Mads Mikkelsen to star in Jonas Akerlund's "Polar"

Åkerlund makes movies outside of music now? i had no idea



i'm always here for anything with Mads & Åkerlund has an interesting aesthetic, so it might not be too bad



Yeah he directed this bizarre drug film Spun staring Jason Swartzman and Brittany Murphy. I still don't entirely get that convoluted movie but the cinematography wasn't bad.



I just want to see Mads in a new action film because I am just enamored with him as actor right now. Bulldozing through Hannibal recently for the first time and watching A Royal Affair helped that lol Reply

aww :) i love him too! i really liked him in The Hunt, Valhalla Rising & Casino Royale (my favest Bon movie!) especially, but i still haven't seen A Royal Affair which i hear is really really good Reply

Damn, that looks like some Steranko-era Nick Fury. Reply

yassss hannibae back on screen <3 Reply

Right? He needs to be in more films and shows like asap Reply

he was so good in rogue one! i even sat through dr. strange to see him running around with the purple eye makeup. whatever he does next, i hope there's lots and lots of nude scenes! front and back! Reply

He's made some weird career choices lately but I will literally watch anything he's in including Carlsberg ads and that Shia Labeouf trainwreck so Reply

Apart from mads repeatedly punching shia in the face that was one of the worst damn films Reply

Link









it gave us mads in a dachshund shirt print, so i still think of it as a win Reply

elegant Danish thespian



Lmfaooooooooooooo Reply

Hf mads always. Idk about Åkerlund as a film director but i'm sure i'll have watched worse for him haha. Reply

lolol at OP’s comment. John Wick was what I was thinking of. Reply

I was reading the description of the movie and thinking of the hundreds of other movies with that same plot lmao Reply

God I'm so deep into this show rn. Him and Hugh Dancy's intense eyes are amazing. Reply

YEEESSSSS!!!! BRING IT BACK!!! Reply

Nah, just add him to John Wick 3 as high school by sleep buddy in some way. Reply

yesss i missed him Reply

Mad for Mads! I'll watch him brushing his teeth, I don't care. Bring back Hannibal, give us Hannigram!!!! Reply

ALWAYS HERE FOR DANISH KING MADS Reply

John Wick 2. Ish. Reply

