BREAKING: Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dead in plane crash

40 year old retired MLB pitcher Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash. The crash occured over the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of St. Petersberg, Florida.

Halladay was the pilot of a Icon A5 sport plane. Just under a month ago, he made a post on Twitter about how he dreamed of owning one since he retired from baseball.

Halladay retired in 2013. He played in the majors for 16 years for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

