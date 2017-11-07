Team Taylor Swift is Sending Copyright Takedowns For Posting Album Artwork!

Lock this post.







The first magazine cover is way nicer than the real ones.



NOPE I want this to pick up in other places, because it's ridiculous. Don't let them scare us into thinking a photo of something being released in 3 days is a breach of copyright. Reply

Fight ha Reply

The hero we deserve tbh! Reply

You go girl! Reply

You are so brave. Fight evil! Reply

Needs the "this bitch" tag Reply

I second, third and fourth this Reply

what is this and why does it look so embarrassing? Reply

wait what? so the covers aren't the orange and grey ones? Reply

I thought these ones were a joke? Reply

these are the back covers, the fronts are the old ones Reply

was she mad that you made a better album cover? Reply

Wow u sure showed her!!! Reply

she's sucking the fun out of everything. she needs to take a chill pill the size of texas and relax. Reply

GUYS DEMOCRATS ARE WINNING Reply

yessss some good news! Reply

thank fuck Reply

CNN already called Virginia for Northam! I'm so happy! Reply

I'm fucking ecstatic omgggg Reply

YEEEES Reply

Breaking: Danica Roem has become the first openly transgender person elected to a state legislature in American history, defeating one of the most notoriously anti-LGBTQ politicians in the country. What a night! Proud to be an American. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/efgRa4IMKJ — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 8, 2017



and Danica Roem WON Reply

The resistance is working! I’m in tears! I actually have some hope. Reply

I'm shocked. I'm not even gonna lie. lol.





I just hope the momentum continues. Dems can get too complacent and too overconfident.... Reply

Man I was so pessimistic about this I'm so glad



Off to celebrate by watching thor ragnarok Reply

GOOD. I refuse to get too hopeful after everything though. Reply

I'm so relieved, I'm trying not to cry 😭😭😭 Reply

DEM IN NJ! Reply

I AM SHOOK!!!! Reply

YAASSS Reply

Such a beautiful early blue wave! Reply

What elections are these? How many does the US have? Reply

My co-worker saw one of those UPS (or is it fed ex??) trucks with Taylor's face on it, and he was so confused even after I explained it, lol Reply

LOL omg Reply

Has Taylor’s past albums leaked? Why is she so controlling in this Era? But wasn’t in the past Reply

1989 leaked. Reply

Did she leak it? Or how does an album get leak when the artist doesn’t Reply

Fuck off, Taylor. Reply

Why is "Why She Disappeared" in quotes? Reply

Edited at 2017-11-08 01:36 am (UTC)

what a scathing story! Reply

I love how after someone releases an album and is done with the promo, they "disappear". Like how every Britney album is her "comeback". Reply

Parent

LMAO at that thumb looking dude being "the new Kennedy hunk" Reply

Parent

apparently in "this is why we can't have nice things" she mocks the media. Like whatever she says, they say it back. She changes her voice to pretend she’s the media in the song



copy and pasted that from pop justice Reply

no thanks Reply

lmaoooo childish smh Reply

Yas queen of mocking the media in 2017 when our President is openly telling us to revolt against the media!!!! Reply

honestly, the media loves taylor and always has. she gets good press, she can cover pretty much any magazine she wants, and every profile of her is fawning and complimentary.



it's the public and social media that doesn't like her. i suppose she can't really talk about just hating the world/regular people, though. Reply

sis did u miss the post yesterday when several different sources came forward and said team taylor had them kill any story with a slightly negative spin? Reply

This Trumpian nonsense omg... Reply

lmao Reply

wow republicant realness Reply

For a human being, she is regressing. I feel so embarrassed for her... Reply

Soooo it's the song version of that spongebob meme? Reply

How fucking embarrassing. Reply

i cant. sis i cant woesikdfxcmlv Reply

She is so fucking stupid, LMFAO, way to not read the room, Taylor sis! Reply

lmfao at the lyrics and the title omg Reply

lol no really what Reply

This really...isn’t the time to be doing this, Taylor. Reply

cringe Reply

lmfao Reply

lmfao why is she like this?? so tone deaf. i can't. Reply

i kinda wanna make an account on twitter to post it purposely since her fans got my account locked for posting it fuckers Reply

Link

I'm so proud of you 😭😭😭 Reply

Someone beat me to it 😭

😭

😭

Reply

idk but i find her lame Reply

lmao tea Reply

