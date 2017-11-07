Mariah Carey had ‘gastric sleeve surgery’

I thought they only did that on morbidly obese people. Reply

Thread

Link

she probably paid a doctor some extra money to ignore that fact Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl, cash makes the dog dance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did a full gastric bypass on my mom when she was 30 pounds less than I was at my heaviest...



...and at my heaviest, I could still fit into some "regular people" (read: not from a plus-size store) clothes.



Granted, she had health problems, but she didn't have those health problems until she started losing weight the first time (she lost the weight the first time through exercise and medication and then gained it back). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they usually make you lose some weight, anyway, supposedly because of insurance risk or something if you undergo surgery over a certain weight. i guess it's also easier to calculate the dose of anesthesia? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My friend was diagnosed with cancer and had her thyroid removed. Her mom is a crazy psycho who decided she must have thyroid cancer too, so she went to 10+ doctors before she found one that would remove hers. So yea.. you can get doctors to do whatever the hell you want. It's ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah that doctor on 600 pound life on TLC makes them lose 100 pounds first usually. Like basically he said they need to learn to eat like normal people and go to a therapist. It's a whole thing but like the other posters said, people shop around for doctors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i thought that too. i figured it would be unsafe to do it on someone that isn't overweight/doesn't have much to lose? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a friend of mine got it done because he had a heart attack scare, his cholesterol was like crazy and his weight was probably around 220lb.. so if you talk to the right doctor, they can do any surgery if you want to



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes supposed to be 100 lbs overweight at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that sucks - i hate that there's so much pressure on people to be thin :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Mariah has THE voice, but she still insists on wearing those outfits like the one in the tweet and idk why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she still have the voice tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because she likes it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I feel like if she dressed for her actual, current bodytype she could find a much more flattering look and people (hopefully) wouldn't talk about her weight as much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Outfits that don't fit and the yo-yo-ing weight probably affect her voice, don't they? I know rapid weight loss was attributed to Maria Callas' vocal decline. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well she is the skinny legend™️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did we have a post about her firing Stella? Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't see one, a post like that would draw lots of comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whaaat?!?! She did that?! I need a post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg she did??? About damn time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard that she caught Stella stealing money from her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was tempted to make a post about this but assumed one of her stans would. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally, I hope she doesn't stumble upon someone even worse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Now she just needs to release a dance album. Mariah plz! EDM and '90s House are at the forefront! Now she just needs to release a dance album. Mariah plz! EDM and '90s House are at the forefront! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought you had to be in medical danger from your weight to qualify for that surgery. It seems super drastic for purely cosmetic reasons Reply

Thread

Link

the sleeve is the less invasive version of the full gastric bypass. If I remember my 600 lb Life viewing correctly, they only reduce the stomach size and don't reroute any of the intestines so it's not considered as extreme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you're right. lol with as much as I've watched My 600lb Life you'd think I'd have known that already myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most insurances that pay for it require people to have a bmi of at least 35, but some surgeon will operate on people with lower bmis, especially if they've been struggling with their weight for a long time and have comorbidities Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmm Reply

Thread

Link

yikes-I hope not Reply

Thread

Link

she looks amazing tbh Reply

Thread

Link

it seems a little lazy to be so rich and really have as much times as you want to eat healthy and work out but get gastric sleeve surgery. Reply

Thread

Link

right? if i was rich first thing i would die is hire a cook. and maybe a driver lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would be so fucking lazy if i were rich. Chef, trainer, driver, stylist, hair and make up ppl. I wouldn't do shit for myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. if i ever get rich, live in cook and driver exactly. lol idc about cleaning my own place, but i definitely want those two things on call where i don't have to do them myself lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd have a cook and a personal trainer fo' sho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is exactly the sort of thing Mimi would be lazy about tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean if it really was only about having enough time / money there would be no overweight celebrities / rich people. But we all know food issues aren't as simple as that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im not gonna criticize anyone for how they choose to lose weight (unless it's promoting eating disorders), but I have lost 100lbs in 21 months just from diet choices. ALSO YAY ME FUCKOS DO YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO LOSE 100 FUCKING POUNDS OF HUMAN MEAT?! I still have 60lbs to go. anywho, I never considered any sort of surgery until I exhausted every option to do this myself. I have emotional issues for the drastic weight gain, and I tried a lot of things and thankfully my doctor putting me on Wellbutrin helped a ton - both for the issues and the ability to be in a headspace to lose the weight.



if people want to get surgery, fine. it's their life I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol really? She's lost weight like this before. Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt it. She's not overweight enough, by a long shot. And ignoring the ethics of that, the low long-term success rate would make the side effects really not worth it. It's hard to imagine anyone with money and options choosing that.



There are, however, gastric balloons for people with less weight to lose. And that wouldn't be such a radical choice. Reply

Thread

Link

??? the sleeve has a good long-term success rate. what side effects? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk if i believe this, Mimi is a yoyo dieter and has dropped and gained weight a ton times. Reply

Thread

Link

if she really got that surgery, then that's sad that the opinions of a bunch of miserable nobodies affected her that much Reply

Thread

Link

sad. im so over this pressure on women to be poles with a fake ass all the time. let the woman live she's got 2 kids and is 47! ffs. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn that’s rly was her the left ?



Ppl r cruel Reply

Thread

Link





Gettin snatched for the holidays, a reverse New Year resolution! Reply

Thread

Link

yas drawn-on jaw



the female gary from teen mom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people were saying she's bloated from medication. I've never heard of that but who knows, meds can have random side effects. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link