Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis signs with DC

He looks like a big toe in that picture Reply

Based on the fact that so many men have been proven to be trash lately, I honestly thought this was going to be about him molesting someone or something.



That and the big toe-ness of his face makes him look like he could be creepy, at first glance. Reply

I gasped when I read this on tumblr lol. Reply

holy fucking shit Reply

Idc about him, but as a person who had to stop reading comics in 2014 (for financial reasons) during the new52 im so glad that DC got its shit together and is thriving! Reply

come back sis! rebirth has been iconic! Reply

What do you recommend!! I think I definitely gotta check out mister miracle. And I love Jason Todd and heard his new series has really improved Reply

He look like Michael Chiklis' wax figure was left outside in the middle of summer in LA during el niño season. Reply

I completely agree with that last sentiment. I stopped reading his stuff. :( Reply

I was kind of surprised this was considered a big deal given Marvel writers and artists have done stuff with DC before even if exclusive Reply

It's a big deal for a couple reasons:



1. Bendis has been with Marvel -- and only Marvel -- for twenty years. Many of the guys who are big now (King, Spencer, etc.) are Bendis stans who got back into comics through his Marvel books. His impact on the canon is huge, and he is synonymous with the brand.



2. He is still a big name, despite his recent sales not being the best, and him leaving emphasizes just how shitty Marvel's bench is now. Who do they still have? Jason Aaron and...? Uhh. Umm. Uhh. They've been trying to make Bunn and Hopeless happen for years, but it ain't working. Coates is a huge deal, but they don't seem to have made him an architect (the kind of guy who plans or writes events and decides the shape of the Marvel U going forward). They won't even give Ewing a chance to write a big name book.



It makes sense that Bendis, after such a long tenure with Marvel, would want to do something new, but he's leaving while things at Marvel are shaky at best. The fact that they couldn't manage to hang onto him just adds more fuel to the 'wtf is going on at Marvel right now' fire. Reply

marvel can keep him Reply

Finally some good news for Marvel!



ETA: I hope he doesn't touch any of the DC series I'm reading now



Edited at 2017-11-07 05:49 pm (UTC) Reply

forreals Reply

Give him Harley Quinn. He continue making it awful. Reply

LOL MTE Reply

I know right? Thank god he's gone. He's done his best to destroy so many characters. Reply

Marvel a sinking ship? Really? Reply

there are so many things going wrong with the comic line rn idek where to start. and its been this way for quite some time.



the entire company needs to clean house. Reply

The comics division, yes. Reply

I don't really follow the comics but this shook me, Bendis is a huge deal in Marvel. I wonder why he jumped ship... Reply

Because he's basically killed a lot of goodwill between marvel comics and long time readers Reply

Okidoki Reply

