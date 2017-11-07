Andrea Pirlo ends his career.
Andrea Pirlo retires from football after leaving New York City FC
- he's 38,
- won the World Cup with Italy in 2006,
- played for New Your City FC side for two seasons,
- his team got eliminated from the MLS play-offs.
very good player tbh, classy fellow. was one of the best in his prime
an icon truly. i need to order a "no pirlo no party" shirt. i will miss u
One of the greatest, for sure.
i'll miss him