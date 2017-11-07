The View interviews former DNC Chair Donna Brazile



Today on The View Donna Brazille is promoting her new book 'Hacks: The Inside Story of Break Ins and Break Downs That Put Donald Trump in the White House'. Whoopi asks Donna 'What is this' and Donna explains this book is her POV of what happened last year. Whoopi points out that the book is being used against the party and asks how Donna didn't realize that the idea of Hillary 'bailing out' the party was something bad and something that robbed Bernie of the nomination. Donna point blank states she did not use the word rig and didn't know how in debt the DNC was when she took over. Sara asks why we are just hearing about this now when it had been speculated about for so long which Sunny adds the point about alleging that Hillary owned the DNC which was to the detriment and fairness of the primary. In video 2 Sunny asks about Donna passing debate questions to Hillary and Meghan tries pushing the DNC paid Russia opposition research (Sunny and Joy look extra annoyed during this part lol) and in video 3 on Obama leaving the DNC in debt.










Other topics include:
-The lady who flipped off the Trump motorcade is fired
-Paul Ryan calling for prayers after Texas shooting
-Trump's visit to Japan














