prettymuch discusses their first crushes and kisses!
- prettymuch are fuse's "fuse first"-artist for november and did an interview for their channel
- they talk about their first crushes and first kisses. nick and edwin have cute stories, brandon talks about his awkward first kiss which happened at the movies, zion decides to namedrop his crush and austin had a crush on two girls
- they also talk about the release of their first single "would you mind", mention how exciting it was seeing their own artist page on apple music
this is my first post so bare with me! i needed an excuse to talk about them! also, any cute first kiss/crush stories?
zion and nick need to DC the other 3 members
my first crush was at 3 and I sang "getting lucky with you"from the Alvin and the chipmunks movie to him. 😨
lmao that is so cute
Also I don't care, I really like their songs. They could kick the blonde kid out though and no one would notice.
mte regarding the blonde kid tho he feels a bit useless whoops
second one went better, she's very nice to me lmao.
i really really don't like open arms so i guess my ironic stan days for austin are over :(
aww i love open arms, my obsession with that song actually pushed me over the edge to lowkey stan them lmao
which is kinda funny considering Brockhampton has been getting a lot more thunder and I see them appealing to the current generation more while Prettymuch is just doing it old school
oh i cant remember my first crush lol, there's so many boys it could have been. i had heart eyes for everyone when i was younger
My first kiss was really wet. The dude soaked the lower half of my face everytime we made out. But I still really liked him. It wasn't til the next guy who managed to keep my face dry where I was like, aha!
my first crush was a friend of mine in kindergarten. he was really cool and we got fake married by the sand pit. i found him on facebook recently and he's dating a guy, so that's pretty cool lol.