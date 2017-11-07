Sheena Ringo

USC Students calling for removal of Bryan Singer's name from cinema and media studies division


  • Film students at the University of Southern California are rightfully pissed off about Bryan Singer still having a career.

  • They are a petition for the removal of his name from their cinema and media studies division, known as Bryan Singer Division of Cinema & Media Studies

  • “Despite Singer’s philanthropic work for SCA, having his name attached to a division of the School of Cinematic Arts gives the impression that we, both as an institution and as members of the entertainment industry, value his financial contributions over the safety, respect and future of students. It sets a precedent of lenience for sexual criminals and further undermines the visibility and respect that victims of harassment and assault deserve,” the students wrote.


he will suffer to his last breath

