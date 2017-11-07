Christina Aguilera gearing up for a big reveal?
Is the I-Take-My-Time queen onto something? Lately she's been so active and I didn't wanna get my hopes up but it looks like she's about to deliver. See for yourself below:-
And now the major news...
The people in the shot include; Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monae, Thundercat, Lianne La Havas, her dance captain Gilbert and Drake’s right-hand man Noah “40” Shebib:
i like it, she looks so much better when she's not done up so much
And IA, she looks so much better without the caked on makeup.
I get she's lazy, but she seems somewhat poorly managed.
Until then I'll worry about how she will do for the Whitney tirbute