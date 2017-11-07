Liam Payne beats Jason Derulo in rap battle, fights user who says it's the "whitest sh*t ever"
Jason's notable bars : "look everybody it's the guy from 1d / not the pretty one not the gritty one it's the one you never see"
"you bone an x factor judge your success is no riddle/congrats liam you slept your way to the middle"
"your sons name is bear payne yeah thats cool, i'm sure that'll go well with the kids in high school"
Liam's notable bars : "yes my gf is older you ain't wrong, older women love me esp your mom"
"making fun of one direction jason that's lazy/ i got that 1D that make all the ladies crazy"
Liam replying on twitter 😂 6/11 (1-3) pic.twitter.com/bFDJGIsXV5— TDP (@realdailypayne2) November 6, 2017
lad you're forgetting I taught you everything you know #raplife #donnysoldier— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 5, 2017
just like the long list of Irish rappers ...— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 5, 2017
We're ready https://t.co/ytQWROzVzg— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 5, 2017
"your first single sounds like one of my throwaways" lmaooo
did he lie tho 😂
IN ME NEXXXTTT PLZZZZ
then Liam started and...well. that was a choice. weak.
