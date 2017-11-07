Netflix's Big Mouth Writers Discuss Season One's Puberty Themes

I thought the show was pretty funny tbh, and will probably teach kids more about sex than literally anything being taught in school Reply

shocked no one has come for you. im not. i agree with you. i liked this show for what it was

Klein's own elderly Jewish grandmother was happy when she found out Klein got her first period (on Yom Kippur) and slapped her across the face



wait what? if she was happy why did she slap her?



The full quote:



"The other insane part of my personal story was — and this is really obscure and weird, and I’m realizing I’m taking you to this weird place. My grandmother is first-generation American-Russian-Jewish. When I told her I thought this was happening, she was really excited. She slapped me across the face, which I think is an obscure tradition.



Later in life, I met only two other Jewish women who were like, “I know what that is.” It was truly the weirdest possible way for how that all could have happened. There was not one normal detail about what happened around any of it for me."



I still don't get it.

wuuuuuut



wuuuuuut

that's...nice I guess? lmfao like "oh yay you're ~becoming a woman~ here's a black eye!"

i couldn't get through the first episode

I am only 6 episodes in, but I am loving this show, and I hope teens find it. It's informative, relatable, and also funny.

I still need someone to explain to me why a child fucked a pillow, impregnated it or thought he did but it was really his brother's pillow baby & then started fucking his bath mat... And why grown ppl wrote that.

I hated Jason Mantzoukas character completely. He is really a comedian you need in super sparse, super short bursts.

that was so wild



but i did love the self aware dog Reply

I hated the whole pillow thing.

lol i said the same thing. that very very very much grossed me out. it wasn't even the idea of the pillow because i'm sure teenager boys have done that but why was it a WHOLE EPISODE and why did the pillow baby end up being real????????????

I think they thought they could get away with the same kind of sometimes nonsensical "abstract" humor Family Guy somehow gets away with except it did not work here at all

Yeah it was horrendous. I loved the show otherwise but I was grossed out about that whole story arc and kept screaming at the screen why is this happening? NOoo. Gross.

god that was fucking terrible, i cringed through every scene

i loved the show (the musical numbers were priceless) but if i could cut a storyline completely, it would be that pillow one. it was gross in a completely unfunny, cringe worthy way.

same here. i dont know what to do with that

I thought this show was ok, but I also found it really gross pretty often lol I just don't remember puberty being that big of a deal for me

This type of humor isn't my favorite but I completely loved this. Maya Rudolph is a fucking queen! And this is my jam:



the goanimate.com realness

this show is so stupid and weird



like the animation is so ughhhhhh



i still finished it tho cause i aint no quitter



The animation is butt-ugly and I usually don't have a problem with ugly art, I don't even mind Bob's Burgers or Rick and Morty.

Yeah I finished watching it since I had made it past the three episode try out only for Maya.

I love this show. Binged it in like 2 days

I thought most of this show was super funny but I could've done without that one episode being entirely about fucking a pillow and having a pillow baby, personally.



I also kind of had whiplash when they had John Mulaney's character decide he was gay and then decide he was not gay. I had to rewind a few times to figure out when we were supposed to know that.



Supposedly they will explore gender and questioning sexuality again in s2 but it was very poorly handles in s1 so not looling forward to it

Fucking love this show. It's hilarious. Now I want to watch it high

overall i thought this show was good but there were a couple plot lines that i really couldn't stand, lookin @ you pillow baby

i like it! maya rudolph is amazing. i also appreciated the moment when jessi is checking out her vagina with a mirror and they talk about the different anatomical parts. tbh parts of it are actually educational and probably would have been useful for me as a preteen/teen lol

Nothing about this show sounds appealing, and the art is hideous. The way cartoons look today make my skin crawl.

