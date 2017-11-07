WOW Presents Plus to Stream New Show Starring Valentina

Of course, but if the heterosexuals create a Wack ass show about a bum ass heterosexual, y'all would be quick to gag. You need to support sissy programming!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I go to my local bar to hear drag queens complain. I ain’t paying a steaming fee for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how I feel about Valentina. She's gorgeous, don't get me wrong, but I feel like she lacks personality. Her trying to roast Michelle Visage just came out as cringey. Sasha Velour was spot on when she read her as someone who just stands and just carries on a smile on her face for no reason. Also, I find her incredibly insincere, but those are just my two cents. She couldn't save face when she defending herself after being called out for not telling her fanbase to stop harassing other contestants. On the other hand, I do like that a gay POC has some kind of platform. I just don't like that it happens to be her. Also, no at the price.



Edited at 2017-11-07 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lacks personality? she literally oozes glamour and adoration of latino culture. not being a comedy queen doesn't mean they lack personality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's true. I completely forgot her looks. I didn't like her Erotica look, but I did like the Latino imagery she showed in her outfits. OMW I completely forgot! You got me there! I love comedy and stand-up shows. I usually go for that route when it comes to personality, at least, on that show. I just loved people like Shea Coulee and Peppermint, so they stood out to me more. She did give us glamour! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"She couldn't save face when she defending herself after being called out for not telling her fanbase to stop harassing other contestants"

She couldn't save face because saying the producers told her not to do anything about that would probably be edited out anyway. Nina and Aja have said most of the drama at the reunion was fake and they discussed it all beforehand. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love valentina to death but i am the first to admit that "valentina" is a character. the whole point is to be a super poised glamorous telenova character so i can see why people would think she lacks personality or is fake. Valentina off of the show is actually a lot more interesting and complex from things that i've heard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

valentina does have a personality, it's just a very dull one lol she's the drag version of a victoria secret's angel, gorgeous to look act and can pull off the ~i'm so adorable~ thing very well but when it comes to performing she's as forgettable as they come. i liked her on RPDR but her show is not memorable at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pass. i'm cool with the free content. Reply

Thread

Link

Cool. There's a lot of new streaming services tho, its starting to remind me of cable lol Reply

Thread

Link

I want her and Alaska to date, that is all. Reply

Thread

Link

I just think they'd be cute together. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who would top? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, thanks. Plus, Alaska has a boyfriend. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn, people can get so far on just looks....even when they're in drag. Reply

Thread

Link

nah, fuck WoW Reply

Thread

Link

More interested in the show hosted by Bob tbh Reply

Thread

Link

IA also hosting a travel show is one of my dream jobs, I'm happy for Bob landing that gig Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine too! I also think he's a good choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, love Bob Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeees <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still really like Valentina. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah I’m waiting for Alyssa Edwards’ dance school show which is apparently going to be with a ‘network’ and not wowpresents 👏 Reply

Thread

Link

Alyssa is 100% ridiculous and I love her so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like the way katya described her: she "feels herself so much" that she could convince you of anything. i think the way katya said it was "she could convince me that my mother was a dog and that dog never wanted to have me and i'd be like 'yeah, yeah, absolutely alyssa!'". i could see that. she's always so "on" and while i didn't care for her "pageant"-centricism at first she actually got me curious about pageants as a subculture. plus the fact that she works to educate kids about dance and expression only endears me to her even more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It feels like we’ve been waiting for her dance school show for decades at this point Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm excited, the vids with her kids are so much fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that actually still happening? The trailer for it came out years ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i swear i read a rumor on here or reddit that it's gonna be released on netflix Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's what she deserves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc i still love valentina, but i'm too broke to pay for another streaming service. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao no one's gonna pay for this



that's the same price as streaming drag race itself in canada Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I'm not gonna pay for this.



Also, Valentina's show seems cringeworthy af. Pass. Reply

Thread

Link

best of luck Reply

Thread

Link