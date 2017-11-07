i looooove her and her raspy ass voice and her work for women and girls with gurls talk. Reply

this cover is a classic Reply

i love that cover Reply

She’s my fav nepotism model Reply

who is she related to? i don't know that much about her Reply

She's Camilla Lowther's daughter. Reply

And her dad owns a big location scouting company for fashion editorials + campaigns. Her parents are very wealthy, I remember seeing pictures of their beautiful massive house in west London in an interview she did (she stays with them when she's in London). Reply

I fucking love it, it looks like a 1970s Vogue cover



Now for the editorials, king Edward has always been great at those. I can't believe Alexandra Shulman had the nerve to swipe at him in her BoF column, I hope newsstand sales go up now just to spite her and her gang of posh Rosies (as some other ontder memorably dubbed them) Reply

Also I am LIVING for that eye shadow, wish I had green pigments on hand to try it (Inglot does great ones but my fucking cousin pinched mine so I'm left w just the blue one) Reply

Couldn't agree more, eat shit ladies haha Reply

LoL, I'm like low-key invested because I want Edward to slay, especially after all of the sabotage thrown his way. Reply

Was just thinking it looked like an 80's throwback cover! Though maybe 70's is more accurate (the eyeshadow and headwrap aren't really decade specific)? Either way she looks glorious! Reply

The photographic style looked 70s to me but that glossy lip+bright shadow could also read 80s. Doesn't matter, like you said either way it's different from the usual and gorgeous. Reply

Mte, 70s all around. Reply

I am here for Pat Cleveland glamour, yessss

She is a relatively safe choice for the first cover of the Enniful era. I want to see one of the super gorgeous dark skin models on the cover next month. Give me an Ajak Deng or Leonie Anderson. Reply

Adwoa is quite popular now though so she's a great start, and I'm sure Enninful will not hesitate to put darker skinned models on the cover Reply

OH MY GOD I LOVE IT I CAN'T WAIT TO GET IT



think that's the first time i've said that abt Brit Vogue ha



And wot a lineup featurewise! Reply

Same I intend to buy it if it's on any newsstands here. Reply

I'm obsessed with this cover, OMG. Reply

Such a gorgeous cover! But damn I honestly thought his first issue happen months ago... Reply

Yeah, I could have sworn people were saying the Zoe Kravitz one was his first. Reply

for some reason I thought that October was going to be the first issue, but maybe that' when they officially moved in? Reply

Same but I knew it couldn’t be because no one was talking about it Reply

very 80s



in a good way Reply

It looks straight out of 50yrs ago



She's pretty Reply

LOVE it.

Really looking forward to Ruth Negga's eventual cover. Reply

In July he named her a contributing editor of British Vogue too! And she was just named the new face of marc jacobs beauty, won harper bazaar's role model of the year award, and was nominated for bfc's model of the year. This year has been amazing for her, really happy because I love her brand/personality.







Edited at 2017-11-07 09:03 pm (UTC)

Stunning, gorgeous, perfect, etc





vvvv much looking forward to a new era from Vogue UK Reply

