The View interviews former DNC Chair Donna Brazile

I thought it was a myth that old people had purple hair. Reply

well i mean the original 'blue hair' term is from the rinses that old ladies used to get at the salon or whatever it made their white/grey hair look blue as the blue rinse was meant remove the brassiness/yellow tones from their hair, like laundry blueing is meant to whiten yellowed or discoloured white clothing when used sparingly Reply

tbh all this mess made me do was have zero interest in reading her book.



As for that lady that flipped the bird--it always infuriates me how everyone faces consequences BUT the orange monster Trump. And it's funny how president snowflake and his snowflake supporters cheered the firing on. I stan ha tbh. His supporters are offended by everything. We're getting closer to their annual crying about Christmas routine.

Trump literally declared that they won the war on Christmas, yet they'll no doubt bitch and do 24/7 Fox segments about some random lady in NY saying Happy Holidays or some shit. Reply

DNC’s Donna Brazile dedicated her book to “patriot” Seth Rich https://t.co/ZirO4E9OFM pic.twitter.com/PekgGIcgh5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 7, 2017 so it’s looking more and more like the “conspiracy theories” surrounding seth rich are true! Reply

Just stop please. Reply

Your Seth Rich trolling is fucking gross and should get you banned tbh. Reply

I just sent a mass PM to all of the moderators to see what it's going to take to get them banned. We'll see where it goes from there. Reply

This is horrible even for you. Like, his family begged people to stop doing this. Reply

Suddenly the koons is The Mind Unleashed Reply

You have to be a Russian troll. You're so freaking awful. Reply

nothing is too low for you is there?



If you want to go on about other things, fine but his family has asked people to stop this. Stop it. Reply

Bracing myself for people saying she lied in her book (the memos are on the internet, she did not) and acting as if she is enemy number 1 for daring to criticize messy Hillary Clinton and her terrible campaign team.



Hillary run a terrible campaign, was a very flawed candidate, what she did during the primary WAS unethical and Donna Brazile has the same right as Hillary Clinton of telling her story regarding what went down. This is all true DESPITE Trump being an even worse candidate and running an even messier campaign (that got him elected at the end of the day).



The timing, with the governor race, is definitely a bit iffy though. Hope Northam is elected tonight. Also wishing lucky for progressive candidates across the country such as Ginger Jentzen and Ray Dehn.



Hillary was a flawed candidate worthy of plenty criticism, but the accusation that this was rigged and that the nomination was stolen from Bernie is ludicrous. I say that as someone who voted for Bernie in the primary. Sure the DNC obviously favored Hillary, and you can argue that it's very unethical, but it doesn't mean a rigged primary (which now Donna is trying to say she didn't imply). Hillary was also the establishment candidate in 2008 with all the super delegates, but we see how that turned out. Simply Bernie didn't have enough votes.



I'm all for criticizing our party and making improvements but people (not you) need to put this into perspective and drop the 'rigged' angle.



Of course people can say Hillary bailing out the DNC was suspect - but that fundraising deal was actually published to the press when it happened by Politico in 2015 and Bernie was offered similar; and also despite the deal Bernie had 0 cashflow issues. None of what Donna is saying is brand new information but of course it is being politicized by Bernie supporters and the right to suggest the DNC rigged a primary, which is quite damaging to our party, especially right before election day.



I know you have a more nuanced view of the matter (which is good), but sadly most people don't. They'll just run with this to again argue Hillary is Satan, the DNC is corrupt and stole something of Bernie's, which is why most Democrats are livid right now. And it all plays into Putin's/Russia's election interference.



Why do you always have to come in here and make sense. Reply

but that fundraising deal was actually published to the press when it happened by Politico in 2015 and Bernie was offered similar

Incorrect. The criticism and Donna's claims are not related to the fundraising deal but the deal as a whole. Only the fundraising part was similar to both. Hillary had control over staff, mass communication, mailers and other aspects during the primary which gave her huge advantage. You seem to be misinformed regarding what the claims are.



Furthermore, Hillary getting more votes is irrelevant because no one is saying the final votes were rigged. What is being said is that the whole primary process was unethical because it gave Clinton huge control and thus gave her campaign leverage to influence the final votes. Would she had won either way? Maybe. But no one can say so for certain and that's not even the main issue at hand.



