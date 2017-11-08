I get to see this Satuday!!!! I’m so excited Reply

omg how are you seeing it Saturday!!! are there are any sekrit screenings happening Reply

http://houstoncinemaartsfestival.org/program-schedule/view-schedule



They’re showing it They’re showing it Reply

ugh when is this available online...can't wait to see it again Reply

it hasn't even hit theaters in most countries (p much only UK) so a few months at least Reply

it looks v much how i pictured it reading the novel, i'm going to try and see it this week Reply

i went into this movie not expecting to care that much cuz bougie gays



but i left with a new asshole. a passion 4 peaches. a newfound psychedelic furs stan. an armie hammer stan. jewish father stan.



amazing



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:38 pm (UTC)

lmaoooo Reply

u forgot a passion for underage twinks Reply

Lmao welcome to the fold Reply

omg same. I saw it on a whim and now I'm out here stanning Timothee like it's my job. Reply

Did you see his acceptance speech at the Hollywood Film Awards? He was so nervous. I know the award was totally bought, but he still deserves it.







Reply

Bahaha, stan them! Reply

ahahaha Reply

omfg did they include the peach scene?? Reply

Ugh I need this on blu-ray already.



The set was absolutely perfect. Reply

I'm dying to go to Italy one day Reply

I read that Luca wanted to buy this house but he couldn't afford it so he just filmed the movie there instead



It's gorg Reply

I would love to stay in an Italian villa. These pics r heaven Reply

i'm looking forward to this coming out for reals. i also want to desperately see lady bird and it's only playing in 2 theatres in nyc, one of which is way uptown and the other is just so tiny.



this movie, get out, and the florida project are my favorite movies of the year so far. Reply

I'm absolutely dying to see Lady Bird but I don't think it's coming out here until February =( Reply

I wanna see lady bird again so bad but it doesn't come out here until Feb :(



We have cmbyn now tho so I shouldn't complain Reply

I really want to see Lady Bird as well, but I don't think it's coming out here at all. I'll probs have to wait for the screener leak. Reply

dying to see this and LadyBird too! An indie theater near me announced they are getting it soon but they haven't said when. Reply

No one in Houston is showing Lady Bird and it’s making me SAAAAAAD Reply

upon reading these comments i am realizing my manhattan movie privilege i just need to be not lazy and go uptown lol. Reply

It's playing at BAM all week (unless that's the tiny theater you referred to) Reply

I reallyy want to see Lady Bird and Florida Project Reply

Florida Project was amazing, I had no expectations when I was going to see it and it blew my away. Reply

Lincoln Square is so gross!!!!!! I can't I'd much rather see it in the damp basement that is Angelika lmao Reply

I really hope my city gets this on Nov. 24. I have the day off and am planning on going.



I would pretty much take any Italian villa. Reply

I'm almost certain Nov 24 is just NY/LA Reply

I can smell the dust just looking at those pictures.



It's pretty, but I prefer more modern kitchens. Reply

Uuuuuugh so beautiful kill me all over again



Right click save em all



I love the scale of these houses, the high celings, the wide hallways, the airiness...



Oh and my god is the soundtrack KILLER Reply

I saw this for the 4th time last night, I honestly can't believe how much this movie has gotten to me. I've never gone this hard for a film before.



Also, did anyone else see twitter trying to drag Sony for being homophobic because they dared to mention that Esther Garrel is in the film? jfc what a mess.



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:48 pm (UTC)

https://twitter.com/tmibugbee/status/927967436795719680



Idk how I feel! Yes. I saw that.Idk how I feel! Reply

I think it'd be fine with a different quote. His relationship with Marzia is important to the story but it's not a 'romance overwhelming in its intensity'. Reply

wow maybe I'm just completely in my own world but I was just thinking the other day that I feel like his relationship with Esther in the film is gonna come as a complete shock to some people. I thought the "sony, they're gay" comments were the weirdest because....they're not?? Reply

ahhh how are you seeing it? are there screenings still happening?



I feel like I can't waiiit anymore to see this lolol Reply

Ya Sony UK dare mentioning elio's bisexuality/bicuriosity and getting flack for it is a MESS



Esther is so good in this, she's having an amazing year Reply

It has always been a dream of mine to go to one of those and just eat and drink wine and nap outside, for like a week Reply

