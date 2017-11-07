Taylor Swift's "Reputation" will not be on streaming services for at least a week
Update: Bloomberg reports @taylorswift13 will NOT be streaming #Reputation at launch https://t.co/oxSXI3TEgd— Hypable.com (@Hypable) November 7, 2017
Taylor's representatives have told streaming companies that Reputation will not be available for its first week, according to Bloomberg. Negotiations remain ongoing as to when the album will be available. The album will be on sale at iTunes and wherever CDs are sold, including Target, which is selling two exclusive magazines that include the album.
source
Love u
She also doesn't own her shit at all... like I said, she played the "poor indie artists" card with her ~letter~
like as a musician myself I was so mad she claimed it was for indie artists. it was never for anyone but herself. I would have believed that reason from some people but the good sis ain't one of them.
"due to my fans not loving me enough, this album is permanently shelved" or something funnier but like that
apparently some lyrics from the album:
"i did something bad but why did it feel so good?" (are we gonna get a track about her cheating.. sis)
"lord save me my drug is my baby and i'll be using it for the rest of my life"
Until she gets bored and cheats 😬
Also you can tell Taylor doesn’t read anything that challenges her because her use of language is basic as hell
Lol this, it's like she gets inspiration from her fans Tumblr posts only. Call me when she's got Tori Amos writing skills.
Those lyrics are definitely a choice.
Like, lemme listen to Kesha's your love is my drug to cleanse myself.
lmao what is this
Very Lana Del Rey chic.
I'm still laughing at "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"
I hope her next album includes "I Wish To Be Excluded From This Narrative", "I Can't", and some other lingo
1.Drag Ha!
2.Shooketh
3.lol sis...
4.why do you ask so many questions?
5.cis trash
6.terf trash
7.I'm trash
8.anxiety
9.depression
10.chris
11. Lipkinip
12. #metoo
13. NaNoRiMo
14. Yass daddy