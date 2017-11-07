Team Taylor Swift is Sending Copyright Takedowns For Posting Album Artwork!
Fresh off her freedom of speech scandal / feud with the ACLU, Taylor Swift continues to threaten litigation like the
Republican American that she is! Has it Leaked, the website that simply reports leaks but doesn't post links, has shown the amount of album cover infringement threats that have been sent out on Twitter via BMR.
She eventually posted the tracklist herself, only after getting a bunch of nobodies banned.
BUT as a major "fuck you" to her bullshit, here are the tone-deaf leaked BACK covers of her reputation magazine, simulating magazine covers that she and her wonderbread scandals were barely on in the first place! Also, there are some more cat jokes, because that hasn't gotten old!
Source 1, Source 2, Source 3
Taylor's rep are sending out copyright takedowns on anyone who post photos of the album. Insane. It's an album cover! pic.twitter.com/J9wm5aQtre— Has it Leaked? (@hasitleaked) November 8, 2017
The first magazine cover is way nicer than the real ones.
I just hope the momentum continues. Dems can get too complacent and too overconfident....
Off to celebrate by watching thor ragnarok
copy and pasted that from pop justice
it's the public and social media that doesn't like her. i suppose she can't really talk about just hating the world/regular people, though.
