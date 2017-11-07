CL wears a bathrobe at Vogue event

Love the lip color, love the nail color, even love the stripper shoes....loving the concept.....but this look could only be executed well by the likes of Rihanna.



Also the styling of her hair just makes her look a drunk mess.

mte she wishes

Yeah this definitely a outrageous Rihanna style only she can pull off. Also Rihanna is tall and the train would look less weird on her. C.L. is too short for this.

I think she pulled off quite well. Even tho it does makes her look drunk, its in the chic realm.

Is Karlie hiding some face work with that weird blonde hair? The color looks off enough to be distracting

Idk, she's had it for awhile now. I think it just washes her out really badly.

It does you can hardly notice the features in her face tbh

Karlie's platinum hair is growing on me tbh.

lol I'm not gonna lie, I love this. Comfy chic!!!

smh @ the misleading bullets in the post OP this is an actual ~fashion dress~ and not a bathrobe found in her hotel...

OP is a fraud

That was a joke sis

even the fabric looks like a bathrobe

It looks comfortable

it must be nice to be so beautiful you can pull off wearing a bathrobe

She doesn't pull this off though.

You are entitled to your opinion

ia with you, I think she pulls it off. she looks hot

I really thought it was a bathrobe lmao

same lol

yeah i was about to say, that's a huge robe

I think she pulls it off! I don't like that Rih is now the only celeb we expect~ to wear things like this. Plus it's CFDA... if there's ever an event to go ~fashun.

Adorable + comfy

you can't spell CLASSY without CL!!!!

she actually looks good with the makeup

omfg, i want this lewk!

