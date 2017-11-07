smoking

'Shameless' Actor Ethan Cutkosky Arrested for DUI



-He's 18
-Cops stopped his orange BMW at around 10:30 PM in LA after spotting him swerving into traffic lanes.
-Did poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested on the spot.
-It's unclear if the DUI was drug or alcohol related. (cops smelled weed in the car)

Oh Carl..
