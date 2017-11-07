Roman Polański: 5 More Victims Come Forward
Five more women come forward to accuse Roman Polanski of sexual assault - including one who says she was just nine https://t.co/PBIlruBW47— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 7 listopada 2017
- one of his victims was 9 years old,
- another victim named Jack Nicholson's home in Gstaad as a perfect place for paedophiles,
- people set up a site where women can share stories how he abused them.
Can someone do the world a favor and off this old fucker JFC!
Sounds about right. Wild that ppl don’t mention Jack Nicholson for letting this shit happen.
i've never heard anything about him besides being a womanizer, but still
disgusting
It'd have such an impact. Ronan Farrow would be perfect to do it
i am...disgusted
Edited at 2017-11-07 08:58 pm (UTC)