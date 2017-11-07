'Shameless' Actor Ethan Cutkosky Arrested for DUI

damn he's 18. get your life together you can afford a car service. Reply

He looks 12.. Reply

This was my exact thought. Reply

mte i was horrified lmao Reply

tv is very bad at casting teenagers. most 18 year olds don't look very different from 16 year olds tbh. he looks his age Reply

Yeah, if you look at the incoming freshman class of any college most of those kids still look like they’re fifteen at best. Reply

mte Reply

yeah tv gives people a really skewed view of what teens look like because they're all in their mid-20s Reply

I also think people just like to throw around looking 12 on this site. It’s the go to age. Reply

honestly Reply

I know everyone's worried about Finn Wolfhard but this kid has been on Shameless for years I remember him being a minor and seeing grown ass women asking when he was gonna turn 18. Reply

Probably an old photo. Reply

Which is why it has always been doubling horrifying to hear grown ass women say he’s hot. Like not only is he an actual child but he looks even younger than he actually is. God fandoms were a mistake. Reply

I actually thought he was 12. Yikes. Reply

how old is this infant?



Edit- those comments weren't here when I posted this



Edited at 2017-11-07 05:51 pm (UTC) Reply

He doesn't even look old enough to drive, how old is he? Reply

ikr i immediately googled his age. he's 18 but he looks even younger Reply

i had to look it up. he's 18 Reply

To be fair that's def an old picture of him in the link. Reply

Omg life imitating art what a mess Reply

How old is he? He barely looks old enough to drive.



Lmao all our comments are the same



Edited at 2017-11-07 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

ONTD hive mind at work lol! Reply

this boy doesn't even look old enough to drive. get ya life together, lil kid. Reply

These fools really out here just playing themselves on screen. Reply

idiot Reply

I had to go look him up because he looks 12. He's 18. Child, sort yourself out. Reply

that's what happens when ur parents abandon u to ur teenage sister Reply

It's time we put men to work in the mines. Reply

yikes. get it together Reply

That kid is 18?! WTF. Reply

Orange BMW.... ew. Reply

I saw an orange glitter paint job on a Tesla last summer. It was a look. Reply

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage 'Orange Glitter Paint Tesla'!"



i watch too much 'unnhhh' LoL Reply

my first thought Reply

i snickered out loud at that Reply

mte lol Reply

This detail is what got me to click the post, tbh. Gross. Reply

I bet he just got access to 8 years of earnings and that’s first thing he bought. Reply

