Britney's full Pepsi songs leak!

I prefer Coke, but I won't deny that she had me consider Pepsi. Reply

Pepsi twist was so good Reply

Shit. 15 years????? i still remember trying to buffer the clip of it in windows media player for like half an hour. The struggle teens these days will never know Reply

They should bring this back. Sometimes it will still get stuck in my head. Kendall wishes Reply

Lol same. Joy of Pepsi is such an iconic jingle. Reply

Pepsi is and always was disgusting but they had better commercials than Coke for a good while. Reply

Britmas™ came early this year! Reply

I have the joy of pepsi on my phone and I regret nothing. Reply

I had a little too much whiskey last night, and I danced in my bedroom to vintage Britney for a solid hour. My husband walked in on me.



Anyway, this excited me greatly. I love The Joy of Pepsi sfm Reply

I thought your comment was really cute so I hit the reply button which of course turned off Britney (she was in the 70's and I was wondering if that was really her singing) and then that made me sad and I started to wonder if maybe I should just not have commented. And then I had to login because this site never freaking remembers me. So now here I am and I still think your comment was cute. Reply

I'm feeling the joy britney!!! Reply

That gif lmfao, there'll never be another Britney Spears Reply

I have the Joy of Pepsi in my ipod and listen to it frequently. that's my jam tbh. Reply

lmao the backing track is just so formulaic-ally britney <3 Reply

Yass come through after 15 years. Yass come through after 15 years. Reply

like others have said, coke is better but pepsi did used to have much better commercials (I never watch cable so I don't know what their commercials are like today lol)



Britney vs. Mya??? Trying to keep it real, compared to whaaat? Come on now Reply

https://youtu.be/v5PUt5xI914



https://youtu.be/v5PUt5xI914

This is the one I'm waiting for. Call me when this leaks in HQ and full. There's one section of the Pepsi songs that's missing.

https://youtu.be/WxoGWnb6Ga8



https://youtu.be/WxoGWnb6Ga8

Clearly cobbled together from a bunch of commercials but I haven't heard half of the portions of a lot of these and overall it's pretty smooth and has that last section you want for over a minute so I accept it. Not an HQ version but in related videos for the second one was this -

This is the version I have on iTunes!

Let Britmas strike us one more time Reply

Also, Pepsi > Coke. Coke legit like, burns my throat if it’s a freshly opened can or bottle and makes my teeth feel fuzzy Reply

That's because it's literally dissolving your throat and teeth. Reply

The burning means it's working Reply

i can't drink regular coke because of that furriness on my teeth/tongue. it feels horrible. i do drink a lot of diet though. Reply

Coke Zero is the only Coke for me since it lacks that furriness but has all the taste. Diet Coke has this weird tinny taste to it and it makes me gassy af. Reply

same lol, it really hurts. Reply

