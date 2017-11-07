Mads Mikkelsen to star in Jonas Akerlund's "Polar"
Mads Mikkelsen to Lead POLAR Film Adaptation https://t.co/FUM6g5fYet pic.twitter.com/ikdBONStn6— Movies.ie Film Site (@movies_ie) November 7, 2017
Here for it. Even if it sounds like Shoot 'Em Up: John Wick is Taken
i'm always here for anything with Mads & Åkerlund has an interesting aesthetic, so it might not be too bad
I just want to see Mads in a new action film because I am just enamored with him as actor right now. Bulldozing through Hannibal recently for the first time and watching A Royal Affair helped that lol
he's back to doing smaller movies now that he+s got disney money. clever dude