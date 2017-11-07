November 7th, 2017, 12:39 pm alienjive Riverdale 2x05 - Josie & the Pussycats ft. Veronica (again) Perform "Out Tonight" from Rent SOURCEI see you Val and Mel getting those Michelle Williams solos! Tagged: broadway / theatre, music / musician, television, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
and why is Veronica still in the band? her voice really ain't that great
Archie can conveniently get laryngitis for the episode
this season's oddly satisfying to me ? i like the relationship dynamics a lot better compared to the past seasons idk
But yeah, they basically just treat her like a musical guest star
I expect total realism and plausibility in "Riverdale," and this clip has let me down greatly. I hope someone gets fired for this grave oversight.
Ikr?!