None of what Donna is saying is brand new information

Incorrect again. The fundraising part -- and her funneling state party/down-ballot candidates money to her own campaign -- was known. Her having control over various other aspects was not. Plus, this whole "Putin/Russia" interference angle you are trying to pull is very hypocritical. If you care about meddling with the democratic process (which is what the Russia thing is supposedly about), you should also be worried about what went down during the primary, even if it wasn't ilegal per se.



"donna brazile is hurting the party by relitigating 2016 to sell books" is an odd critique to hear from clinton people — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) November 4, 2017

This is honestly a silly tweet because everyone was telling Hillary to shut up when she did similar things just a month ago but a lot of those same people are hanging on Donna's every word. My dream is to live in the alternate universe where neither of them did these books to stir shit up and I didn't have to watch Donna make an idiot of herself in 2016. Reply

This is honestly a silly tweet because everyone was telling Hillary to shut up when she did similar things just a month ago but a lot of those same people are hanging on Donna's every word.

How are people hanging on Donna's every word? What Donna's claimed regarding the primary is bigger than her. Reply

clinton didn't do anything but push the same tired narrative that she was more ~realistic~ (read: has no political imagination and crumbles at any republican/corporate pushback) and getting mad at sanders. brazile actually gave receipts of the dnc favoring clinton before the primary or general election. can you really not see the difference?



donna isn't spotless and a lot of hrc critics are aware of that. Reply

I think both of them should have waited. (And, cause it always comes up, I'm uber uninterested in Bernie's book too). Books this close to the election are just bullshit and not very good. A few months is not enough time to get away and self-reflect from this terrible election.



I honestly think Clinton should have waited to release her book - write it, fine, its an interesting historical document, but I think we, the Democratic Party, need distance from the Clintons (yes including Bill), and she could have waited another 4-5 years to release it.



Donna is fucking shit up even more, and, to me, its not coming off as a way to help the Democratic Party, but to vilify it for leaving her high and dry during a scandal she created for herself. And honestly, I can feel where she is coming from, she dedicated herself to the party and was incredibly well respected, but made the wrong call and got caught.



TLDR, these are issues we as the democratic party need to fucking deal with, but now is not the time to be showing everyone our dirty laundry. Reply

With the lady that got fired for flipping off the motorcade, I would normally say that it sucks but I get it. However, the part about a male colleague keeping his job for saying/doing much worse makes the story rage worthy.



I really hope everyone who lives in an area with an election goes to vote today. This past year has felt like a lifetime thanks to this shitshow administration and pretty much all GOP members. We need to start flipping some seats. Reply

Yeah that is the part that makes me the angriest. She knew it was possible and she took the risk. (Or maybe she didn't know it was an issue and learned the hard way), but her fucking douchey male colleague should also be gone. Reply

We voted over the weekend, even though it was very low-level, school board and city council, but every small change makes a difference. Voting any and every chance people get would get them into the habit, and make them more comfortable vetting their candidates. No election is worthless.



I still see people who don't know/don't care enough about council and school board candidates to vote, and they seem proud of this. There's a mountain of info on the internet about anyone running for any office. GIYF, for f*ck's sake! Don't let other people decide your destiny for you! Reply

A friend and I were bitching to each other a few days ago about people not caring about low-level elections. My city's election is on the 18th instead of today and we know it's going to be a truly disastrous turn out. It always is. I live in south Louisiana so it's not remotely surprising but it's still rage worthy.



My city floods at the drop of a hat due to horrible city planning. All major roads flooded last week during a single day downpour. Everyone was all over the local news FB pages complaining about it. Our election on the 18th includes a measure that will redirect current construction funds collected on a tax that passed 3 years ago to focus on drainage. When people tried to emphasize the importance of voting on this measure, they were met with loads of comments about "no more taxes!!1" This state is filled with people who are proud to be ignorant and I'm so fucking sick of it. Reply

There's a mountain of info on the internet about anyone running for any office.



Not in my town. Seriously, it was all local (city/county) stuff. There was no information on council debate or anything until the day off. I didn't even know about a SPLOST vote until I got there because we have a single paper and I refuse to give them my money. (They're very Tea Party like and bought out the better, older paper, and they've only been around for about 7 years. They managed to run the 150 year old paper out of business by writing op-eds about how journalists and reporters should feign ignorance if talking to some more liberal.)



