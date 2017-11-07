ONTD Roundup

What are the best RH vacations (aside from Scary Island) that you remember? Reply

They went to Miami on Atlanta during Kim Fields’ season and it was pretty amazing Reply

the recent Mexico trip the RHoNY took has quickly become my fave. there were so many laugh out loud funny moments. Reply

ONTD, what are your winter weather apparel and accessory must-haves? Reply

Fluffy socks Reply

gloves boots, scarf, hat, wool trench (for november) and giant puffy down coat (for actual winter) Reply

Giant blanket scarves! I'm wrapped in one now in my freezing office, and will pretty much live in it until March. Reply

Sooooooo many sweatshirts Reply

thick scarf Reply

boots, sweaters and cardigans Reply

Scarves. Lots of scarves. Reply

Fleece lined tights Reply

Finger-less gloves and boots Reply

A polar fleece lined knit hat, with another knit hat over top of it for super cold days. A thick scarf. Gloves with polar fleece lined knit mittens over top. Winter boots, as waterproof as possible. Lined pants if I'm bringing clothes to change into, otherwise snow pants over my work pants. Reply

oversize sweaters Reply

Cardigans, skinny jeans, chukkas, gloves, maybe a scarf and a cute winter hat. Reply

Oversized sweaters and boots Reply

fleece-lined leggings and tights, warm boots, thick shirts/sweaters. I get cold easily so I have to bundle up in the winter. Reply

tech-friendly gloves, pussyhat, scarves, leggings under trousers, my red hooded coat. Reply

leggings/yoga pants that can pass as tights that i can wear to work under a dress or long sweater with boots. i just bought these from amazon and they are comfy and warm af: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00IDHFZHA/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

A cute, warm coat, some nice gloves, hats, and scarves. :3 Reply

wool sweaters, tights, wool scarves, skinnies, boots, striped shirts, barbours. Reply

Those are all early fall looks! Reply

I'm all about scarfs. Especially big fluffy ones when it's really cold. Reply

Scarf, gloves, hat/headband, warm shoes Reply

just a good coat and hat. gloves for scraping ice off the car, I guess, though half the time I forget to wear them and just put up with it.



I don't really wear scarves or special winter socks/long underwear. Reply

leggings to wear under baggy pj pants, hoodies, scarves!! Reply

https://www.intermixonline.com/agnelle/leopard-gloves/INT%2FJOSIECALF%2FWK%2FS.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=criteo-pla&googleshopping=us&gclid=CjwKCAiA0IXQBRA2EiwAMODil4na7t5lLG3XthhcSFwiXRzHoyjS3Q8JrKwkgjDVuedTymjkJNeU6hoCBA4QAvD_BwE A nice pair of gloves

a fat ass coat filled with a down alternative Reply

my onesie Reply

Even, it doesnt snow but it gets foggy where I live. I do like Uniqlo's heattech shirts and tights, I don't have to layer too much and feel bulky. Merino socks and a wool duffle coat or cape. Sometimes my duck boots when it rains. Reply

Gloves and pretty wool coats. I tell myself every year I have enough of the latter (especially for someone who lives in Texas), and yet somehow always end up with another one. They're ironically my favorite thing to wear. Reply

T-SHIRTS AND FLIP FLOPS BECAUSE I ESCAPED CHICAGO WINTERS FOR LA.



And tbh the people here are killing me with what they think is cold. The lady at Uniqlo tried to get me to buy fleece lined sweatpants for 50 degree weather. Reply

Thermal undergarments first and foremost and then insulated weatherproof boots. Reply

smth warm without being suffocating to change into when i get home, tbh. like slim fit joggers and a good thick sweater. Reply

nice fluffy socks, a scarf, and a cool jacket and hoodie.



Sometimes a blanket and my super comfy PJS :D





AAAND MY NEW PLACE HAS DECENT HEATING HAHAHAHAHAH Reply

staying indoors with my space heater because i hate the fucking cold. luckily i live in socal but i can basically never move because no, no thanks. Reply

scarves>>>>



they make such a difference Reply

Party at my place!



