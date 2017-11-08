LAPD Investigating Kristina Cohen's Ed Westwick Rape Claim
Kristina Cohen went to LAPD's Hollywood station today to file official police report into Ed Westwick rape claim https://t.co/G3fXfIohqR— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 7, 2017
Kristina Cohen filed an official police report against Ed Westwick hours after he denied knowing her.
Her sister, Catalina Colgate, and close friend, Blaise Godbe Lipman, supported her claim. He is now under investigation.
source
oh my wow! He better remember her now.
And he thinks it’s so easy for women to ruin a man’s life 🙄
ONTD is the one place I hope to be free of people like that tbh. Not that this place is perfect but it's refreshing to see so many people taking the victim's side without question and having them be open minded and having a liberal mindset about other things. Everywhere else is such a bigger mess.
Of course the kitten killer is still the worst
I can already tell how the lies will progress:
1. I've never met her
2. I've met her but lots of ppl were at the house that night
3. Ok we had sex but it was consensual
4. I was blackout drunk. I might have done it and I'm so sorry. I don't recall. I have a substance abuse problem.
5. *enters rehab*
too bad there's no rehab for being a POS
I want to slap every lying asshole who uses that one.
Wishing her all the best and wishing him the worst.
And I get so rage-filled when an obviously heartless asshole comments something ignorant and cruel, just because they think that they deserve to have space to voice their non-opinion and rape-culture apologist rhetoric. I legit wish death on people, because the world will be a better place without them in it, muddying the waters and being non-empathetic trolls. Why do men think their opinion needs to be said, even though it's just the dumbest shit ever uttered? I could legit commit murder numerous times a day. I could legit start carrying around dildos and commiting rape myself on men who don't believe women who come forward. And that makes me just as bad? Like, I have daydreams about a vengeance angel who traumatises men who rape in the way they've traumatised others, but that just perpetuates the evil curse, doesn't it? And to be honest men will put their man-pain above and beyond any kind of pain shared with women, because men think they have primacy in everything.
I am become Misandry.
Sorry for ranting. Oh god, I just started crying. Okay. rawness is leaking... :(
Each new story I resist commenting how I'd love to get my hands on these monsters. The things I would do if I had it in me to do them... I find myself imagining the punishments they should suffer and truly wishing them the worst.
Oh, and trust of men?
No way.
I learned long ago what happens when you trust a man.
They are truly so simple-minded, even the "smart ones".
This feeling weighs down on me so much and by reading your comment I see it does the same for you, I truly hope that you can get away from this all for a little while, you deserve a break if you can get yourself to take one. I know it can be hard.
Edited at 2017-11-08 07:31 am (UTC)