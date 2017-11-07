Roman Polański: 5 More Victims Come Forward

Someone end this sack of shit now. Reply

What is the opposite of shocked? Because that's what I'm feeling along with bitter and fed up.

The only shocking thing about him is that people are finally coming for him. I'm so glad. He's scum. I thought he would stay untouchable forever.

"One of his victims was 9 years old"



Can someone do the world a favor and off this old fucker JFC!

“ another victim named Jack Nicholson's home in Gstaad as a perfect place for paedophiles, ”



Sounds about right. Wild that ppl don’t mention Jack Nicholson for letting this shit happen.



Edited at 2017-11-07 08:19 pm (UTC)

i believe the original victim was raped at his house

Parent

yeah, she was. tho iirc he wasn't there at the time and had lent the house to polanski

Parent

Yeah and I didn't know that til I listened to You Must Remember This which I find weird bc it seems like a significant fact yk?

Parent

yeah, it's always been p obvious that he's complicit

Parent

He wasn't in the country when the incident with Samantha happened, or knew that they were going to be visiting his house at the time (Roman just used an extra key Jack gave him). That's why people put the blame more on Anjelica than Jack with that episode. This new victim puts a new spin on Jack's involvement with Roman's rapes though.

Edited at 2017-11-07 08:28 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-07 08:28 pm (UTC)

Parent

And Anjelica Huston :(((

Parent

didn't he get involved w drew barrymore when she was a teen

Parent

idt i ever heard anything about him, but he always had a vibe.

Parent

tbh i was here thinking it's a bit dodgy that his name has came up more than once now



i've never heard anything about him besides being a womanizer, but still

Parent

kill him.

Finish him.

Hurry up and DIE YOU ASSHOLE.

---> NINE YEARS FUCKING OLD

disgusting



disgusting

Someone needs to contact each and every person who signed the petition supporting him now and make them go on record with their response to this.

I like that idea. Contact every single signatory - can u imagine the impact bc of the whole Weinstein/Spacey climate of exposure?



It'd have such an impact. Ronan Farrow would be perfect to do it

Good god

...still hoping 2017 pulls thru and ends him.

9 years old



i am...disgusted

i honestly have no idea who he is but i always see him in on here when it comes to creepy and gross men.

You have no idea who Roman Polanski is?

i mean ive heard of his name, but don't know what he does .

I have to look up that petition so I know which actors need to be fucking cancelled.

I really liked Emma Thompson's response to signing it.

Yup, I revisited it the other day to refresh my memory (and not to single anyone out...) but I could have sworn Natalie Portman was originally on the list. Did she pull her name from it (a la Emma Thompson) at some point, or am I misremembering these Polanski apologists?

she's on the list someone posted in page 2, so she def was originally on the list. i don't think the full petition is around anymore, only bits here and there tho?

Edited at 2017-11-07 08:58 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-07 08:58 pm (UTC)

I think v few of the ppl who signed it knew the details of the case.

Asia Argento was one iirc :(

I want someone to shove hot pokers through his eye sockets

I read this as hot pockets but this would work better.

lmao a scalding hot pocket through the eye could work in a pinch!

So did I hahaha

me too lol

