Tour The 17th-Century Italian Villa Set Of Director Luca Guadagnino’s 'Call Me By Your Name'
Tour The 17th-Century Italian Villa Set Of Director Luca Guadagnino’s 'Call Me By Your Name' https://t.co/R7Uv8ZKQVz pic.twitter.com/8Lqmg2ZJ17— ELLE DECOR (@ELLEDECOR) November 7, 2017
Source 1
They’re showing it
but i left with a new asshole. a passion 4 peaches. a newfound psychedelic furs stan. an armie hammer stan. jewish father stan.
amazing
Edited at 2017-11-07 09:38 pm (UTC)
The set was absolutely perfect.
It's gorg
this movie, get out, and the florida project are my favorite movies of the year so far.
We have cmbyn now tho so I shouldn't complain
I would pretty much take any Italian villa.
It's pretty, but I prefer more modern kitchens.
Right click save em all
I love the scale of these houses, the high celings, the wide hallways, the airiness...
Oh and my god is the soundtrack KILLER
Also, did anyone else see twitter trying to drag Sony for being homophobic because they dared to mention that Esther Garrel is in the film? jfc what a mess.
Edited at 2017-11-07 09:48 pm (UTC)
https://twitter.com/tmibugbee/status/927967436795719680
Idk how I feel!
I feel like I can't waiiit anymore to see this lolol
Esther is so good in this, she's having an amazing year