Andrea Pirlo ends his career.

I'll miss watching this prince. I'll never forget this pass.



this fucking epic moment, i remember crying in my parents' kitchen when this happened lmao Reply

#joking



very good player tbh, classy fellow. was one of the best in his prime tainted his career by playing for nycfc tbh #hatemancity

Chi ha giocato con Andrea ha compreso il significato della parola “unico”. Campione che ha alternato classe, eleganza e umiltà #Pirlo pic.twitter.com/PXNRbISuk0 — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) November 6, 2017





an icon truly. i need to order a "no pirlo no party" shirt. i will miss u

I guess he isn't that actor that played Kidman's ex husband in the second Top of the Lake. Reply

curious about what he's gonna do next. i can see him more in an administrative position in some club (Juve lbr, ugh) than managing, but we'll see Reply

Love your icon. Reply

Legend <3 Reply

aw :( my mom and I caught some of his last game the other night. Reply

Love this fella. Reply

Oh my, he was the sole reason to watch european or world cups. I will miss seing him play. Reply

legend Reply

i’ll miss him 😢 one of the greatest



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:22 pm (UTC) Reply

I thought he had already oop.



One of the greatest, for sure. Reply

my prince <3 Reply

Pirlo is a legend, I'll miss him. Reply

an acquaintance of mine saw him just walking around in nyc and i'm jelly Reply

I still remember that World Cup in 2006. People were honking their car horns outside for hours. Reply

iconic and classy and immensely gifted



i'll miss him Reply

He's one of the few players I like. Reply

