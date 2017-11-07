Tiffany Haddish to Host SNL This Saturday!
- announced that she's hosting SNL this week
- first black female comedian to do so in 5 years, but 2nd overall (after Maya Rudolph)
- currently filming Night School, an upcoming film to be released in 2018
Source: Tiffany Haddish's Instagram
Lol.
Love ha!
I just don't wanna see The Musical Guest appearing in any of the sketches.
I see she's also in that Kevin Hart movie that I will not be watching even though my fave is in it, too.