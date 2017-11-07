pizza

Lorde Turns 21


- Critically acclaimed pop star, Lorde, turns 21 today, and is now legally allowed to drink in the US
- Lorde celebrated her 21st by kicking off her New Zealand Melodrama tour where the crowd sang her 'Happy Birthday'.
- She told the audience she was "too scared" to do a yard glass but she promised that "we'll do a shot later".

Source
what did you do on your 21st, ONTD?
Tagged: