aren't they supposed to be in high school Reply

This show's tagline should be: Suspend your beliefs now. Reply

cringe Reply

That's the brand! Reply

it really is



and why is Veronica still in the band? her voice really ain't that great Reply

What an insult to Rent. Reply

i dread the inevitable musical episode Reply

I only want it to hear Casey sing, lol. And you know Cole would hate it so much. Though I hope Lili's vocals are better than that eerie Marilyn impression she did in the birthday party episode



Archie can conveniently get laryngitis for the episode Reply

lmao not to change mood of the post but



this season's oddly satisfying to me ? i like the relationship dynamics a lot better compared to the past seasons idk Reply

No, ia. I like this season a lot more too. It's almost as if they've completely rebooted the tone from season 1 but it's more compelling imo. It seems like ONTD is divided on their opinions, but most critics seem to enjoy it. Reply

are the pussycats not allowed to be the pussycats w/o an awkward guest? Reply

Josie sounds great, Veronica...not so much. Reply

Her voice is very Disney Channel Reply

Honestly my jam lol Reply

Veronica did not need to be in this song tho Reply

is there like........ a purpose to these numbers besides them being able to cite they gave josie screentime Reply

Soundtrack money?



But yeah, they basically just treat her like a musical guest star Reply

they need to stop with these lame performances as some sort of attempt to make up for the lack of screentime and character development these girls get and give them an actual storyline for once! 😫😫😫 the episode about josie last season was one of my faves tbh Reply

I'm holding out hope that we at least get some Josie/Reggie interactions this week. Reply

Why do they keep making Veronica song when she can’t? Josie sounds great as usual but no one can do this song like the irl feline of Avenue B, Daphne Rubin-Vega. I actually love her iconic screeching. Reply

the pussycats dont feel like they belong in the show anymore, season 2 is far more serious and grimdark than last season 1 Reply

Wait a minute ... who the fuck is playing guitar in that song? I see drums and keys, but no guitar.



I expect total realism and plausibility in "Riverdale," and this clip has let me down greatly. I hope someone gets fired for this grave oversight. Reply

