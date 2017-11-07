The Green Ranger & Jean-Claude Van Damme Throw Hands at a Con
EXCLUSIVE: Jean-Claude Van Damme and Green Power Ranger, Jason David Frank, brawled at #ComicCon. No, really. Watch: https://t.co/f0xPJqcRMS— The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 5, 2017
@jdfffn sets the record straight on his fight with Jean Claude Van Damme! - https://t.co/5Wzl2X2G3b pic.twitter.com/tBdmrp8tX8— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) November 7, 2017
According to Frank, Con management asked if he would mind sharing his dressing room with Van Damme, to which he agreed. When Frank returned to his room after a long afternoon of kicks, flips, and autographs, he was not allowed to enter the room by Van Damme's security.
Con officials found the Ranger a new room and all was fine until Van Damme's team approached him to ask if he would pose for a photo with the other actor. Frank once again agreed and was met with an entire camera crew, shooting what appeared to be a reality show starring Van Damme. Frank alleges that Van Damme then accused the Ranger of bad mouthing him to the media, demanding that he apologize.
When the Ranger refused, Van Damme got violent. Watch the video @ theblast.com.
Sources: @TheBlast. @ComicBook.
