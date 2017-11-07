Britney's full Pepsi songs leak!
It might have taken more than 15 years but we finally have the full versions of two of Britney's (iconic) Pepsi jingles! This is the first time that the full songs have been available in high quality.
Merry Britmas yall
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcDid_pHgOk
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_lSjaXpbyM&t=9s
Anyway, this excited me greatly. I love The Joy of Pepsi sfm
Yass come through after 15 years.
Britney vs. Mya??? Trying to keep it real, compared to whaaat? Come on now
https://youtu.be/v5PUt5xI914
This is the one I’m waiting for. Call me when this leaks in HQ and full.
https://youtu.be/WxoGWnb6Ga8
Clearly cobbled together from a bunch of commercials but I haven't heard half of the portions of a lot of these and overall it's pretty smooth and has that last section you want for over a minute so I accept it.
Let Britmas strike us one more time