I'm all alone until Saturday Reply

YEEEEEE I'm on my way! Reply

Bring some goodies! Reply

Having the house to yourself is the BEST. Reply

Jealous tbh. Reply

I'll bring toys. 👀 Reply

happy tuesday! did you guys vote? and where'd that Ed Westwick post go? Reply

I'm disappointed that post disappeared so quickly. Reply

Ugh, why was it deleted? Reply

it got deleted?! fuck Reply

it's still there? i see it right now Reply

no elections for me, but I've been invited to the Joyce Craig results party tonight. I hope she beats Gatsas. Reply

I voted! There's been so much ridiculous drama over the council spot in my neighborhood, I can't wait to see who wins. Reply

I was about to post in it. What happened? His response is interesting. Reply

voted around 7:30 am this morning, there was no one there. Reply

After work I am Reply

Sephora has a sale right now for $169 with some boscia products and I can't decide if I should fork over the cash! Is it really ~life changing~ ontd? Reply

Nope. I had a Mia and used it for a while and didn't see any improvement, so I gave up on it. Just recently tossed it out actually.



However, I believe Sephora has a generous return policy, so might as well give it a shot for a month or however long and see for yourself. Reply

I actually just started using my clarisonic again after a long hiatus and it has really helped my face. My skin has gotten a lot smoother and I'm noticing less breakouts. I really want to get the radiance brush head replacements and see what those can do. Reply

Sephora is about to have their annual sale on Nov. 10, I think, if you want a bit more of a discount. 15% off. Reply

I loved my mia for several years, I felt like my skin was just generally brighter and clearer



then I just kind of got over it? Haven't used it in a while Reply

I have a mia 1 and love it....wait until the sale tho! Reply

i've had mine for over 2 years and barely use it. Never saw any difference either. Chemical exfoliation is the best tbh. Don't waste your money. Reply

I've used Boscia products and yes some of their stuff is worth it. Their eye creams and cooling masks are not so don't by those. The oil controlling stuff is great. Reply

physical exfoliation is not ideal. check out reddit.com/r/skincareaddiction and see what they recommend. :) Reply

I am so damn nervous about the elections today. We don't have any here, so I just keep checking the internet and fretting. A year ago was the most depressed I have ever been in my life, and I am hoping the trends leading to that start reversing. Reply

Who is voting today?



It's dismal here in VA weather wise. I hope that doesn't deter too many people Reply

my precinct has nothing today. but over the town line Manch is having municipal elections: mayor, aldermen/city council, school board. Reply

Voted earlier! Reply

I voted! Reply

I just finished watching Before the 90 Days and I feel like I need to make a post when I get home if there hasn't been one already.



This is truly a next level of trash television that is a godsend from hell. I'm glad it's entered my life. Reply

I love it so much Reply

WHAT DID I TELL YOU ABOUT PAUL



Mother fucker is a CRIMINAL



why did TLC let his ass on the showwwwwww Reply

Paul is horrible- forced Karine to get those tests, reveals they had sex and then reveals he's a criminal then runs away.



Watching that episode was sensory overload for me! Reply

Ain't it ridiculous yet depressing?



I cashed out my 401k don't break my heart. Reply

Parent

omg can you do a series of ONTD originals where you review all the episodes from all 3 series pleeeeeease?! Reply

I love that show. So trashy, so messy, so enjoyable. Reply

I feel like there should be a podcast solely devoted to tearing these Americans down. There is one that talks about it but I haven't listened yet: Welcome to RealiTV. They do a couple different shows with it (mostly TLC). Paul is so gross! Like, really. And I would feel sorry for Darcey, especially after the reunion, but she also is so desperate to be in a relationship that she'll take Jesse back.



Also: have you seen the 90 Day season this year? Middle Aged Dude Without A House tried to pimp out his fiance for sex since the friend would be paying all costs. Like literally asked for a 'Thai message' by the pool with pregnant wife just sitting there. Dude. And calling the housework and cleaning 'volunteer work' since fiance can't work until the government says so. Reply

Parent

Just wondering where my period is ...

