Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years In Prison
Rapper Meek Mill has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for parole violation for a nearly decade-old gun and drug case
Meek was arrested for two incidents in (a fight and reckless driving) that were later dismissed but the judge insists that it is still a violation of his parole although the prosecutor recommended no jail time. The judge claims the prosecutor was too new to the case to understand how Mill just "does what he wants,” although Meek the incidents that have caused this new case were dropped without him having to go to trial.
Meek’s attorneys are planning to appeal the case.
I figured this would already be posted but I forget ONTD is late on black news. But this judge seemed to just be sick of Meek and wanted to teach a lesson.
When will these old racist judges die?
Real talk this is harsh as hell but since 2008 he has shown a consistent disregard for his parole...like this judge gave him chance after chance after chance....fuck the justice system but also, consequences heaux
Also this judge seems to have a long history with meek since 2008 and is overly invested in his case tbh, the arrest charges he violated his parole with were later dropped so she had no real reason to push this hard but it seems like she was fed up with his shit.....both he and the judge are doing too damn much here.
this is an A+ in false equivalence considering the power imbalance between a judge and a defendant.
this judge is not interested in serving just consequence. She cared about exercising her power. A judge shouldn't be make rulings based on being "fed up."
These two incidents don't actually sound like technicalities. It's not "he traveled outside the state overnight without telling his parole officer." Rather, they are charges that he committed new crimes. Minor crimes, that don't necessarily warrant jail time. But the judge is referring to a long history of infractions. So yeah - I would need more detail. Does anyone here have a history of Meek's parole violations?
although Meek the incidents that have caused this new case were dropped without him having to go to trial.
This means little. It is common for prosecutors to not pursue charges against parolees for new crimes, when the assumption is they can just be punished for the parole violation. Saving the state the time and money for prosecuting a new case, and the convict the extended jail sentence.
I hope meek wins his appeal