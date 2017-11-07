ONTD Roundup
For Monday, November 6, 2017:
- Chris Rock: I Won't Hire Women Because They "Cry Rape for Money"
- "Fifty Shades Freed" First Trailer
- Taylor Swift threatens critic, ACLU responds
- Taylor Swift has been killing a lot of critical stories about her
- Joseph Kahn Defends Taylor Swift
- Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles Rumored To Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
- Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer seen holding hands in Paris
- Madonna, Bono, Keira Knightley, the Queen & more named in Paradise Papers leak
- Ronan Farrow's Latest: Weinstein Paid Ex-Mossad Agents to Investigate Accusers
Brrrr...it's getting cold!
Edited at 2017-11-07 07:12 pm (UTC)
I don't really wear scarves or special winter socks/long underwear.
https://www.intermixonline.com/agnelle/leopard-gloves/INT%2FJOSIECALF%2FWK%2FS.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=criteo-pla&googleshopping=us&gclid=CjwKCAiA0IXQBRA2EiwAMODil4na7t5lLG3XthhcSFwiXRzHoyjS3Q8JrKwkgjDVuedTymjkJNeU6hoCBA4QAvD_BwE
And tbh the people here are killing me with what they think is cold. The lady at Uniqlo tried to get me to buy fleece lined sweatpants for 50 degree weather.
Sometimes a blanket and my super comfy PJS :D
AAAND MY NEW PLACE HAS DECENT HEATING HAHAHAHAHAH
they make such a difference
I'm all alone until Saturday
I'll bring toys. 👀
Clarisonic Mia 2 Opinions?
However, I believe Sephora has a generous return policy, so might as well give it a shot for a month or however long and see for yourself.
then I just kind of got over it? Haven't used it in a while
It's dismal here in VA weather wise. I hope that doesn't deter too many people
This is truly a next level of trash television that is a godsend from hell. I'm glad it's entered my life.
Mother fucker is a CRIMINAL
why did TLC let his ass on the showwwwwww
Watching that episode was sensory overload for me!
I cashed out my 401k don't break my heart.
Also: have you seen the 90 Day season this year? Middle Aged Dude Without A House tried to pimp out his fiance for sex since the friend would be paying all costs. Like literally asked for a 'Thai message' by the pool with pregnant wife just sitting there. Dude. And calling the housework and cleaning 'volunteer work' since fiance can't work until the government says so.
Edited at 2017-11-07 06:59 pm (UTC)
Microwaves...
It's a silly question, I know, but I am currently living without one. Sure, it's kinda inconvenient at times, but I feel like I'm eating a lot healthier now, or at the very least cooking a lot more meals for myself and the fam.
The thing has a turkey setting or something and we joke about making the Thanksgiving turkey in it.
i'm also eating healthier at the moment and i use it pretty often tbh (i do a lot of food prep for the week ahead, etc.)
I eat more frozen food than I should but I usually use the full size over for that, I feel like it tastes way better out of the oven than it does out of the microwave
It's also super convenient to melt things for baking and to cook veggies. I like to put some carrots with a little honey in a glass container, cover it with cling film and put it on for six or seven minutes. Super handy when all the elements on the stove are in use.
Edited at 2017-11-07 07:22 pm (UTC)
I use it rarely, I don't like my food reheated by one. I'd rather just put it on the stovetop again or in the oven.
The only thing I haven't really mastered without a microwave is popcorn. but other than that I'm cooking a lot more, it's crazy!
Mirena IUD Users
WHAT IS HAPPENING
my boobs are def more sore nowadays on the mirena though. and my acne was worse, so I had to take a testosterone blocker. some weird discharge at times, but doesn't last too long. other than that, it works fine for me.
Don't forget to vote today if there's an election in your area!
But if you look at the replies there are so many people going "Ugh cue the PC Police!" and "um okay but it was funny" These pieces of shit really feel the need to defend something that the dude who actually made the joke is saying was fucked up.
Sis, never EVER bother with the replies. I always expect them to be a fucking mess.
I'm in a such a good bubble with the people I follow sometimes I forget bigger celebrities have bigger idiots responding to them.