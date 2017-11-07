The View interviews former DNC Chair Donna Brazile
Today on The View Donna Brazille is promoting her new book 'Hacks: The Inside Story of Break Ins and Break Downs That Put Donald Trump in the White House'. Whoopi asks Donna 'What is this' and Donna explains this book is her POV of what happened last year. Whoopi points out that the book is being used against the party and asks how Donna didn't realize that the idea of Hillary 'bailing out' the party was something bad and something that robbed Bernie of the nomination. Donna point blank states she did not use the word rig and didn't know how in debt the DNC was when she took over. Sara asks why we are just hearing about this now when it had been speculated about for so long which Sunny adds the point about alleging that Hillary owned the DNC which was to the detriment and fairness of the primary. In video 2 Sunny asks about Donna passing debate questions to Hillary and Meghan tries pushing the DNC paid Russia opposition research (Sunny and Joy look extra annoyed during this part lol) and in video 3 on Obama leaving the DNC in debt.
Other topics include:
-The lady who flipped off the Trump motorcade is fired
-Paul Ryan calling for prayers after Texas shooting
-Trump's visit to Japan
should we take bets on how much longer it is before Joy or Sunny snap on Meghan?
As for that lady that flipped the bird--it always infuriates me how everyone faces consequences BUT the orange monster Trump. And it's funny how president snowflake and his snowflake supporters cheered the firing on. I stan ha tbh. His supporters are offended by everything. We're getting closer to their annual crying about Christmas routine.
Hillary run a terrible campaign, was a very flawed candidate, what she did during the primary WAS unethical and Donna Brazile has the same right as Hillary Clinton of telling her story regarding what went down. This is all true DESPITE Trump being an even worse candidate and running an even messier campaign (that got him elected at the end of the day).
The timing, with the governor race, is definitely a bit iffy though. Hope Northam is elected tonight. Also wishing lucky for progressive candidates across the country such as Ginger Jentzen and Ray Dehn.
I'm all for criticizing our party and making improvements but people (not you) need to put this into perspective and drop the 'rigged' angle.
Of course people can say Hillary bailing out the DNC was suspect - but that fundraising deal was actually published to the press when it happened by Politico in 2015 and Bernie was offered similar; and also despite the deal Bernie had 0 cashflow issues. None of what Donna is saying is brand new information but of course it is being politicized by Bernie supporters and the right to suggest the DNC rigged a primary, which is quite damaging to our party, especially right before election day.
I know you have a more nuanced view of the matter (which is good), but sadly most people don't. They'll just run with this to again argue Hillary is Satan, the DNC is corrupt and stole something of Bernie's, which is why most Democrats are livid right now. And it all plays into Putin's/Russia's election interference.
Incorrect. The criticism and Donna's claims are not related to the fundraising deal but the deal as a whole. Only the fundraising part was similar to both. Hillary had control over staff, mass communication, mailers and other aspects during the primary which gave her huge advantage. You seem to be misinformed regarding what the claims are.
Furthermore, Hillary getting more votes is irrelevant because no one is saying the final votes were rigged. What is being said is that the whole primary process was unethical because it gave Clinton huge control and thus gave her campaign leverage to influence the final votes. Would she had won either way? Maybe. But no one can say so for certain and that's not even the main issue at hand.
None of what Donna is saying is brand new information
Incorrect again. The fundraising part -- and her funneling state party/down-ballot candidates money to her own campaign -- was known. Her having control over various other aspects was not. Plus, this whole "Putin/Russia" interference angle you are trying to pull is very hypocritical. If you care about meddling with the democratic process (which is what the Russia thing is supposedly about), you should also be worried about what went down during the primary, even if it wasn't ilegal per se.
How are people hanging on Donna's every word? What Donna's claimed regarding the primary is bigger than her.
donna isn't spotless and a lot of hrc critics are aware of that.
I honestly think Clinton should have waited to release her book - write it, fine, its an interesting historical document, but I think we, the Democratic Party, need distance from the Clintons (yes including Bill), and she could have waited another 4-5 years to release it.
Donna is fucking shit up even more, and, to me, its not coming off as a way to help the Democratic Party, but to vilify it for leaving her high and dry during a scandal she created for herself. And honestly, I can feel where she is coming from, she dedicated herself to the party and was incredibly well respected, but made the wrong call and got caught.
TLDR, these are issues we as the democratic party need to fucking deal with, but now is not the time to be showing everyone our dirty laundry.
I really hope everyone who lives in an area with an election goes to vote today. This past year has felt like a lifetime thanks to this shitshow administration and pretty much all GOP members. We need to start flipping some seats.
I still see people who don't know/don't care enough about council and school board candidates to vote, and they seem proud of this. There's a mountain of info on the internet about anyone running for any office. GIYF, for f*ck's sake! Don't let other people decide your destiny for you!
My city floods at the drop of a hat due to horrible city planning. All major roads flooded last week during a single day downpour. Everyone was all over the local news FB pages complaining about it. Our election on the 18th includes a measure that will redirect current construction funds collected on a tax that passed 3 years ago to focus on drainage. When people tried to emphasize the importance of voting on this measure, they were met with loads of comments about "no more taxes!!1" This state is filled with people who are proud to be ignorant and I'm so fucking sick of it.
Not in my town. Seriously, it was all local (city/county) stuff. There was no information on council debate or anything until the day off. I didn't even know about a SPLOST vote until I got there because we have a single paper and I refuse to give them my money. (They're very Tea Party like and bought out the better, older paper, and they've only been around for about 7 years. They managed to run the 150 year old paper out of business by writing op-eds about how journalists and reporters should feign ignorance if talking to some more liberal.)
It's not always easy to find information in small towns. Which is fucked up. I did a lot of studying. One of the candidates had only a Facebook page without his opinions on any topic and the other guy knew he was gonna win, so he had nothing. All I found was negative reviews on Yelp. I spent a full even trying to find any information out.
I was reading that she didn't get fired simply because she flipped him off. If all she did was flip him off, even if the photo went viral, c'est la vie. It doesn't identify her or her company in the photo itself. She was fired because she changed her profile picture to that of her flipping him off, which self-identified her, and that violated her company protocol for social media usage.
I work in the private sector but I and all levels in all countries have a code of conduct agreement where essentially the premise is similar to what the whatshername woman said. If your boss saw it, your direct report saw it, your grandma saw it, censor yourself, or set up a separate social media page where you can be all you want to be, without any crossover.
That being said, the colleague who had written a post about "... fucking libtards ... ", but all he got was a reprimand, ... nope, that's such a double standard. Just the crass use of language is side eye worthy, regardless of his political position.
That whole thing with Pelosi saying Romney doesnt look like a bad presidential choice now pissed me off. Just because they are as blatant and as shitty as trump doesnt mean they arent horrible as well. Even with criticisms Romney, Corker, Flake and all the other republicans calling out trump have still repeatedly voted to hurt the american peopleto ensure their lobby money keeps coming in.
The only time I saw the motorcade was - fortunately - when Obama was visiting London. I just happened to be in a black cab as the motorcade went by. People were lined on the streets cheering. It was nice out. Me and the British cab driver, we were waving and cheering out our windows. Gah, I can't believe 5 years ago today, he won his second term.
*this is not facetious I'm genuinely pleased when people actually vote especially locally*