I can't watch this but I hope the gist of it is "What if 80s movies were a tv show?" Reply

Thread

Link

part of it. it shows shot for shot homages. lol but the whole honest trailer is good and goes into a lot of things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WELL THEN, I will now watch it as I just got home from work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the thing about it, Stranger Things is a tv show but the look of it is like an 80s movie, not an 80s tv show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol p much. the premise is said to be like, "i hate my life now so just let me go back to my childhood to escape it! yay my fave 80s movies!" lmao



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The extended Hangover comparison had me dying.



This is great! I was afraid these were going to be less funny after Andy was fired Reply

Thread

Link

That Winona face part had me rolling lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kersnorted at "love triangle with two haircuts" because that's a great way to sum it up and it feels like they're very subtly thumbing their nose at twin peaks a bit with nancy sometimes Reply

Thread

Link





[ spoiler ]



still thinking about Dart dying at the hands of what he loved...nougat.





still thinking about Dart dying at the hands of what he loved...nougat. lol @ "love triangle between 2 haircuts" Reply

Thread

Link

It's what he would have wanted :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you are wrong for including that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf...dart is a demogorgon lol



HE DESERVED TO DIE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ spoiler ]



The whole time before they discovered what Dart was I was like "noooooo Dustin it's a demogorgon!" but then when he died I still felt bad for whatever reason. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dart also ATE THEIR FUCKING CAT. Yeah nah, send that bitch back to hell where it belongs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It ate a cat that looked like my baby :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo



its the best advertising 3 musketeers has had in years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it was a cute moment.. Sort of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean its the way i'd want to go out, eating what i love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] everyone is paying poor Bob Newby absolute dust. He saved all of their asses on top of being basically everything the Byers family needed in a step-dad/husband and no one cares that he became demo-dog chow. I can't @ people crying for him while Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that bitch had to die he's a murderer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i don't skip the intro. not so into the '80s, but i liked the e.t. homages. reese's pieces are my favorite candy, too. also, why do they always have to make the portal to another world organic and vaginal, yeah. Reply

Thread

Link

I was switching between Mindhunter and Stranger Things and the Mindhunter intro is like 87 minutes long. It made me appreciate Stranger Things even more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. i haven't tried that show yet, but yeah. the stranger things intro is short, has a cool song, and doesn't have a lot of mixed up story arc PREVIOUSLY ON shit. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Mindhunter. I binged it after Stranger Things and am obsessed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched Mindhunter yet but how would you compare its length to OITNB's intro? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like the names disappear way too fast on the Mindhunter intro tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's funny is a lot of people say that Stranger Things only has a fanbase because of nostalgia, but my sister and her friends weren't even in high school yet when they started, but they fucking love it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Justice for Mews! Reply

Thread

Link

Hopper can cold-cock me any time. Reply

Thread

Link

Hey, there was #JusticeForBenny . Eleven exploded that lady's brain in his memory. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah she literally made them cry tears of blood. Eat shit, blonde lady! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on that bandwagon and it wasn't enough for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just restarted season 1 the other day (just watched it the one time like a year ago) and I loled when Barb lumbered out I totally forgot she was a thing Reply

Thread

Link

Emmy nominated et all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lumbered out omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love the show but it really annoyed me how barb became a thing, she barely had any screen time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr, a lot of girls saw themselves as the barbs of the world lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww this made me smile lol



thanks for posting op Reply

Thread

Link

Mike was being a little jackass this season tbh. His treatment of Max was rough



And I'm ashamed to say it but I wouldn't say no to Hopper and his receding hairline Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not too harsh on him because he's pretty clearly got deep-seated trauma regarding Eleven that nobody is helping him deal with. It would have gotten a lot more tiresome had he interacted with Max a lot, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's a good point considering he probably felt like the other boys might try to replace Eleven with Max Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he was the one who felt most responsible for Eleven while she was with them and then watched her disappear with an interdimensional hellbeast into a place that could kill her. No wonder he's twitchy when he feels like they've got a replacement girl in the group.



It's actually not that different from Lucas distrusting Eleven last season bc he didn't like that Mike was paying attention to a girl/feeling displaced as a best friend, only add a LOT more trauma for Mike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. He was rejecting other relationships/friendships because he would have to lie about a major part of himself, and he clearly needed more time to deal with the trauma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It's funny (read: not all) that Lucas' ACTOR was getting hate over his CHARACTER'S treatment of Eleven in s1, but fans are ignoring Mike's treatment of Max or just blaming Max. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His behavior was normal for a fourteen-year-old kid who experienced trauma. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really hope Max and Jane end up best friends next season. Like, she can teach Jane how to skateboard and everything! The writers now know that the actresses are bffs irl, so I hope the integrate that into the show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

eh he was no ruder than how the two boys treated eleven when she arrived. mike was dealing with grief and saw max as trying to replace eleven so he took it out on her. the other two were just dicks for no good reason. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im just ???? at everyones adult assessment of these kids? like hey are kids who went thru some serious shit lol, even normal kids are shitheads Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm more pissed they had 11 being an ass to max tbh totally unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://lodgeladyv.tumblr.com/post/167242550290/lividlovers-susiethemoderator





This is hilarious. It took me a few moments to realize they are just reciting the actual dialogue This is hilarious. It took me a few moments to realize they are just reciting the actual dialogue Reply

Thread

Link

lmaof this is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get the joke. Is it just how they're saying it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah the voice is pretty funny to me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mike's dad has the best lines. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Eleven/Jane integrating into the regular community, going to school for the first time, etc. The highest compliment on can pay the show is that I would totally watch a third season that was just about Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I'm way more invested in these kids just being kids and interacting than the supernatural elements. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, idc about Demogorgons and the Upside Down. This show is probably not for me, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really hope season 3 is more a john hughes inspired take with them actually functioning and shit, less crazy action, more lurking danger and a big epic season 4 maybe



also i want them to find more hawkins lab kids Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. i can't stop lurking on fluff fics about el going to school and bonding with the kids lol the show left me such emotional mess about these damn kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link