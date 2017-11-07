Mark Hamill on Luke Skywalker in SW:TLJ - "It has pulled me out of my comfort zone." SPOILERS
Morning Spoilers: Mark Hamill teases Luke's crisis of confidence in Star Wars: The Last Jedi https://t.co/fKgjyUdv0s pic.twitter.com/ipdYL2oAr5— io9 (@io9) November 7, 2017
io9 has delivered on providing a collection of interviews that give us the inside scoop on some upcoming films. Everything is considered a spoiler, so under a spoiler cut they go!
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
[Spoiler (click to open)]Hamill says on Disney Rewards Insider: "In ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ Luke has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices. It haunts him to the core. But he hasn’t gone to the dark side. This isn’t an evil version of him. But it’s still an incarnation of the character I never expected. It has pulled me out of my comfort zone. It’s a real challenge."
It: Chapter 2
[Spoiler (click to open)]Jessica Chastain to Screen Rant on playing adult!Beverly: "Listen, of course, I want to work… they’re my friends. They’re like my family. Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen."
Aquaman
[Spoiler (click to open)]Jason Momoa spoke to ComicBook.com: "Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king. The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king."
More at the source!
Source
Hardcore side-eyeing Jessica for the Bryan Singer mess. Nagl Miss "I did not know"
Luke won't be evil. Rey won't be evil. I'm not here for Kylo redemption arc either but I want a happy ending for Leia.
I'm still pissed off Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran weren't in any of the trailers....
Also where tf is the Infinity War trailer?
No
The girls in the miniseries and the movie were great, but the adult Bev in the miniseries sucked. (Of course, she wasn't alone on that one.)