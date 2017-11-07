Love her. Her life story is fucking fascinating. Reply

same even tho her cosby response was Problematique AF Reply

Ohhh that's why I was getting the feeling she was Cancelled Reply

Tiffany Haddish, she's a rising female comedian and starred in Girls' Trip that was a hit over the summer Reply

there you go being racist again Reply

First in five years? Damn. Reply

Plus only second overall. And does Maya Rudolph even count? She was a cast member for 7 damn years. They OWED her. Reply

Congrats to her! Her Method bathroom commercial is so damn bad. Everytime hulu forces me to sit through it I want to shoot myself in the foot. The thought of someone spying on me in a public restroom is not a funny concept to me. Reply

even if it's just the sink area? Reply

The thought of an invasive camera anywhere in a public bathroom doesn't freak you out? That's concerning.... Reply

The one where she tells people to wash hands? People gotta wash their damn hands omg Reply

I still haven’t seen Girls Trip. Someone on here said she deserves an Oscar nod for it? Reply

omfg yesss please watch. if you're ever in a bad mood, it will make you feel so much better. funniest movie i've seen in years Reply

I mean, if Melissa McCarthy got one for Bridesmaids... She was definitely the stand out. Reply

Haha I was just gonna say the same thing. Reply

lol true Reply

Basically Reply

It's fucking hilarious, you should watch it bb! Reply

Idk but the movie is really funny. I recommend watching it. Reply

Yes she does. The movie is a little long but it's great Reply

idk why everyone is calling Taylor Swift racist! She is appearing on the same episode of SNL as a black person! Reply

Girls Trip was so epic. I couldn't stop laughing/talking about it for days. That fucking penis popping out like that hahahahaha. the last time a movie showed an actual cock was in Dewey Cox: Walk Hard. That's pretty sad that we get so shocked/surprised when a penis is being shown in a R movie.



Love ha! Reply

Judd Apatow's penis is in Popstar w/Andy Samberg Reply

She told this Will and Jada story about using a groupon and going to a swamp with them on some talk show and I seriously think about it randomly from time to time and still get the giggles. She has such great comedic timing and she's charming and funny and her response to her Bill Cosby comments was well done. So kudos to her and I might actually watch SNL for the first time in years. Reply

How so? Didn't she chalk it up to trying to be funny during promo and then ultimately say she'd still work with him even if she doesn't agree with what he said? Reply

It was definitely not "well done," but that story was hilarious. Reply

well done? lmao Reply

Why is her pussy basically out tho? Reply

This season has been little bit underwhelming and none of the episodes were really that great but I'm excited, I think Tiffany is gonna slay. I had no idea that she actually auditioned for the show when they were looking for black female comedians.



I just don't wanna see The Musical Guest appearing in any of the sketches.



Edited at 2017-11-08 12:15 am (UTC)

I rather watch Tiffiany haddish with Miley Cyrus — Montoya Michigan (@montoyabrad2014) October 30, 2017



Tiffany's Twitter Like: Reply

why don't celebs just get other twitter accounts so no one will know? like, this is just not smart Reply

IKR? It's tacky on her part but it's also like, "did we forget Miley's appropriating, rapist supporting BS?" I'm shocked she hasn't unliked it, just to save herself the headache. She has every right to her opinion and should express it whenever she chooses but this is just a lil messy. Reply

Parent

impatiently waiting for girls trip to be on streaming Reply

IDon'tKnowHa.gif but she looks stunning in that promo image. Might have to check out her stand-up if there's any youtube. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-08 12:18 am (UTC) Never heard about or seen her in anything until Girls Trip. One of my favorite movies of the year with her being the best of the cast.

