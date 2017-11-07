Reputation tracklist #confirmed
A photo of the back of the reputation CD has been circulating on twitter
This means people have the CD/a leak is iminent
The track titles are the same as what others had posted this week, just in the wrong order
Source: x
Are you Ready For It to leak, ontd?
Trust him like a brother" and people are running with it.
If "End Game" is about Joe I will be very amused by how bad it ages when they break up/divorce.
idk if it's even worth an illegal listen considering how terrible the lead singles have been. but then her music has been terrible for two albums now and ppl still stan
Hands Tied
graphic design is also my passion
i jinxed myself. anyways i will remain ready to listen to it like everyone else on this site
this messy ass bitch better deliver lmfao apparently Delicate and New Years Day made everyone cry and Getaway Car is the style of the record.