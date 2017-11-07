prettymuch discusses their first crushes and kisses!

who are these children though Reply

yawn tell us about your first blowjobs



zion and nick need to DC the other 3 members Reply

Congrats on your first post!



my first crush was at 3 and I sang "getting lucky with you"from the Alvin and the chipmunks movie to him. 😨 Reply

thank you!



lmao that is so cute Reply

I’m going to need Edwin to stop wearing that Fanny pack and Austin those glasses are horrendous. Reply

aw i think he rocks those fanny packs lmao but ia on those glasses Reply

I hope the next time he wears it during an interview someone asks him what the hell he keeps in it lol Reply

i feel like it’s just empty and he carries them around because ~fashion lmao Reply

austin looks diseased Reply

lmao Reply

Congrats on the first post, OP!



Also I don't care, I really like their songs. They could kick the blonde kid out though and no one would notice. Reply

thanks! i love your icon 😍



mte regarding the blonde kid tho he feels a bit useless whoops Reply

my first crush randomly moved to my table in calculus after telling me he wasn't interested only to randomly explain to the entire class that he would never date outside of his race while giving me this stupid awkward look, so not well.



second one went better, she's very nice to me lmao.



i really really don't like open arms so i guess my ironic stan days for austin are over :( Reply

yikes he sounds like an asshole



aww i love open arms, my obsession with that song actually pushed me over the edge to lowkey stan them lmao Reply

which is kinda funny considering Brockhampton has been getting a lot more thunder and I see them appealing to the current generation more while Prettymuch is just doing it old school



Apparently Kevin Abstract and Edwin know each otherwhich is kinda funny considering Brockhampton has been getting a lot more thunder and I see them appealing to the current generation more while Prettymuch is just doing it old school Reply

that's cool, i was kinda surprised at the hype brockhampton is getting at first but then i thought abt the whole ofwgkta wave w/ edgy white kids and it's not so surprising. brockhampton's fanbase is already insufferable and it hasn't even been a year Reply

lol @ austin when edwin was talkin, im here for him being the shady bitch in the group



oh i cant remember my first crush lol, there's so many boys it could have been. i had heart eyes for everyone when i was younger



Edited at 2017-11-07 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

My frist crush was a white boy who rejected me on Valentines day to be with a girl whose last name was sweetheart. Reply

lmaoooo awww Reply

These posts are always full of comments about the group being better if Austin leaves, but at the same time he is the one I first learned the name because he is the one you all most talk about. oh the irony Reply

I really like their music so far. They're playing a holiday radio show in December and Fall Out Boy is also playing so I was excited for an excuse for my old ass to see PM lol Reply

My first crush was some dude in kindergarten who did not grow up to be attractive, but is now somehow friends with my cousin who grew up/lives 90 minutes away. HOW? Because I haven't seen the dude since grade 8.



My first kiss was really wet. The dude soaked the lower half of my face everytime we made out. But I still really liked him. It wasn't til the next guy who managed to keep my face dry where I was like, aha!



