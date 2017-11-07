Warm tone butterfly (by fruitpunch_it)

Disney reverses its decision to ban the LA Times from press screenings following boycott


- Disney reversed its decision to ban the LA Times from advance press screenings after several outlets, including the AV Club, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, said they would boycott Disney films until the LA Times was reinstated

- the AV Club and the Times followed the lead of WaPo critic Alyssa Rosenberg:



- The ban was believed to have been a response to a critical story which ran in the LA Times about the corporation's relationship with the city of Anaheim, where Disney theme parks are located.


