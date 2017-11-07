BREAKING: Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dead in plane crash

I'm devastated. so so sad.



It's so sad when people die doing something they've been waiting to do for years. :( Reply

Oops wrong post!



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:33 pm (UTC)

Halladay retired in 2013. He played in the majors for 16 years for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.



Halladay retired in 2013. He played in the majors for 16 years for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

good thing you edited, i was about to draaaaaaaaaaaaaaaag yo ass. Reply

Yeah I meant it for the Andrea Pirlo ends his career post

Ugh, this is awful. He was an amazing pitcher and I hated every time we had to face him. Reply

I am devastated. Have felt sick for the past hour since the story broke.



Truly a great athlete and man. My heart breaks for his wife and kids.



wow, so young. seems like he was just playing a year ago. rip :(



you could not pay me to set foot in a small plane Reply

omg this is awful ://// Reply

His 2010 perfect game https://t.co/MaCdku9N9B pic.twitter.com/5V9lpFQO3F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 7, 2017







Edited at 2017-11-07 09:38 pm (UTC) This is so sad. His poor family. I don't follow baseball much but growing up my dad and brother were big Jays fans and he's one name I still always remember.

I'll never forget that night. Reply

I remember watching this! He was amazing, and this is such a sad loss. Reply

A night I'll never forget. That and his post-season no-hitter. Ugh, and he was a great dude Reply

I remember that game so vividly. I'm still still in disbelief over the news :( Reply

He was incredible.



I was hoping they could talk him into being the pitching coach for the Phillies. Reply

Awww no :( Reply

I'm honestly so sad about this. I was just thinking about Doc last week. We Philly peeps LOVE that man; always seemed like a good dude, and was a hell of a pitcher. Thoughts go out to his friends, family, and colleagues. Reply

Made us proud to be Phillies fans and that wasn't easy in the 10 years prior. Reply

RIP

I just don't trust small planes and helicopters Reply

Yeah I have family members who regularly fly on both and it makes me a bit nervous. Reply

Same, I've known people who have died in them and I just see them too often on the news in my area. Reply

why are small planes more dangerous? Reply

fuck.



I wasn't watching the jays early enough but every fan my age loved him and grew up with him. he seemed like the nicest guy off the field too. this is devastating. Reply

Doc <3 RIP. Got chills sitting here scrolling through instagram and coming across that. He was such a light to the city of Philadelphia. Reply

Imagine your dream coming true and killing you. RIP. Reply

Oh man Philly is gunna be inconsolable. He's a legend here. RIP Reply

it's going to look like 2008 because everyone's about to pull out their Phillies gear. Reply

Don't remind me Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if half my office had on Phillies stuff tomorrow. Reply

I REALLY think the Iggles need to do it this season to help us cope. Reply

One of my coworkers gasped really loudly when she got the alert on her phone, I'm not a Philly native, but they're showing me clips :( Reply

We're from right outside of Philly & my husband is such a huge fan of his. He's so upset. Reply

