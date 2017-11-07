Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis signs with DC

Prolific Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis and DC Comics have shocked the industry today by announcing the two have come to an exclusive, multi-year deal.

Bendis has worked for Marvel for 18 years and is currently one of the companies only major writers still left. Bendis helped create characters like Miles Morales, Jessica Jones, Riri Williams and Maria Hill.

It is unknown when Bendis will start work for DC, but says change is good and healthy and that he is bursting with inspiration. Which is a good thing as his work for Marvel has progressively gotten worse the past several years.

marvel continues being a sinking ship im shook
