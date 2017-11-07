Christina Aguilera gearing up for a big reveal?

NO. i got this icon like two years ago when i thought she was releasing music, ya no quiero Reply

Give me JUST BE FREE PT 2 or nothing tbh



lol!! Tbh I like jbf now. Reply

I don't even get excited anymore. Until she officially says that she is in fact releasing new album, she won't get my attention. Reply

Until I see the record out somewhere like spotify or itunes, I don't care Reply

the top pic looks like 99Xtina from the neck up Reply

is that first pic new or old?



i like it, she looks so much better when she's not done up so much Reply

New, she was wearing that outfit the other day.







And IA, she looks so much better without the caked on makeup. Reply

wow, ok, this is promising Reply

Can't believe it took this long to get a toned down makeup look from her



Edited at 2017-11-07 08:53 pm (UTC)

Anderson .Paak? Janelle Monae? Lianne "All Lives Matter" La Havas? This is gonna sound good if it's for her upcoming 2030 album. Reply

She filmed Lip Sync Battle yesterday. She better be gearing up for a comeback. Reply

I was the absolute biggest stan of hers right up to the end of the Back to Basics era and Burlesque (kind of shitty movie but at least the music was great). Everything after that was such a huge disappointment, I've started to forget that she even exists. I hope she does something. Reply

It's been 84 years... Reply

I miss when she only took 4 year breaks in between releasing albums :( Reply

And 4 year breaks is too damn long for pop music. The kids forget very easily when you are away that long Reply

This has always been her problem. Even after her debut, she took over three years to release Stripped while Britney had already released two albums and began working on her fourth in that period.



I get she's lazy, but she seems somewhat poorly managed. Reply

mte the max should be three or you're gonna flop Reply

That first pic would be a great album cover Reply

Just re-record Don't Make Me Love You, put it on Spotify and give the gays what they want, Legend X.

Until then I'll worry about how she will do for the Whitney tirbute



I'll believe it when I see itUntil then I'll worry about how she will do for the Whitney tirbute Reply

