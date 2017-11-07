Speculations Begin on Which Serial Killers Will Appear on Season 2 of Netlix's Mindhunter

Whoever it is, good luck making more of an impact than the Kemper actor.



I was going to say I hope it won't be the ONS/EAR because I wouldn't watch and then i realised he's never been caught.



Edited at 2017-11-08 12:48 am (UTC)

Yeah none of the other killers they showed made me nearly as uncomfortable as Britton's Kemper. Even the shoe-fucker. Reply

OMG I just finished season 1 yesterday and the last scene with Kempler genuinely made my heart race. I was like, NOPE. Reply

I went back and rewatched it more than once and it never stops being nerve wrecking Reply

My back went so rigid when he got off that bed, and I was internally screaming the whole time Reply

Really hope Kemper actor gets nominated for something. Reply

I might start watching this after I finish up season 2 of ST



Speaking of true crime, I'm watching right now a program on OnDemand on the ID Discovery channel called The Murder Castle, its a three part special on HH Holmes (I'm on the fist episode). Reply

Scorsese and Leo are meant to make a film about him. So creepy Reply

I heard they were doing a movie about him. I would prefer they'd make this first before any of the other movies he signed on. Reply

I think Bernardo and Homolka would be pretty interesting. Reply

nope. i don't know. Reply

There's lots of layers/dynamics at play both separately and individually. There's a reason why my grad program discusses and studies them. We studied his confession a lot--along with Russell Williams. The Williams confession/interviews are pretty much mandatory to look at in both criminology and psych. Reply

fuck that, i wish i could unread/watch everything i did about them a few years ago Reply

They've fascinated me since I was a kid because it was local. Now I find it so fascinating for so many more reasons. Reply

i just finished this and was mostly meh besides kempers actor





but also here to say my favorite survivor contestant, joe del campo, is mentioned in the book because he was the authors partner Reply

I think they were setting up for the BTK Killer over the whole season (the guy at the beginning of episodes) so it could be v.interesting. Makes me think that's gonna be the big 'pay off' Reply

IDK what their plan is for the BTK killer since his murders spanned almost 20 years and he wasn't arrested until 2005. I just kept thinking they should have gone with someone they could catch within the span of the show. Reply

I explained it in the spoiler. They might utilize him as the killer of the the mother & son murder case (with the ropes, his signature) in the first episode to study his kills. It won't be about catching him since this a period specific show. Reply

I can see them literally at the end of the show, fast forwarding in time, and then having them come in when they catch him. It's about the only possible explanation, because on the show's current timeline, they ain't getting near him. Reply

I think it's because he's the perfect contrast to the development of profiling. He was active at the time and eventually went on hiatus before being caught due to forensic evidence when he started taunting the news again (which is kinda similar to how Kemper was caught because he was tired of murdering and confessed.) As successful as they are figuring out how serial killers work, guys like Dennis Rader still manage to slip by. Reply

Parent

I think the presence of the BTK Killer throughout the season was supposed to be more of an artistic choice. Like... ok, remember what Ed Kemper said in the first or second episode about how he estimated that there were 30 active serial killers in North America or something like that? I think showing the BTK Killer was supposed to be like "yeah this guy is out here and killing people and Our Heroes have NO idea". Reply

Parent

I'm gonna start by saying I'm not really into true crime, but I've loved Jonathan Groffsauce for over a decade.



Should I start this? Reply

I really liked him in it. Idk what to tell you lol I enjoyed it all, I could watch more episodes tbh. Reply

He’s really good in it. I was shocked cause i never really followed him and now I stan his acting on this show lol Reply

As another lover of Groff, I say go for it. I liked him enough in the show, and he's pretty much the lead. Dialogue can seem stilted between him and the actress playing his girlfriend, but once I got used to it, it's like their own rhythm Reply

His butt is quite nice....



excuse me Reply

I said I've loved him for over a decade... I never said why lol.



But yes, yes it is haha Reply

Do it. It’s basically his show with a great suppprting cast. Reply

If you really like him enough, I say watch it. He's pretty much the lead. Reply

He's godawful, like I know he's talented but idk what tf happened lol. He gets better eventually. Also, the supporting cast is really good and the show itself is quite interesting! Reply

i really liked the first half but then it kind of fell apart towards the end. i didn't like all the internal drama and wendy disappointed me. plus holden's last scene was so overdramatic. Reply

Wendy really irritated me with her stupid questionnaire. I mean, I totally understand that it's an experiment so they need to be able to have the most control they can and the questionnaire is a tool for that but damn, calm down girl. If you're going to be that bitchy about them going off book then maybe you should try doing some of these interviews and see how well you can stick to the questions. On the other hand, I did feel that Holden didn't even try in some of the interviews. Reply

mte Reply

I give Wendy slack on it. She's the academic mind, and they're supposed to be doing a study, in which case an across-board questionnaire makes sense for comparable data - even though it's too rigid to really work given the subjects. But the whole project is new ground so there's going to be a learning curve. Also Holden was spiraling by the end, treating the interviews more like opportunities to stroke his ego and less like actual research, and his behavior was jeopardizing the whole thing, so I got why she was pissed about his methods. I hope next season we get to see her do an actual interview. I think that would be a really interesting dynamic. Reply

Parent

what really irked me was her holier than thou attitude about that school teacher and how she though holden was ruining her reputation by going after him. like wtf? everything was so black and white for her, and while I get that's probably very realistic when it comes to academia, she didn't have any emotional compass and was just hell bent on focusing on the data and ignoring everything else. that's not how life works, and while I get that she basically served as the antithesis to holden's impulsive and explosive nature, i wish the writers could have inserted some emotional struggle with her when it came to her job (that lesbian drama doesn't count). Reply

from what I read they will have the Atlanta child murders. Fincher talked about in an interview. My friend read the book and there were interesting things there. Reply

do you think wayne did them? i'm not sure. Reply

I think that the Atlanta Child Murders is maybe the work of multiple people. Like I could be convinced that Wayne killed some of the victims, but also that there was another killer active at the same time who was responsible for others. Reply

i finished it and minus the awfully boring pilot i rly loved it, mostly cos of queen anna fucking torv and cameron britton. that last scene is so iconic, i rewatched it again and again and again, not surprised fincher directed that! fuck the christian dude i hope he gets punched or something. Reply

why am i so attracted to him Reply

Is Kemper coming back? Cause damn, that actor was engaging and the hospital scene Reply

The article only speculated if he would be coming back, so it hasn't been confirmed yet. The only confirmation for s2 is that the main plot will revolve around the Atlanta Child murders. Reply

Ahhh, I see. Thanks! Reply

Is Kemper coming back? Cause damn, that actor was engaging and the hospital scene was the tensest thing on the show Reply

That actor was such a find. Dude played the role perfectly. Reply

lol I was nearly positive Michael Ian Black was playing BTK for at least 3 or 4 episodes. Reply

What about Albert Fish? He predated them all and was the worst. Reply

his name alone makes me nauseous Reply

he was disgusting. Reply

Ugh I get flashbacks to that note he wrote the mother of one of his victim's whenever I read his name and it makes me sick. Reply

I wonder if they gonna have Richard Ramirez (the night stalker) on the show..(and if they do I wonder if they gonna include the story with his older cousin) Reply

