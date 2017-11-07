November 7th, 2017, 09:44 pm theemii Honest Trailers - Stranger Things source Tagged: netflix, stranger things (netflix), television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 206206 comments Add comment
This is great! I was afraid these were going to be less funny after Andy was fired
[spoiler]
still thinking about Dart dying at the hands of what he loved...nougat.
HE DESERVED TO DIE
The whole time before they discovered what Dart was I was like "noooooo Dustin it's a demogorgon!" but then when he died I still felt bad for whatever reason.
its the best advertising 3 musketeers has had in years
thanks for posting op
And I'm ashamed to say it but I wouldn't say no to Hopper and his receding hairline
It's actually not that different from Lucas distrusting Eleven last season bc he didn't like that Mike was paying attention to a girl/feeling displaced as a best friend, only add a LOT more trauma for Mike.
This is hilarious. It took me a few moments to realize they are just reciting the actual dialogue
also i want them to find more hawkins lab kids