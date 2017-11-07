Star Trek star Sonequa Martin-Green takes on Piers Morgan in gender fluidity debate and wins

I don't know why Piers has decided to make this his current curmudgeonly crusade, but I'm glad Monroe Bergdorf and now Sonequa are here to tell him about it Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

🎶 I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when. But just saying it could even make it happen 🎶



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





time to crack on then Piers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go on then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so stunning. I need to start ST:D just for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how we can push for concepts like "gender fluidity" but can't seem to get to the root of misogyny/sexism and stop grooming little girls to be hyper feminine mothers/wives. Reply

Thread

Link

the way we socialize both genders is fucked up tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#notallmen sorry but little girls get the shit end of the stick when it comes to socialization. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

absolutely. both are rooted in misogyny IMO but that doesn't mean it doesn't damage little boys just as much in their development. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see men wear pink a lot nowadays and apparently pink even used to be a color for „boys“ back in the day? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

structural sexism is hard to dismantle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, you can't even advocate for women anymore without being attacked for not saying "non-men" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree. having a sister who is detransitioning because she thought she had to be man since she's not feminine makes me look at the gender stuff in a whole different way. there is no right or wrong way to be a man or woman. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gender fluidity is utter bullshit and marginalizes/ostracizes women even more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her, and i'm really loving st:d. i need to make a lorca icon soon! Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, Sonequa! Tell it! So many people are straight-up misinformed and/or ignorant when it comes to gender/sexuality/identity/sex. My cynical self is amazed that it's even being discussed on a national platform now. Reply

Thread

Link

Still haven't watched the most recent episode of Disco but I love her even if I'm still reallllly conflicted on the show. She's amazing in the role and I love her relationship with James Frain's Sarek. After the mess that was Quinto's screaming performance in the reboots it's nice to see an actor actually know how to play a Vulcan. Frain is excellent and I love the chemistry he has an actor with Sonequa, that relationship feels so real and raw. Reply

Thread

Link

Ia on Frain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone who's obviously a fan of the '90s shows, how are you liking it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are we calling it Disco to avoid the STD acronym? I've seen several people use it and lol I was very confused at first. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Love when educated women school old white men on issues they don't understand. Reply

Thread

Link

saame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In a lot of late 60s and 70s sci-fi lit, changing genders via advanced tech is an accepted, almost ho-hum part of life. It’s pretty wild. These are stories written by straight white dudes in many cases, and the situations are presented without a speck of judgment. It was really mind-expanding to read for me.



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

any specific ones that stood out to you/that you'd rec? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her. I have never heard about her before ST:D but she is really growing on me. Reply

Thread

Link

She was on Once Upon a Time for a hot minute and kicked ass on Walking Dead. Even when her character did the thing that most characters do on that show when they're grieving, she was still badass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does she keep breaking my heart and my fap. First a husband, now a child as well? Reply

Thread

Link

This cabbage patch cunt is not worthy to breathe the same air as Sonequa Reply

Thread

Link

i will always take sonequa over piers bc, well, it's obvious, but the idea of michael's name being an example of gender fluidity in the future... eh. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah ia, I'm not sure she's using gender fluid in the way that it's commonly understood (as much as it is commonly understood) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Especially since there's literally women with the name Michael right now.



Male to female names and unisex names are really common, especially right now, let alone the future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From watching the interview vid at source, I don't think she really meant gender fluidity, like when Piers tried to come at her and be his usual graceless offensive self she clarified saying how she's talking about EQUALITY of the genders in that girls can have their father's names and it's nbd.



I think she was getting at the idea that norms of gender are more fluid, rather than gender fluidity as we see it.



But what she has to say about how people should deal with gender fluidity is excellent. From the vid though that's not really what she was trying to say afaik, just how it came out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas queen Reply

Thread

Link