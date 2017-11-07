Celebs tweet about US election day
Chrissy Teigen's husband:
It’s Election Day in America! Vote please!!— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2017
Alyssa Milano:
Happy Election Day! Show me your stickers!— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2017
The good sis also highlighted one of the more interesting local races:
#ElectionDay One of the most anti-LGBT lawmakers in the country might lose his seat to a transgender journalist https://t.co/NEVrlcWJYX— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2017
George Takei has a specific idea on who he wants people to vote for:
As we approach 1 year since Donald's election, let's send a message of resistance today by voting for Dems up & down the ballot #ElectionDay— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 7, 2017
It seems Mark Ruffalo may have the same idea:
If you don’t like Trump and his policies, then get out and vote. #ElectionDay https://t.co/ZuU7jgZof0— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda voted ahead of time, by mail:
And you better BELIEVE I filled out my NY absentee ballot before I came down here...go vote! It is so fast and you will feel GREAT. #Vote— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2017
Patton Oswalt would like you to take drugs (caffeine is a drug!) before you vote:
Hey NYC — slug down some coffee and VOTE! https://t.co/dO2KusCTYv— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2017
John Leguizamo voted and hopes you did too:
Tony Goldwyn the eyebrow-free president from Scandal:
Vote! I did! pic.twitter.com/qqxSPPV9wr— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 7, 2017
Have you voted yet today??? Change starts at the ballot box! #vote #useyourvoice— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) November 7, 2017
ONTD, did you vote yet? If you didn't, what's the plan? If you did, how did it go?
I can still remember everything from election night (every detail, every emotion) even though I want to repress it.
I posted this in the roundup but here's a wonderful thread.
And if anybody reading this would like to make more of such beauty, please sign up on https://peoplepower.org/ ACLU's People Power project is going to start local grassroots efforts all over to change laws to let ex-felons vote (or vote sooner, depending on the state).
In New Jersey, where I live, IIRC, anybody who's been convicted of a felony where the potential sentence is 1 year or more has to re-register to vote after they complete parole AND probation. In nearby New York, ex-felons can vote as soon as they're off parole, even if they're still on probation. In Pennsylvania, ex-felons can vote as soon as they leave prison, even if they're still on parole! (I know a lot about this 'cause years ago I volunteered with the ACLU to reregister ex-cons to vote) I'm going to try to push the New Jersey government to eliminate felon disenfranchisement completely. Currently, only Maine and Vermont let felons vote while in prison. They also happen to be two of the whitest states in the union. It's not a coincidence…
Reporting for racial bullying.
Yup, I went out to vote despite the heavy rains in northern VA today.
Also there's this really horrible person on the school board who is up for reelection as well (she's antigay and votes against lunch for low income kids). I really, really hope she loses.
i love the nyc i voted sticker this year. i was in and out in like 5 mins which is kinda sad.
Mayor and 3 seats on school board.
no elections for my county today lol
i do make a point to vote for every public-school-related issue and if i am ever in doubt i just ask my friend who's a teacher so i can amplify her vote. see you in 2018, ballot box...
...not that my vote really matters past the county level (I'm in one of two blue counties in an otherwise red state), but it's the principle of the thing.