Disney reverses its decision to ban the LA Times from press screenings following boycott
The Walt Disney Company, amid a growing boycott among film critics, reversed course on barring L.A. Times reviewers https://t.co/1F6Y3qMzz2— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2017
- Disney reversed its decision to ban the LA Times from advance press screenings after several outlets, including the AV Club, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, said they would boycott Disney films until the LA Times was reinstated
- the AV Club and the Times followed the lead of WaPo critic Alyssa Rosenberg:
I won't attend advance screenings of Disney movies or publish advance reviews until @latimes critics can, too: https://t.co/RxdtD54THR— Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) November 6, 2017
- The ban was believed to have been a response to a critical story which ran in the LA Times about the corporation's relationship with the city of Anaheim, where Disney theme parks are located.
the newly installed leadership at The Los Angeles Times
Also, i hope the ban is still in place:
"The National Society of Film Critics joined the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Boston Society of Film Critics in denouncing the Walt Disney Company’s media blackout of the Los Angeles Times announced last week in retaliation for critical stories by the paper.
In addition, all four groups voted to disqualify Disney’s films from year-end awards consideration until the blackout is publicly lifted." from theWrap.com
Disney is still bullshit for this, tho. They didn’t even ask for corrections; they were just mad the LA Times wrote something true without giving them a friendly spin. No promise they won’t do it again if someone writes something critical about buying Fox :/