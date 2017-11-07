Mads Mikkelsen to star in Jonas Akerlund's "Polar"


  • Mads Mikkelsen has been tapped to star in Jonas Akerlund's new action-thriller "Polar"

  • The elegant Danish thespian will play the world's top assasin who retires right before his organization marks him for death [Spoiler (click to open)] He of course gets pulled involuntarily back into the underworld where he is hunted by hordes of younger assasins & has to use his deadly skills to keep himself alive while protecting an innocent woman

  • The movie is based on "Polar: Came With the Cold", a Dark Horse graphic novel by Victor Santos


    • Here for it. Even if it sounds like Shoot 'Em Up: John Wick is Taken

