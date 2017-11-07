CL

CL wears a bathrobe at Vogue event



  • CL stunned at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner last night in a white bathrobe that she found lying in her hotel room.

  • She was seen with semi-famous guests such as Karlie Kloss and Nicki Minaj.

  • In case you're wondering, yes, her stylist had to hold the robe for her when she needed to pee.












is your dressing style comfy, ontd?
