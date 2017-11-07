Speculations Begin on Which Serial Killers Will Appear on Season 2 of Netlix's Mindhunter
Which serial killers might appear in #Mindhunter season 2? Here are our best guesses based on John E. Douglas's book https://t.co/mBrDmMDezm— Vulture (@vulture) November 7, 2017
Go ahead and treat this as your true crime discussion post please!
Source:
1
I was going to say I hope it won't be the ONS/EAR because I wouldn't watch and then i realised he's never been caught.
Edited at 2017-11-08 12:48 am (UTC)
Speaking of true crime, I'm watching right now a program on OnDemand on the ID Discovery channel called The Murder Castle, its a three part special on HH Holmes (I'm on the fist episode).
but also here to say my favorite survivor contestant, joe del campo, is mentioned in the book because he was the authors partner
Should I start this?
excuse me
But yes, yes it is haha