Netflix's Big Mouth Writers Discuss Season One's Puberty Themes



  • Show writers Jessi Klein and Andrew Goldberg discuss how the show is meant to show the intricacies of puberty for boys as well as girls

  • Despite animation taking a long time to produce, the writers changed their material to better reflect the realities young girls face with unwanted attention and harassment in school after the Weinstein abuse stories began to come out in the media

  • It was co-creator Jennifer Flackett's idea to show the talking vagina after discussions with the female writers of the show

  • Writer and voice actor Jessi Klein was responsible for the episode that shows the character Jessi getting her first period in white shorts while on a field trip to the Statue of Liberty[Spoiler (click to open)] Klein's own elderly Jewish grandmother was happy when she found out Klein got her first period (on Yom Kippur) and slapped her across the face

  • Has Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate and Jessica Chaffin go into the recording booth together so they can bounce ideas off each other and improvise

  • Used "Girls & Sex" by Peggy Orenstein as a reference point for certain scenes

  • Encourages parents to watch with their young teens and talks about parents telling them they watched it with their kids [Spoiler (click to open)] Considering some of the crap the Hormone Monster(Nick Kroll) and Jason Mantzoukas says and does, this isn't that great of an idea



    • I don't really know what to make of this show. Maya Rudolph as the Hormonstress was a bright spot and I watched for her.
    How was puberty for you, ONTD?

