Lorde Turns 21
Happy Birthday #Angelo & @lorde - 16 & 21 - twins for a day - Nov 7 - nb the meat cleaver ❤️✨🎈🎈💫💫🍒🎂🎉👶🏻👧🏻 pic.twitter.com/iYCe9VohVQ— Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) November 6, 2017
- Critically acclaimed pop star, Lorde, turns 21 today, and is now legally allowed to drink in the US
- Lorde celebrated her 21st by kicking off her New Zealand Melodrama tour where the crowd sang her 'Happy Birthday'.
- She told the audience she was "too scared" to do a yard glass but she promised that "we'll do a shot later".
Source
what did you do on your 21st, ONTD?
Lol I don't really remember it tbh.
also, happy bday to ur husband bb!!
Edited at 2017-11-07 10:31 pm (UTC)
That's so sweet.
but after the 15th gift i was like mom please just give me the rest lol
i would demand 22 presents the next year
I went out at midnight with my aunt and proceeded to get hammered and not realize it until I stood up to go to the bathroom after two hours of sitting in the pub, and promptly faceplanted. she drove us home and tucked me into bed and took me to the local diner for cheese fries later.
also my BF like ditched me and it was a whole drama and i should have ended it then but stayed for another 5 years so lol early 20s
I'm pretty sure I took work off that day too even though I had zero intentions of doing anything.
I know Rihanna's friends and family call her Robyn. Drake's family and close friends call him Aubrey. And they have relatively "normal" stage names (which is just their middle names).
it was legal to drink at 18 where i was living at the time, so 18 was a bigger deal than 21 (+i cant remember wtf we did for my 21st). i got smashed off shitty mikes hard lemonade in my parents basement w/ my bffs.
and my 21st was dumb because i had 4 finals that day. i celebrated a few days later at my college's local dive bar with friends and had a blast.
Edited at 2017-11-07 04:34 pm (UTC)