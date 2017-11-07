WOW Presents Plus to Stream New Show Starring Valentina
.@AllOfValentina's new #WOWPresentsPlus show will be told in the style of a telenovella: https://t.co/OLYDtqaTlW pic.twitter.com/fB5i8bDLo4— Decider (@decider) November 7, 2017
Are y'all excited? Discuss
She couldn't save face because saying the producers told her not to do anything about that would probably be edited out anyway. Nina and Aja have said most of the drama at the reunion was fake and they discussed it all beforehand.
I still really like Valentina.
that's the same price as streaming drag race itself in canada
Also, Valentina's show seems cringeworthy af. Pass.