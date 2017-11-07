Mariah Carey had ‘gastric sleeve surgery’
EXCLUSIVE: Body shamers spur Mariah Carey to have weight-loss surgery https://t.co/6C5KWjZNQL pic.twitter.com/BssSl17sct— Page Six (@PageSix) November 7, 2017
A source tells Page Six that Mariah had gastric sleeve surgery last month after being body-shamed.
Page Six says that “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.”
source
...and at my heaviest, I could still fit into some "regular people" (read: not from a plus-size store) clothes.
Granted, she had health problems, but she didn't have those health problems until she started losing weight the first time (she lost the weight the first time through exercise and medication and then gained it back).
Edited at 2017-11-07 09:40 pm (UTC)
Yes supposed to be 100 lbs overweight at least.
Now she just needs to release a dance album. Mariah plz! EDM and '90s House are at the forefront!
if people want to get surgery, fine. it's their life I guess.
There are, however, gastric balloons for people with less weight to lose. And that wouldn't be such a radical choice.
Ppl r cruel
the female gary from teen mom