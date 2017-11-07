Celebs tweet about US election day

I voted today. There was no line so it wasn't a long wait. Reply

I can still remember everything from election night (every detail, every emotion) even though I want to repress it.



I posted this in the roundup but here's a wonderful thread.



LaVaughn Williams is a former felon who voted for the first time in Virginia today. Listen to her talk about the power of the ballot pic.twitter.com/wQWjTXeSn4 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017



Theodore Dortch,37, is a former felon who had his voting rights in Virginia restored this year. Today he voted for the first time pic.twitter.com/WNFlkwOyrc — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017





Bobby Lee voted today for the 3rd time in his life. He had his voting rights stripped because of a felony and couldn’t vote until he was 60 pic.twitter.com/cf4lanOlMf — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017





Where is that tracker from? Hopefully the output is better than last time.

that thread </3 everyone should be allowed to vote.

And if anybody reading this would like to make more of such beauty, please sign up on



In New Jersey, where I live, IIRC, anybody who's been convicted of a felony where the potential sentence is 1 year or more has to re-register to vote after they complete parole AND probation. In nearby New York, ex-felons can vote as soon as they're off parole, even if they're still on probation. In Pennsylvania, ex-felons can vote as soon as they leave prison, even if they're still on parole! (I know a lot about this 'cause years ago I volunteered with the ACLU to reregister ex-cons to vote) I'm going to try to push the New Jersey government to eliminate felon disenfranchisement completely. Currently, only Maine and Vermont let felons vote while in prison. They also happen to be two of the whitest states in the union. It's not a coincidence… I saw that series of tweets about re-enfranchised ex-felons voting in Virginia! It's beautiful <3And if anybody reading this would like to make more of such beauty, please sign up on https://peoplepower.org/ ACLU's People Power project is going to start local grassroots efforts all over to change laws to let ex-felons vote (or vote sooner, depending on the state).In New Jersey, where I live, IIRC, anybody who's been convicted of a felony where the potential sentence is 1 year or more has to re-register to vote after they complete parole AND probation. In nearby New York, ex-felons can vote as soon as they're off parole, even if they're still on probation. In Pennsylvania, ex-felons can vote as soon as they leave prison, even if they're still on parole! (I know a lot about this 'cause years ago I volunteered with the ACLU to reregister ex-cons to vote) I'm going to try to push the New Jersey government to eliminate felon disenfranchisement completely. Currently, only Maine and Vermont let felons vote while in prison. They also happen to be two of the whitest states in the union. It's not a coincidence… Reply

You were not allowed to vote when you're a prisoner until this year? Wtf?

We discussed prisoner rights in my sociology class recently. People were actually saying felons shouldn't be allowed to vote in anything, particulary presdential elections because they are/were behind bars and not participating in society. I told them by that logic when I was deployed overseas I wasn't participating in American society but I still got my ballot(Obama 1st term vote).

wait a second, WHAT. felons lose their right to vote in the US? what the actual fuck. for how long?!

But, like, he couldn't find any white former felons? Smh



Reporting for racial bullying.

I'm glad to see all these former felons have their voting rights restored.

I can't help but go back to last year's election and all the shit that came after that. I can't believe it's only been a year.

i can't believe Agent Orange hasn't even been in office a full year yet. It's felt like about 5

Yup, I went out to vote despite the heavy rains in northern VA today.

We had heavy rains here in nyc too

We only had a school board vote here, which is a little frustrating cause it's hard to find much info on the candidates, but I did my best. I'm praying for the all the other important races go blue.

I feel your pain! School board candidates can be obscure AF, even with Google. Luckily for me, I've gotten to know the local school board president very well (he's great), and he has 2 running mates (I don't know them as well, but if he vouches for them that's good enough for me). So that's my 3 school board vote!



Also there's this really horrible person on the school board who is up for reelection as well (she's antigay and votes against lunch for low income kids). I really, really hope she loses. Reply

Update me on the evil witch.

why the fuck would you vote against lunch for low income kids? jesus

The school board race here had nothing else on the ballot, and I couldn't find anything about platforms so I skipped that one. It was totally unclear what the candidates would do.

That's how it is too, and the website doesn't even say where you're able to vote, just that you can in "many locations", but I didn't see anything when I drove past the schools

My bf and I voted on our way to work. There was no line or wait so we got out very quick. I was concerned it would set me back somewhat getting to work but it didn't at all.

Even if you were late, your workplace can't reprimand you depending on what your states laws are. Like here, they have to give you time off to do it

Oh, yeah it wasn't so much that as it was that i just don't like getting to work too late because then that means I have to stay later lol

i still have ptsd from last year



i love the nyc i voted sticker this year. i was in and out in like 5 mins which is kinda sad.

also i wrote in marc fliedner for DA (though i spelled his name wrong like i knew i would oop) because fuck cy vance

Don't get me started tbh

Same. There was no line, huge difference from last year.

Voted!

Mayor and 3 seats on school board. Reply

no elections for my county today lol vote vote vote!

My polling place doesn't have stickers :(

I voted! It was just prop stuff, I voted yes for everything b/c I want more parks and better funding for schools. Oh there was actually a lot of people, still it didn't take long.

Edited at 2017-11-07 09:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Still scarred from 2016

me too. I don't think I'll ever watch election night TV news coverage again tbh.

That slow realization that 'holy shit, Donald Trump is going to win' was unbearable. I'm still not over it.

I am forever traumatized.

i didn't stay up that night but i remember turning the tv on in the morning and just praying to see Hillary and a wave of disbelief and sickness when i saw it was Tr*mp

Forreal

Same

my ballot was only for city officials and i just don't care, i don't even want to be living in this city. (bew hew)



i do make a point to vote for every public-school-related issue and if i am ever in doubt i just ask my friend who's a teacher so i can amplify her vote. see you in 2018, ballot box... Reply

... City officials is where it starts. Smh @ u.

god I hope Gillespie goes down, fuck that fear-mongering asshole

ME TOO. This campaign has been a nightmare, but at lest he's got the Dem base all riled up.

My conservative, Southern Baptist (but Trump-hating, thankfully) supervisor even voted for Northam! I hope a lot of others followed suit, even if it means voting for "an abortionist!!!!!!!!!!"

saaaaame

seriously, his ads are so sickening

No elections today where I live so I didn't vote. But I'm anxiously awaiting the results of VA's elections!

same! i'm on the state line so i hounded my bf and sister to go vote lol

Yeah I'm in Northern California in the Wine Country and there is nothing for us here that i know of

