LAPD Investigating Kristina Cohen's Ed Westwick Rape Claim

Smart now they have to take it seriously instead of just dismissing it. Reply

OMG! I can't believe he hit her with a "idk her"



oh my wow! He better remember her now.



Right???? His response basically cleared a path for her to bring up corroborating witnesses and for any other woman victimized by him to come forward.



some asshole from houston in her comments was talking about how she wasn't in "the industry" and that she was a no one. like, does she not realize hot girls are able to party with anyone?? i had friends who used to hang out with fucking LEO DICAPRIO. and this is fucking ed westwick. it's not like he's got security detail around him 24/7 or anything. Reply

Leo info plz Reply

looking forward to his sorry ass excuse when stuff comes up to prove that he did in fact know her. Reply

hope he gets whats coming to him. Reply

good for her - i hope she has a strong system around her (it seems that she does). maybe now he'll respond with more than a one sentence instagram post Reply

those few users in the last post.................................... ..........................i thought i was on facebook for a second there Reply

It's like there's a new troll every day. Reply

Was it the usual suspects? Reply

That guy who buried a kitten alive thought it sounded hot



And he thinks it’s so easy for women to ruin a man’s life 🙄 Reply

Who? More Taylor Swift stans? Reply

Oh nvm I didn’t refresh this tab, I see it’s the notorious catkiller Reply

Seriously. Couldn't believe those comments.



ONTD is the one place I hope to be free of people like that tbh. Not that this place is perfect but it's refreshing to see so many people taking the victim's side without question and having them be open minded and having a liberal mindset about other things. Everywhere else is such a bigger mess.



Edited at 2017-11-08 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

Idk why I felt compelled to look



Of course the kitten killer is still the worst Reply

That disgusting cat killer is all over the post which isn't surprising. A few other ppl trying to be slick with the whole "the timing is suss/innocent until proven guilty", it's nauseating



this place has been overrun by trolls, its not even fun here anymore Reply

Oh thank goodness. I thought the previous post disappeared because of legal reasons. I was hoping she didn't retract out of fear. Reply

He pretty much sealed his fate when he tried to say he's never met her. Once she describes his house to police that will pretty much go out the window.



I can already tell how the lies will progress:



1. I've never met her

2. I've met her but lots of ppl were at the house that night

3. Ok we had sex but it was consensual

4. I was blackout drunk. I might have done it and I'm so sorry. I don't recall. I have a substance abuse problem.

5. *enters rehab* Reply

i think you'll be right Reply

yup. classic lather-rinse-repeat Reply

"Our recollections of that night are very different." Reply

That sounds about right. But who didn't see this coming from a mile away in the ONTD post this morning? The statute of limitations hasn't run out, so once she put this account on FaceBook, it was only a matter of time before the police would start investigating. Reply

I'm lol'ing @ the enters rehab, it's so accurate



too bad there's no rehab for being a POS Reply

lemme bookmark this Reply

How dumb to completely deny knowing her at all. Once that's proven, it really shows that he's a liar. I mean, we all know he is, but come on. His team didn't think this one through. Reply

honestly (here i say i am a HORRIBLE person) i did wonder if the girl lied just for publicity, he is back on tv but idk its such a terrible thing to even think, but quite frankly with everything that is going on it is to be expected that police would investigate so why lying? further destroy his basically non existing career? Reply

Not defending him at all, but he can say he was drunk/high and has no memory of it. I think what her producer/date that night has to say is gonna be bad for him. Reply

"I do not recall"

I want to slap every lying asshole who uses that one. Reply

i hope he gets arrested Reply

im going thru the last post and what in the hell... some of those ppl commenting must've thought they were commenting on yahoo Reply

Wishing her all the best and wishing him the worst. Reply

Woof. Idk why this one of all things surprised me, but I'm genuinely shocked. Reply

this is just getting to much, i cant log in on ontd without something like this. i honestly struggle to read to many similar news... I am SO SO SO happy that they are being heard and actions are being taken but this is so overwhelming Reply

I know what you mean, it's just wild. The stories and cases just keep on coming, it's relentless. It's depressing to know how rampant abuse is, but so amazing that these victims are coming forward, speaking out and seeking justice. Reply

I know what you mean. I've put on weight over the past month because when I see headline about another assault I go and grab something to eat. If I was still smoking I'd be chaining cigs like no fucking tomorrow. It's making me sick sick sick. But I keep reading, because I will bear witness, because everyone's story deserves to be heard. Though the secondary trauma and compassion fatigue are very real possibilities.



And I get so rage-filled when an obviously heartless asshole comments something ignorant and cruel, just because they think that they deserve to have space to voice their non-opinion and rape-culture apologist rhetoric. I legit wish death on people, because the world will be a better place without them in it, muddying the waters and being non-empathetic trolls. Why do men think their opinion needs to be said, even though it's just the dumbest shit ever uttered? I could legit commit murder numerous times a day. I could legit start carrying around dildos and commiting rape myself on men who don't believe women who come forward. And that makes me just as bad? Like, I have daydreams about a vengeance angel who traumatises men who rape in the way they've traumatised others, but that just perpetuates the evil curse, doesn't it? And to be honest men will put their man-pain above and beyond any kind of pain shared with women, because men think they have primacy in everything.



I am become Misandry.



Sorry for ranting. Oh god, I just started crying. Okay. rawness is leaking... :(

Reply

