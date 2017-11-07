The Green Ranger & Jean-Claude Van Damme Throw Hands at a Con

Men are babies Reply

I agree. Their egos are so fragile and petty they will fight over it. Reply

I feel like this is the Green Ranger's job now, just going to cons. I wonder how much he makes at each one? Reply

They make bank. Some actors make more at cons then they do an episode of a tv show. Reply

It's similar to endorsement deals in that they can make a lot of money from cons. It's the main reason so many actors do it now and it's basically pure profit for them. Reply

same for the original black ranger, yellow ranger and blue ranger. i swear it's their full time jobs with how much they post cons and i'm like, how do people even know them???? surely kids/teens of today don't? Reply

Original Yellow Ranger died in 2001, sis. Reply

Unless Yellow Rangers ghost is making bank then nah Reply

get a fucking grip u turds and just fuck it out Reply

only came here for OP's note, thank you jason was always the better leader tyvm and it was never the same once he, zack, and trini left.



on another note men stay being a mess as usual Reply

Jason for ever Reply

My god please, please, please let James Franco turn this into a movie. This situation is just too amazingly bizarre to let die. Reply

lmao i'd definitely watch a comedy where it's two action star has-beens beefing the whole time. Reply

Right? The potential for comedy gold whether intentional or unintentional is too good to let pass Reply

welp, i guess i have a nanowrimo idea now... Reply

lolol this sounds like an AU fanfic waiting to happen Reply

starring Edward Furlong and.....someone Reply

I just can't deal with these two queens having a catfight because of some shit they said in fucking 1995. Reply

What was the original beef about? And did they really slag each other on the red carpet of MMPR? lol Reply

idk but probably someone said the other one is a fake fighter or some crap like that Reply

How did women ever get the reputation as the emotional ones? Men are so fucking weak. Reply

bc somehow violence isn't seen as an emotional act. remember men don't cry or talk about feelings and that is truly what defines them as stoic unemotional adults. Reply

Remains stoic and unemotional Until they fucking blew up like a volcano. Reply

right?! like in one of my favorite tweets: "The first thing any white boy shows you when you come to his house is the hole he punched in his wall one time when he was mad" Reply

lmao this is so childish. Reply

What year is this? Reply

a real who's who of WHO? Reply

LOL WHAT Reply

Not like any of them have something better to do. Reply

I got into a fight with this crazy Russian model when I was in Bangkok. It was such bullshit, she came at my hair because I was drinking my water too close to her nobody ex, it was random as hell. I wanted to kill her tbh, I had to cut that trip short because I was losing my mind Reply

