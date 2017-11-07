Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years In Prison

Oh SHAmeekQUA....look what you done did. Choices...Real talk this is harsh as hell but since 2008 he has shown a consistent disregard for his parole...like this judge gave him chance after chance after chance....fuck the justice system but also, consequences heauxAlso this judge seems to have a long history with meek since 2008 and is overly invested in his case tbh, the arrest charges he violated his parole with were later dropped so she had no real reason to push this hard but it seems like she was fed up with his shit.....both he and the judge are doing too damn much here.

I don't know Meek's history at all to decide if this is too harsh. I am strongly opposed to jail time for minor parole infractions. Locking people up on a technicality is not serving justice. But I also think that when prisoners are granted parole instead of continuing to be incarcerated, it is with the understanding that they are on the path of rehabilitation. If Meek has indeed been giving no shits about his parole terms for YEARS, then yeah - jail. People need to remember that oftentimes parole violations are things like an abusive spouse getting out of jail, and then casually parking outside his wife's work every day. Enforcement of parole terms, and insistence that parolees show an actual attempt at rehabilitation, are kind of important to making the system work.



These two incidents don't actually sound like technicalities. It's not "he traveled outside the state overnight without telling his parole officer." Rather, they are charges that he committed new crimes. Minor crimes, that don't necessarily warrant jail time. But the judge is referring to a long history of infractions. So yeah - I would need more detail. Does anyone here have a history of Meek's parole violations?



although Meek the incidents that have caused this new case were dropped without him having to go to trial.



This means little. It is common for prosecutors to not pursue charges against parolees for new crimes, when the assumption is they can just be punished for the parole violation. Saving the state the time and money for prosecuting a new case, and the convict the extended jail sentence.