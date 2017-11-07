z

prettymuch discusses their first crushes and kisses!


- prettymuch are fuse's "fuse first"-artist for november and did an interview for their channel
- they talk about their first crushes and first kisses. nick and edwin have cute stories, brandon talks about his awkward first kiss which happened at the movies, zion decides to namedrop his crush and austin had a crush on two girls
- they also talk about the release of their first single "would you mind", mention how exciting it was seeing their own artist page on apple music

source: 1 2

this is my first post so bare with me! i needed an excuse to talk about them! also, any cute first kiss/crush stories?
