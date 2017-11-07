deepika BM

Liam Payne beats Jason Derulo in rap battle, fights user who says it's the "whitest sh*t ever"


Jason's notable bars : "look everybody it's the guy from 1d / not the pretty one not the gritty one it's the one you never see"
"you bone an x factor judge your success is no riddle/congrats liam you slept your way to the middle"
"your sons name is bear payne yeah thats cool, i'm sure that'll go well with the kids in high school"
Liam's notable bars : "yes my gf is older you ain't wrong, older women love me esp your mom"
"making fun of one direction jason that's lazy/ i got that 1D that make all the ladies crazy"










source 1 2 3 4 5
r u here for rap direction? r u stanning nouis aka the most genuine seeming 1d friendship left?
Tagged: , ,