seems like an even mix of "the media is bad and mean so now i'm bad and mean except i'm not really bad and mean because I'M A VICTIM" and "my brother's dick healed me" songs Reply

Thread

Link

im bad and mean but they MADE ME this way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's this thing about a brother-lover song I keep seeing mentioned here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In one of her songs she has a line, "I'm laughin' with my lover, makin' forts under covers /

Trust him like a brother" and people are running with it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

in her new song about her bf she has a lyric that says "trust him like a brother" lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y'all better send that leak link immediately. I don't wanna give this sis my coins, not even on Spotify. Reply

Thread

Link

keep refreshing hasitleaked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is just a store employee unpacking it from the storage room. No way they'll be able to get the album out of the store. Reply

Thread

Link

Really tho? I worked at Hot Topic a billion years ago so I did handle some big releases and literally nothing can stop someone from shoving a cd down their pants haha 😆 they have to get these shipments out and if stores are getting them this early... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they're already messily posting about it on social media in posts/accounts that are being removed, no way they'll get it out of the store. If they had smartly kept quiet, then I'd say it's a possibility. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just had a vision where all store workers had to do it in their underwear like how drug packagers are made to be naked so they can't smuggle any drugs out.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who the fuck let that be her back cover with the tracks on her face like that. Such horrible photoshop. I see the embarrassingly middle school cringe song titles were accurate. We can't have nice things because you're not producing nice things, fuck off Taylor.



If "End Game" is about Joe I will be very amused by how bad it ages when they break up/divorce.



Edited at 2017-11-07 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

looks better than the cover imo. though that's a low bar i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It just looks like an offensively ugly face tattoo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHY IS KING OF MY HEART A THING. I am so embarrassed for her and myself for reading it and the world for being subjected to it. Reply

Thread

Link

For some reason, it's giving me a Britney "My Baby" teas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she tried to be all ~girl power with the 'i dont wear his initials around my neck bc he owns me" and yet... this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it already leaked.



idk if it's even worth an illegal listen considering how terrible the lead singles have been. but then her music has been terrible for two albums now and ppl still stan Reply

Thread

Link

it sort of did but the tracks were in the wrong order



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll give it an illegal listen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

King Of My Heart is such a dumb title. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, she has had a lot of royalty references in her past few songs but this is too much lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wonder who’s that about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most of the album is about Joe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she going to try to copyright “this is why we can’t have nice things” now Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

surprised she didn't copyright no its becky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can she do that? isn't it a quote from everybody loves raymond? or it's even older than that? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am. Reply

Thread

Link

FUCK just leak it already I deserve this Reply

Thread

Link

"This is why we can't have nice things." Reply

Thread

Link

Her stans are never ever going to stop stalking that twitter user.

Reply

Thread

Link

Dancing with Our

Hands Tied



graphic design is also my passion Reply

Thread

Link

you know when people use to make the "taylor should write a song called "Maybe I'm The Problem"" joke i use to get annoyed cause i was like "she would never title a song something that stupid"



i jinxed myself. anyways i will remain ready to listen to it like everyone else on this site Reply

Thread

Link

welp. I'm excited

this messy ass bitch better deliver lmfao apparently Delicate and New Years Day made everyone cry and Getaway Car is the style of the record. Reply

Thread

Link

people also said that gorgeous was the style of the record.... the absolute disrespect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gorgeous is the worst song she has ever ever ever released and that's saying a lot. Altho that making of video was kinda cute i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link