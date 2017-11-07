Disney reverses its decision to ban the LA Times from press screenings following boycott

Good on the reporters who banded together on this. If only political reporters did the same... Reply

Film critics seem to be way more of a community than political reporters Reply

They have actual associations and guilds where you're literally a card carrying member (LAFCA for the LA film critics). Do political reporters have anything similar? Reply

Good. Disney acting like they're the owners of California and not just a company operating there was nagl. Reply

fuck disney, garbage piece of shit company. Reply

Um.. ok Reply

The ban was believed to have been in response to a critical story which ran in the LA Times about the corporation's relationship with the city of Anaheim, where Disney theme parks are located.



My first thought re. that story:



Best ND song tho. Reply

i wish we could see what their article views were for the Anaheim piece pre- and post-ban. disney dun goofed. Reply

streisand effect for real. Reply

its amazing that they thought they would enact the ban and everyone would just go about their day like nothing was wrong. fools. Reply

If only political reporters did the same..... Reply

“We’ve had productive discussions with the newly installed leadership at The Los Angeles Times regarding our specific concerns, and as a result, we’ve agreed to restore access to advance screenings for their film critics,” Disney said in a statement.



they someone lose their job and the were able to chenge the editor team? Reply

The Times’s publisher hired a new editor-in-chief (who used to work at Forbes, sooooo) between when the original story ran and this news came out. Odd that Disney couldn’t chat with him before they got enormous blowback... Reply

ok thanks Reply

Also, i hope the ban is still in place:

"The National Society of Film Critics joined the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Boston Society of Film Critics in denouncing the Walt Disney Company’s media blackout of the Los Angeles Times announced last week in retaliation for critical stories by the paper.



In addition, all four groups voted to disqualify Disney’s films from year-end awards consideration until the blackout is publicly lifted." from theWrap.com

https://www.thewrap.com/critics-denounce-disney-blackout-la-times-disqualify-awards/

Good on the film community for all of this Reply

Good!!! Disney was despicable for issuing the ban and they should suffer consequences. Reply

So glad they didn't get away with it. Reply

It was great seeing all these critics join the boycott and keep the story going, plus threaten to cut off early buzz.



Disney is still bullshit for this, tho. They didn’t even ask for corrections; they were just mad the LA Times wrote something true without giving them a friendly spin. No promise they won’t do it again if someone writes something critical about buying Fox :/ Reply

Good. Fuck Disney for trying it. Reply

Disney went to the Taylor Swift school of publicity. In trying to silence that article they only made people aware of it. Ridiculous Reply

lol yes. They pulled a Swift. They Barbra Streisand-ed themselves Reply

