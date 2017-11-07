Lorde Turns 21

Aww, it's my husband's birthday, too.



what did you do on your 21st, ONTD?



Lol I don't really remember it tbh. Reply

Same, I got black out drunk that whole weekend. Reply

lol so savage... Reply

lmao me neither. i don't even think it's bc i was wasted tbh, i just never gaf abt birthdays Reply

I buried a cat alive for mine. Then went out for ice cream with my aunt. Reply

Aw, Happy Birthday to your husband, bb! ♥ Reply

samee, I just remember my friends threw a party for me and there was a lot of drinking





also, happy bday to ur husband bb!!



Edited at 2017-11-07 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Damn I forgot how young she was, she seems way more mature than her friend Tay. Reply

i did nothing and my mom got me 21 different presents and hide them all.

That's so sweet. Reply

it was nice

but after the 15th gift i was like mom please just give me the rest lol Reply

omg this dudley dursley realness



i would demand 22 presents the next year Reply

that's so sweet. Reply

A ball cap indoors at the dinner table no less? Eaux Reply

it's fashion Reply

US drinking laws are so crazy Reply

And they don’t work either Reply

They make NO sense. You can get married at 18 and have kids but you can't drink?!? Plus most people I know that drink started when they entered college at 17/18. Reply

kiwi legend 🙏🏿 Reply

Rise, Scorpios! I turn 28 on Sunday and this post makes me feel old. Reply

I’m 35 and loving life, fellow Scorpio. Reply

I turned 29 yesterday! Happy early birthday bb scorpio <3 Reply

aw yay ella!



I went out at midnight with my aunt and proceeded to get hammered and not realize it until I stood up to go to the bathroom after two hours of sitting in the pub, and promptly faceplanted. she drove us home and tucked me into bed and took me to the local diner for cheese fries later. Reply

got really drunk the night of turning 21, i think the bars let you in at like 10 PM as long as you stay til midnight. then was too hung over to go out a second night. i think i had to move apartments that day too (it was just across the complex)



also my BF like ditched me and it was a whole drama and i should have ended it then but stayed for another 5 years so lol early 20s Reply

I think I went to eat and spent the rest of my day playing video games? I don't really remember, but I don't drink so none of that.



I'm pretty sure I took work off that day too even though I had zero intentions of doing anything. Reply

lol Reply

do lorde's friends call her ella? Reply

they do. Reply

I would feel weird calling her Lorde.



I know Rihanna's friends and family call her Robyn. Drake's family and close friends call him Aubrey. And they have relatively "normal" stage names (which is just their middle names). Reply

Went to some funk bar in NYC for my 21st and had a blast. That was 11 years ago now... lmao Reply

awww shes so young! lol is she eating a birthday pav? thats cute.



it was legal to drink at 18 where i was living at the time, so 18 was a bigger deal than 21 (+i cant remember wtf we did for my 21st). i got smashed off shitty mikes hard lemonade in my parents basement w/ my bffs. Reply

HBD, lorde! i love her very much and am looking forward to seeing her in april. i'm glad she didn't get sucked in by the hollywood machine because she started her career so young. she seems to have a great head on her shoulders.



and my 21st was dumb because i had 4 finals that day. i celebrated a few days later at my college's local dive bar with friends and had a blast.



Edited at 2017-11-07 04:34 pm (UTC) Reply

4 finals in one day? My brain would melt. Reply

i was all over a 24-hour period. so on may 7th i had two at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM and then may 8th had 2 at 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM. it was just...the worst. i hate the concept of finals. there's nothing conducive to having 5 or more exams/papers all at the same time to test your intelligence. it basically promotes fucking up your sleep patterns and turning to drugs to stay awake. Reply

