Netflix's Big Mouth Writers Discuss Season One's Puberty Themes
I don't really know what to make of this show. Maya Rudolph as the Hormonstress was a bright spot and I watched for her.
How was puberty for you, ONTD?
wait what? if she was happy why did she slap her?
/probably stupid question I blame exhaustion
"The other insane part of my personal story was — and this is really obscure and weird, and I’m realizing I’m taking you to this weird place. My grandmother is first-generation American-Russian-Jewish. When I told her I thought this was happening, she was really excited. She slapped me across the face, which I think is an obscure tradition.
Later in life, I met only two other Jewish women who were like, “I know what that is.” It was truly the weirdest possible way for how that all could have happened. There was not one normal detail about what happened around any of it for me."
I still don't get it.
that's...nice I guess? lmfao like "oh yay you're ~becoming a woman~ here's a black eye!"
but i did love the self aware dog
like the animation is so ughhhhhh
i still finished it tho cause i aint no quitter
I also kind of had whiplash when they had John Mulaney's character decide he was gay and then decide he was not gay. I had to rewind a few times to figure out when we were supposed to know that.