I skipped a month and then it showed up without warning yesterday. Wtf. Reply

I didn’t get one in October. Maybe it’s stress. Reply

Falling out my vagina Reply

Mine just showed up while I'm at work, oh joy. Reply

I didn't get one at all in October and then last Friday it came with a vengeance. I haven't had a painful experience like that in awhile. My body betrayed me. Reply

Being eaten by your baby Reply

ONTD, do you have a microwave?



It's a silly question, I know, but I am currently living without one. Sure, it's kinda inconvenient at times, but I feel like I'm eating a lot healthier now, or at the very least cooking a lot more meals for myself and the fam. Reply

yeah. i use it to heat up the food i cook for the week and my breakfast oatmeal. Reply

Yes, I have a microwave and I use it ALL the time. Don't remember the last time I was without one Reply

Yea but I barely use it tbh, mostly to defrost bread in the morning if I forgot to get it down from the freezer the night before lol Reply

i mostly use mine to warm up milk for coffee tbh Reply

I have never been without one! Reply

I have one, but I mainly use it for when i buy microwave popcorn occasionally. my toaster oven is my life though. Reply

yess I use my toaster oven daily, would totally take that over a micro if I had to choose. Reply

Yes, I use it to make oatmeal in the mornings and to reheat leftovers, plus I eat frozen microwavable vegetables a lot. Reply

I spent a couple years without one after our big one bit the bullet. It was an adjustment but we managed fine. Now I have one again and I pretty much only use it to make my morning oatmeal and heat stuff up when I'm pressed for time to do it on the stove/oven... Reply

My bf bought a freaking huge microwave when we moved in together. I use it to heat up my oatmeal when the little pot needs cleaned and I'm lazy. I heat up leftovers too, but I don't use it to cook for the most part.



The thing has a turkey setting or something and we joke about making the Thanksgiving turkey in it. Reply

i have one



i'm also eating healthier at the moment and i use it pretty often tbh (i do a lot of food prep for the week ahead, etc.) Reply

yeah, I use it to heat up leftovers and the occasional frozen meal, also to heat up coffee or tea that's gone cold. Reply

Yeah, I live alone so my microwave it super useful. I usually make meals with like 3-4 servings and then I can just heat leftovers up for lunch and dinner really quickly. Reply

I do. We moved into an apartment that didn't come with one for awhile, and tried to live without it but we do a lot of leftover-eating and it was so convenient to be able to reheat things in their container without dirtying a pot and turning on the stove Reply

Yes, but I don't really use it that often. Mostly just to re-heat leftover pizza lol



I eat more frozen food than I should but I usually use the full size over for that, I feel like it tastes way better out of the oven than it does out of the microwave Reply

Nope. I don’t really miss it. Our stove has 2 ovens, one of which is smaller than standard and I left be it because it heats up and cooks things so quickly. Reply

Yep. Otherwise I would spend most of my life finishing off cold cups of tea I've forgotten to drink while they were warm.



It's also super convenient to melt things for baking and to cook veggies. I like to put some carrots with a little honey in a glass container, cover it with cling film and put it on for six or seven minutes. Super handy when all the elements on the stove are in use.



Edited at 2017-11-07 07:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Yes.



I use it rarely, I don't like my food reheated by one. I'd rather just put it on the stovetop again or in the oven. Reply

I have a microwave. I use it a lot for doing things like Steamables or warming up food I make the next day. I can't eat a lot prepackaged foods so it's at least healthier. Reply

no. used to but i don't miss it. Reply

Don’t have one currently and it sucks. It would be so much easier to have leftovers Reply

my bf and i didn`t have one forever and then his sister gave us hers when she moved. in a year we`ve probably used it less than ten times tbh. Reply

nope. haven't had one since i was like a teenager living at home. i don't miss it! Reply

no, we only really used it to heat up water and that was easily remedied with an electric kettle. only downside is you cant really get away with ultra-lazy meals; even stuff that can go in the toaster/conventional oven is still gonna take 20+ minutes Reply

I have a microwave. I didn't want one and I don't use it too often but there are times and things where a microwave is useful. I reheat some leftovers that way. It's been good for popcorn (although I just got an Instant Pot for my birthday and I'm looking forward to trying popcorn in there instead.) I also eat a lot of frozen veggies in the winter. The produce at my local grocery store is very bad off season so buying frozen is the best option and while I could use the stove, it is much faster in the microwave. But I also have no counter space and would rather not have one. Reply

Nope! I use a toaster oven for almost every thing, takes a bit longer but I feel like the food is better that way Reply

I'm in the same boat and I agree!



