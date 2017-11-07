WOW Presents Plus to Stream New Show Starring Valentina



  • A new LGBT streaming service from the creators of RuPaul's Drag Race will showcase pop culture, drag and lgbt shows & documentaries

  • Wow Presents Plus will have a travel show hosted by Bob the Drag Queen and an advice show hosted by Detox

  • The stunning Diablatina will slay the masses while showcasing her life as a "telenovella" as well

  • Chaz Bono will also have his own show discussing his transition journey

  • The service is priced at $3.99 a month or $39.99 per year and will be available on multiple platforms


