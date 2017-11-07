Liam Payne beats Jason Derulo in rap battle, fights user who says it's the "whitest sh*t ever"

white boys tire me Reply

Thread

Link

you bone an x factor judge your success is no riddle/congrats liam you slept your way to the middle



lmao tho Reply

Thread

Link

he had so many great lines Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cackled at that. Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that one was too good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im ctfu omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i screamed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sure what’s more embarrassing - the rapping or engaging with the twitter trolls. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't wanna be rude but Liam always sounds so... dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

Because he is dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis he thought japan was near australia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stop playing!!! Lmao is that true? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







loam's not the brightest bulb



Edited at 2017-11-08 12:20 am (UTC) lmao:loam's not the brightest bulb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So much secondhand embarrassment. Reply

Thread

Link

dude..... jason was so robbed lmao in what world does liam win with THAT Reply

Thread

Link

his comebacks on twitter were so exceptionally dumb too..... tired for your chores... what the fuck is this.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?



"your first single sounds like one of my throwaways" lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jason had me laughing while Liam sounded like a white middle school boy at a suburban lunchroom rap battle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. Jason was robbed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who names your songs. a 6 year old?



did he lie tho 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

YAAASSSS LIAM GO INNN!!



IN ME NEXXXTTT PLZZZZ Reply

Thread

Link

liam Payne is the white Jason derulo we never asked for — Danny (@localblackicon) October 20, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

where. is. the. lie. he really is singing all his leftovers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jason's bars are killing me



then Liam started and...well. that was a choice. weak. Reply

Thread

Link

was Louis original comment about this?

Reply

Thread

Link

White people are so annoying, especially the ones super into rap. Reply

Thread

Link

I had a white dude basically tell me to shut up when I corrected him about a Lil Kim song because "he wrote an article for hiphop dx" a few times so he knew more than me. I was stunned. I'm still stunned by that right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its so crazy, they love to argue especially with black people to prove to themselves how Dope (tm bella hadid) and Down they are. And from what I've seen, the ones really into it are fake hypebeasts with no black friends yet are somehow EXPERTS on street style and rap/hip hop. so im like lmaooOoOOooo ok. like they don't even want to be around you



Edited at 2017-11-07 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so embarrassing. This dude is someone else's dad but he's such a child himself. I can't. Reply

Thread

Link