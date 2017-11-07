Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years In Prison



Rapper Meek Mill has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for parole violation for a nearly decade-old gun and drug case

Meek was arrested for two incidents in (a fight and reckless driving) that were later dismissed but the judge insists that it is still a violation of his parole although the prosecutor recommended no jail time. The judge claims the prosecutor was too new to the case to understand how Mill just "does what he wants,” although Meek the incidents that have caused this new case were dropped without him having to go to trial.

Meek’s attorneys are planning to appeal the case.

source
source

I figured this would already be posted but I forget ONTD is late on black news. But this judge seemed to just be sick of Meek and wanted to teach a lesson.
Tagged: ,