The only thing I haven't really mastered without a microwave is popcorn. but other than that I'm cooking a lot more, it's crazy! Reply

nope. i just heat stuff in the oven/on the stove. microwave food isn't good for you anyway and i just make popcorn in a pot with sea salt. i don't want to sacrifice the counter space for one when i'd never use it. Reply

Nope. Haven't had one in about a decade now. Reply

I think I'll buy Krysten Ritter's book when I go downtown on Friday. Reply

Has it gotten good reviews? Reply

So far they seem pleasantly happy with her book. I read the excerpt on Amazon kindle and it held my attention enough to still maybe want it, so that could be a win lol. Reply

It's been an exhilarating day Reply

oh my goodness, this is a beautiful gif and just what I needed on this day. Reply

Omg that gif, lmao. Reply

I’ve had mine for 2.5 years and all of a sudden I have weird things going on. My period was 2 weeks late at one point, it is less predictable as before and I’m getting more PMS symptoms (like now my boobs hurt - I haven’t had that as a symptom in 10 years since I started BC)

WHAT IS HAPPENING Reply

I hated my Mirena. I had it for two years, for both BC and to control my out-of-control period. My period never stopped, and in fact got much worse. I was constantly spotting for two weeks out of the month. I've since got it removed. Reply

good lord, that's awful. I think I'd rather have a different form just so I can rely on my period being regulated but mirena was so damn painful to get in that I want to get my 5 years worth lmao Reply

i'm surprised you even get a period. mine disappeared about the first year.



my boobs are def more sore nowadays on the mirena though. and my acne was worse, so I had to take a testosterone blocker. some weird discharge at times, but doesn't last too long. other than that, it works fine for me. Reply

i've hit the 3-year mark with mine and i'm happy with it as ever. my period is almost non-existent. i spot like 2-3x a year at most. boobs are way more sensitive with it but not in constant pain. Reply

LaVaughn Williams is a former felon who voted for the first time in Virginia today. Listen to her talk about the power of the ballot pic.twitter.com/wQWjTXeSn4 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017





Theodore Dortch,37, is a former felon who had his voting rights in Virginia restored this year. Today he voted for the first time pic.twitter.com/WNFlkwOyrc — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017





I’ve been riding around with Tammie Hagen, who had her voting rights restored and is now an organizer giving people rides to the polls today pic.twitter.com/JLpWoHwoxl — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017





Reply

This is so wonderful. I hate the fact that states can strip away rights from former felons for what can be an eternity. Reply

<3 so inspiring Reply

WHY did it happen? ‘Cuz I thought I️ was being funny but was actually a graceless asshole. I’ve since apologized and, I hope, learned. https://t.co/FUDeHzanSg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2017







But if you look at the replies there are so many people going "Ugh cue the PC Police!" and "um okay but it was funny" These pieces of shit really feel the need to defend something that the dude who actually made the joke is saying was fucked up. Fucking people!! Yesterday Patton Oswalt responded to being called out for that Finn joke he made at comic con the way he should have. He said he was as asshole and made no excusesBut if you look at the replies there are so many people going "Ugh cue the PC Police!" and "um okay but it was funny" These pieces of shit really feel the need to defend something that the dude who actually made the joke is saying was fucked up. Reply

Good on him to own up to it.



Sis, never EVER bother with the replies. I always expect them to be a fucking mess. Reply

Yeah, he's really grown a lot. I couldn't see him apologizing for something like that years ago but you could tell it was sincere even with the couple of replies he did after. Apparently some ~former fan~ was tweeting him calling him a PC Feminazi today because of it lol.



I'm in a such a good bubble with the people I follow sometimes I forget bigger celebrities have bigger idiots responding to them. Reply

What was the joke? Reply

