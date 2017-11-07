BREAKING: Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dead in plane crash
40 year old retired MLB pitcher Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash. The crash occured over the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of St. Petersberg, Florida.
BREAKING: Pasco County, Florida, sheriff confirms retired pitcher Roy Halladay killed in small plane crash.— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2017
Halladay was the pilot of a Icon A5 sport plane. Just under a month ago, he made a post on Twitter about how he dreamed of owning one since he retired from baseball.
Halladay retired in 2013. He played in the majors for 16 years for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.
RIP DOC!!!
Truly a great athlete and man. My heart breaks for his wife and kids.
you could not pay me to set foot in a small plane
I was hoping they could talk him into being the pitching coach for the Phillies.
I just don't trust small planes and helicopters
I wasn't watching the jays early enough but every fan my age loved him and grew up with him. he seemed like the nicest guy off the field too. this is devastating.
Don't remind me