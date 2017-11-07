On the Beach at Night Alone trailer
"Kim Minhee (THE HANDMAIDEN; RIGHT NOW, WRONG THEN)—in the role that won her the Silver Bear for best actress in Berlin—plays Younghee, an actress reeling in the aftermath of an affair with a married film director. Younghee visits Hamburg then returns to Korea, but as she meets with friends and has her fair share to drink, increasingly startling confessions emerge."
Directed by Hong Sangsoo
it's already out on avistaz with subs.
I catched their other film ('Right Now, Wrong Then') on tv while I was channel surfing (is that how you say it in english?) and tried to watch it but it wasn't my thing and stopped after like half an hour.
the handmaiden was such a trip. a wild ride from start to finish! loved the soundtrack too