Taylor Swift's "Reputation" will not be on streaming services for at least a week

i have no personal investment in it & in fact i won't even listen to the album, but i honestly really want that shit to leak

same here

same but i don't even want to listen to it, i just want ppl to post the cringiest lyrics

Cool! No wonder Spotify didn't out CIWYW on their New Music playlist



Edited at 2017-11-07 10:28 pm (UTC)

lmao mte

Maybe they just aren't comfortable promoting that lover-brother narrative.

Taylor forgot that what happens in Pennsylvania stays in Pennsylvania.

oh honey, I'll be streaming it from google drive whether you like it or not!

Reported 😊

Grow up, sis.

also this just proves she was ALWAYS about her wallet and nobody else's, even though she used the ~sticking up for the little guy~ defence. She wants more sales, straight up.

she wants sales? burn HA!

I think it's just annoying to me because she has her crazy stans going on and on about ~art~ and how leaking a tracklist is a crime against her process.... but then on the other hand she is 100% money oriented, which is the opposite of being a true artist.

She also doesn't own her shit at all... like I said, she played the "poor indie artists" card with her ~letter~



She also doesn't own her shit at all... like I said, she played the "poor indie artists" card with her ~letter~

She's already filthy rich so yes, bring ha to the guillotine!

Meanwhile she's usually #1 on celeb most charitable lists year after year.

Mte. That was such an obvious PR move for her and Apple to announce their exclusive relationship

That pissed me off so much. Small, unknown or little-known artists are usually fucking happy if they even get music on streaming sites. They can still ask for money by having people buy their album but people are more likely to do that these days after listening to it streaming bc we know we'll like it.



like as a musician myself I was so mad she claimed it was for indie artists. it was never for anyone but herself. I would have believed that reason from some people but the good sis ain't one of them.

She should go the extra mile and just not put the album out tbh



Edited at 2017-11-07 10:29 pm (UTC)

omg can you imagine



"due to my fans not loving me enough, this album is permanently shelved" or something funnier but like that

Stephanie Meyer realness

Their invitation to listen to my album is WITHDRAWN!

lmao that would be amazing

Punish us, yes

lol at the stan meltdowns that would cause...

I'd fucking love her if she pulled some shit like that, and I hardly even listen to her music. It'd be revolutionary and be more BadTayTay compared to what she's desperately trying to display.

I'm ready for it to leak so I can complain about it and move on with my life lol.

with the "ACLU Threatens Taylor Swift" story I feel like this era has only just began. When people notice she isn't doing interviews I feel like her "I'm taking my toys and going home" era will be public knowledge. It's so funny that she's trying to Beyonce without interviews, but Beyonce never announced that she wasn't going to talk anymore (which is like... an oxymoronic thing to do haha)

Beyoncé basically doesnt announce stuff. she just releases it. Taylor likes promo, she likes dominating the attention. I dont think she is enjoying this right now

hope it leaks so she can lose the money she saved by not paying for transportation to the secret sessions her greedy ass

wait, she didn't pay for transportation??

yeah apparently not!!! some people were invited but couldn't go because they couldn't afford to get there. like what the fuck you have enough coins from these fucking people myself included.

I'm guessing she honestly didn't even consider that some people couldn't afford the transportation.

i feel like this is stupid though considering streaming counts so much towards sales now??



apparently some lyrics from the album:

"i did something bad but why did it feel so good?" (are we gonna get a track about her cheating.. sis)

"lord save me my drug is my baby and i'll be using it for the rest of my life"

"lord save me my drug is my baby and i'll be using it for the rest of my life"



Until she gets bored and cheats 😬



Also you can tell Taylor doesn't read anything that challenges her because her use of language is basic as hell



Edited at 2017-11-07 10:34 pm (UTC)

Link







Edited at 2017-11-07 10:36 pm (UTC) preach, harry!

Also you can tell Taylor doesn’t read anything that challenges her because her use of language is basic as hell



Lol this, it's like she gets inspiration from her fans Tumblr posts only. Call me when she's got Tori Amos writing skills.

oh man, that is so true about her literacy levels. Girl is scribbling like a 13 year old still. It's be sad if she wasn't such a rich talentless daddy-bought-my-career waste of oxygen.

I thought her lyrics on Red were pretty good, but since then she's either stalled or regressed. She tends to use similar metaphors and themes over and over

"lord save me my drug is my baby and i'll be using it for the rest of my life"

what are these god-awful lyrics??? Tayyyyylor

She's going to have great sales numbers with or without streaming and



Those lyrics are definitely a choice. Reply

This album is so fucking CREEPY! Reply

lol the 2nd one whaaat



Like, lemme listen to Kesha's your love is my drug to cleanse myself. Reply

what a perfect angel boyfriend Reply

"lord save me my drug is my baby and i'll be using it for the rest of my life"



lmao what is this Reply

The second sounds like some Hillsong Church theme shit Reply

"lord save me my drug is my baby and i'll be using it for the rest of my life"



Very Lana Del Rey chic. Reply

She'll probably pull an Adele and put it up in a few months Reply

Well ONTD, Imma hope one of y'all come through. Reply

pm'd you the link! (: Reply

omg me too! has it really leaked??? Reply

It leaked? Reply

i know ur joking but ur risking getting hounded by taylor nation sis Reply

and the physical copy won't probably get to my country in a week either so guess^what^i'm^gonna^do Reply

Streaming = Look What Taylor Made U Do by restricting access to the physical copy. She really is shooting herself in the foot on all of this. By pushing streaming back 2 the 2nd week she's trying to force the 2nd week to be just as high numbers/sales/streams as the 1st week, but in reality her sales figures is going to be like a cliff



---

...\

....\

.....\



Edited at 2017-11-08 12:31 am (UTC) Reply

yeah but that's almost more impressive? in this sales climate, she's already blown everyone out of the water with presales. yes a lot of people will download/listen to leaks but many masses more will also listen/continue to listen to it when it hits streaming so having a reigning week 2 regardless of ~sales drop~ due to streaming numbers is great. Reply

omg i just want to hear it already Reply

I'm still laughing at "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"

I hope her next album includes "I Wish To Be Excluded From This Narrative", "I Can't", and some other lingo Reply

Queen of the ~hip trademarks! Reply

what would the ontd album look like?



1.Drag Ha!

2.Shooketh

3.lol sis...

4.why do you ask so many questions?

5.cis trash

6.terf trash

7.I'm trash

8.anxiety

9.depression

10.chris Reply

11. Lipkinip

12. #metoo

13. NaNoRiMo

14. Yass daddy Reply

11. Disapproved

will oop be part of the bonus track? Along with my mothers nephew Reply

With the bonus track “I am a victim” Reply

