as the apex of human sexuality and what we hold ideal and yet the law says that they can't touch her for another few more years" and just- /ugh/



It just really creeped me out. Especially since that was written over ten years ago and it's only now that a light is finally being shone on these disgusting abusive men.



Anyway, I hope this POS goes down in flames and that his many many victims find justice. Reply

Wtf!? I don't even remember that episode. That show got way too much credit. Reply

Holy fuck I remember that episode because it was SO FUCKING weird and creepy how they were talking about her!! Reply

Oh yeah I remember that episode. It was very messed up. Reply

Unfortunately, that is one the few House episodes I remember well Reply

Ew omg. I think I vaguely remember that episode but didn't remember that scene. WTF?? Reply

YES Reply

destroy ha!! Reply

the things i heard about this dude are nasty Reply

Good riddances Reply

