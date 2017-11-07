Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis signs with DC
Prolific Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis and DC Comics have shocked the industry today by announcing the two have come to an exclusive, multi-year deal.
Brian Michael Bendis Heads to DC in Exclusive Deal https://t.co/jedk85b6Yj pic.twitter.com/eelEFIAxBf— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) November 7, 2017
Bendis has worked for Marvel for 18 years and is currently one of the companies only major writers still left. Bendis helped create characters like Miles Morales, Jessica Jones, Riri Williams and Maria Hill.
It is unknown when Bendis will start work for DC, but says change is good and healthy and that he is bursting with inspiration. Which is a good thing as his work for Marvel has progressively gotten worse the past several years.
marvel continues being a sinking ship im shook
That and the big toe-ness of his face makes him look like he could be creepy, at first glance.
I completely agree with that last sentiment. I stopped reading his stuff. :(
1. Bendis has been with Marvel -- and only Marvel -- for twenty years. Many of the guys who are big now (King, Spencer, etc.) are Bendis stans who got back into comics through his Marvel books. His impact on the canon is huge, and he is synonymous with the brand.
2. He is still a big name, despite his recent sales not being the best, and him leaving emphasizes just how shitty Marvel's bench is now. Who do they still have? Jason Aaron and...? Uhh. Umm. Uhh. They've been trying to make Bunn and Hopeless happen for years, but it ain't working. Coates is a huge deal, but they don't seem to have made him an architect (the kind of guy who plans or writes events and decides the shape of the Marvel U going forward). They won't even give Ewing a chance to write a big name book.
It makes sense that Bendis, after such a long tenure with Marvel, would want to do something new, but he's leaving while things at Marvel are shaky at best. The fact that they couldn't manage to hang onto him just adds more fuel to the 'wtf is going on at Marvel right now' fire.
ETA: I hope he doesn't touch any of the DC series I'm reading now
the entire company needs to clean house.