It's not always easy to find information in small towns. Which is fucked up. I did a lot of studying. One of the candidates had only a Facebook page without his opinions on any topic and the other guy knew he was gonna win, so he had nothing. All I found was negative reviews on Yelp. I spent a full even trying to find any information out.



I feel like they should distinguish what has happened, which I'm not sure was even clear in the panel discussion.



I was reading that she didn't get fired simply because she flipped him off. If all she did was flip him off, even if the photo went viral, c'est la vie. It doesn't identify her or her company in the photo itself. She was fired because she changed her profile picture to that of her flipping him off, which self-identified her, and that violated her company protocol for social media usage.



I work in the private sector but I and all levels in all countries have a code of conduct agreement where essentially the premise is similar to what the whatshername woman said. If your boss saw it, your direct report saw it, your grandma saw it, censor yourself, or set up a separate social media page where you can be all you want to be, without any crossover.



That being said, the colleague who had written a post about "... fucking libtards ... ", but all he got was a reprimand, ... nope, that's such a double standard. Just the crass use of language is side eye worthy, regardless of his political position. Reply

"She said this colleague was reprimanded for calling someone 'a fucking Libtard asshole' on Facebook, but was allowed to delete the post and keep his job."



Yikes. Reply

lmaooooo Omarosa showed up to the White House unannounced to take wedding photos and now she can't post any of them https://t.co/6lfoWzVQST — yeslie (@LesHorn) November 7, 2017



I know she's livid Reply

Omarosa is a dumbass and a pandering one at that. Reply

Trump being the POTUS is so horrific that I forget this woman actually works in the White House as one of his most trust staff members. Reply

Omarosa from the Apprentice being part of President Donald Trump's staff is literally one of the most surreal twists in our lifetime. Reply

Even funnier that she signs invitations as "The Honorable Omarosa" Reply

Being a Democrat makes me so mad sometimes because my party cannot get their shit together. Donna didnt help putting this book out now and adding fuel to the fire just so that it sells well. Democrats are always willing to compromise while Republicans will just be like fuck you this is what your getting. IT makes me wanna pull my hair out.



That whole thing with Pelosi saying Romney doesnt look like a bad presidential choice now pissed me off. Just because they are as blatant and as shitty as trump doesnt mean they arent horrible as well. Even with criticisms Romney, Corker, Flake and all the other republicans calling out trump have still repeatedly voted to hurt the american peopleto ensure their lobby money keeps coming in. Reply

Bet you the Republicans will all come to their senses and vote for delaying the spending bill in december and there goes our leverage Reply

And we'll be back to square one. Reply

Yup, the Romney thing was maddening but what is even worse is what Liberals/media are doing with Bush, treating him as if he is a figure we should miss. Gtfo here with this bullshit. Reply

liberals attacking romney's pandering to white resentment didn't result in trump. it was romney's decision to pander that did that. — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) November 7, 2017



This thread on Romney was on point. And Liberals trying to act like the likes of Bush and Romney were actually great is just too fucking much. Reply

mte sometimes the Democratic Party genuinely has the attention span and memory of sock. we're not going to line up behind the second worst option just because the worst is unspeakably bad, sorry not sorry. Reply

I don't want to get into all this atm, but I also flipped off the motorcade--as it was leaving the White House. it was satisfying but fruitless. Reply

Good for you!



The only time I saw the motorcade was - fortunately - when Obama was visiting London. I just happened to be in a black cab as the motorcade went by. People were lined on the streets cheering. It was nice out. Me and the British cab driver, we were waving and cheering out our windows. Gah, I can't believe 5 years ago today, he won his second term. Reply

aw, that's the definition of a bittersweet memory! it feels like we live in a completely different world now (and in many ways I suppose we do). Reply

I'm gonna flip off Bannon on Thursday. Reply

Anyway, I'm off to vote and I hope everyone who could was/is able to vote today 😊 Reply

I'm about to vote in an hour ☺️ Reply

Hurrah 🍻



*this is not facetious I'm genuinely pleased when people actually vote especially locally* Reply

Yasss. Everyone needs to vote today! It is so important!! Reply

none of this is interesting. anyone hear anything about VA? Reply

