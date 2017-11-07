seb 1

Britney's full Pepsi songs leak!



It might have taken more than 15 years but we finally have the full versions of two of Britney's (iconic) Pepsi jingles! This is the first time that the full songs have been available in high quality.







Merry Britmas yall


Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcDid_pHgOk
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_lSjaXpbyM&t=9s
Tagged: , ,