Speculations Begin on Which Serial Killers Will Appear on Season 2 of Netlix's Mindhunter



  • Mindhunter season one featured real life serial murderers Ed Kemper, Monte Ralph Rissell, Jerry Brudos, Richard Speck and Darrell Gene Devier[Spoiler (click to open)] Retired agent John Douglas whom Jonathan Groff portrays as Holden Ford, actually employed the tactics shown in the interrogation scene to catch Devier


  • Executive producer David Fincher mentioned season two might feature Charles Manson & David Berkowitz (son of sam)


  • Dennis Rader, the BTK killer, was teased without explanation for multiple scenes through the first season [Spoiler (click to open)]Edit:It is presumed that the first episode featuring the unsolved murders of the mother & son will be attributed to Rader through creative liberties(so that the team may study & follow his later kills). Rader was not apprehended until 2005 and this is a period specific show, so it most likely will NOT time jump just to show them apprehending him during s2 at least (possibly in the later seasons should the show make it that far)


  • Possible cases are: The Stocking Strangler, David Carpenter, Carmine Calabro[Spoiler (click to open)] Don't look Calabro up if you have a weak stomach and hate stories about police being racist as fuck


  • Possible interviewees are: Charlie Davis, John Wayne Gacy (ugh), Herbert Mullin(active in same time/place as Ed Kemper), Ted Bundy(ugh) and Ed Gein


