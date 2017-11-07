Danielle Harris 'bummed out' about upcoming Halloween film

The Rob Zombie Halloween film was so fucking terrible omg. Reply

I think the movies are better than they get credit for but Sheri as the ghost mom in part 2 was embarrassing. Reply

These movies are trash. Malcolm McDowell was the saving grace. Reply

lmfao Reply

http://bloody-disgusting.com/tv/3468713/exorcist-ratings-rise-creator-promises-best-episode-weve-ever-done/ OT but did you see this? It looks like the rating are up! Reply

They really are terrible. Any contemporary horror movies that try to humanize the villains like that (The Nightmare on Elm Street remake comes to mind) are always so bad Reply

I still can't believe she played a high school girl Reply

i like my denial and prefer to not acknowledge their existence.



idontknowher.flv Reply

The bad part is the opening of Halloween 2 is really cool then they reveal its just a dream and the rest of the movie is mostly garbage. Like, the most exciting part of your film you decide to make a dream. Reply

it really was. Reply

I haven't watched them in years...but I meant to again! I haven't seen number 2 more than once because of ghost mom. Reply

I forgot to watch her FB live last night.



Anyway, I love Danielle and I love the Halloween movies but I’m not bummed that Jamie isn’t going to be in the new one. They’re ignoring all of the sequels anyway so it wouldn’t make sense for Jamie to be her daughter, it would just be confusing. Reply

Yeah I really like her but I agree. If they are ignoring everything including part 2, it makes sense. Plus, if they reference Jamie, then they have to reference parts 4, 5 and 6 and I don't need any of that Thorn nonsense. Reply

looooove her. and i don't blame her. idk i'm not a fan of ignoring all the other halloweens, but whadda gonna do. Reply

she was the worst part of the original halloween movies and i'm not surprised she's pathetic enough to beg for a part since she has no career beyond conventions Reply

Drag ha!! MTE LOL Reply

lol Reply

87 credits on IMDB is nothing to sneeze at. but as usual, you continue to be wrong about everything. Reply

In what world was she the worst part of the franchise? And she's not a-list by any means but she's still fairly active in the industry. Reply

Umm

Debbie fucking Thornberry! Reply

also she tried to steal darlene's boyfriend in roseanne! Reply

lol at being pathetic. as a fan, she's a scream queen who definitely dosent need the money. and you choose one movie with a small part. she loves the genre, and she's doing more than just conventions. Reply

hdu she was in the iconic "Wish Upon A Star" Reply

h2o was my fav Reply

I'm not super into horror so I haven't seen a lot of the franchise (is that the right term? idk) type ones but Halloween is probably my favorite aside from Scream (but I never saw the second Rob Zombie one) but I feel like when they keep rebooting or ignoring past sequels/storylines it makes me disinterested. Reply

It is kind of funny how sloppy the continuity is. Laurie's been killed off twice at this point. Reply

the franchise could be (or probably already is, lbr) a study in just how off-the-rails a franchise can get. 1 and 2 are a FLAWLESS combo and then 3 came along and it was like "wtf? okay...", 4 brought back michael and was already getting into the thisisnewinformation.gif plot twists, 5 continued it and is one of my favorites kind of how 1 and 2 are also favorites (they link up and make sense). after 'halloween: the curse of michael meyers' i think it just kept going off the rails with plots and subplots and twists and new family and flirtations with juggalo high art (aka rob zombie's movies) that it totally lost a lot of fans and created one of the most confusing fanbases a franchise could have. i don't care for new movies, i'd rather watch the old ones and enjoy how cheap and fun they were. Reply

dead @ "juggalo high art" Reply

I just realized she is not married to Jensen Ackles. Reply

You're thinking about Danneel Harris. Reply

Yeah. They have the same name (stupid spelling excepted) and look the exact same! Reply

lmao omg Reply

Those in-between’quels should remain buried.



The only Halloween storylines i recognize is Halloween I , II & H20. At least for the Strode chronicles of the franchise.



I enjoy Halloween 3 as it’s own separate movie outside of Carpentar verse Reply

that's how i view them. The Halloween trilogy. I don't mind the flicks in between, but everything after H20, I disavow. The terrible sequels, and those crap Zombie remakes. Reply

Flawless taste. Those are the only 3 I like too. Reply

my partner is soooo curious to see part 3 and i'm like "ehhh" because i have a feeling that we'll get bored with it part-way through. it's interesting and unique among the franchise (or any franchise of its kind) but i have a feeling that he'll be bored by it. he's kind of on a mission to fill in his horror movie gaps though. in the last few months we've watched practically all of the 'friday the 13th' franchise, some of the early 'nightmare on elm street' movies, and started watching the 'halloween' movies for the holiday season this year. he's still in that mode so we'll see what happens! Reply

I'm actually doing just that. Recently finished watching all 12 Friday the 13th films, am now going through all the Halloween films, and then Nightmare. I've adored Halloween 1, 2, & H20 since I was a teen, but had never seen the rest. Just watched 3 a few nights ago & I hated it; I found it so slow & boring. Reply

You don't like part 4? I agree with your comment but I would add part 4 because I really liked the Rachel/Jamie dynamic and you rarely get to see a sisterly love in horror films so it was nice for that alone. Reply

I mean to be fair, Jamie was in the Thorn Trilogy and we'd all like to forget that ever happened. Reply

Thank you. Lets leave that mess behind us. Reply

But lol @ her thinking her flop ass should be in this new one. Guess those B horror movie coins haven't been getting saved.





I mean she has a right to feel bummed she's not being included.........But lol @ her thinking her flop ass should be in this new one. Guess those B horror movie coins haven't been getting saved. Reply

IDK why people think she only wants to do this for money. It's pretty obvious she has a personal attachment to the series. Reply

I hate to say this but I'd put money on it having to do with her being a mom now and maybe losing some of the look of being a lot younger than she actually is, which is SO fucked up. Reply

Nah, Judy Greer is rumored to be playing Laurie’s daughter and she doesn’t look anymore youthful than Danielle (no disrespect to Judy). Reply

I know she’s probably considered a horror icon at this point, but she’s honestly a terrible actress and only has the career she does based on Halloween nostalgia.



It also wouldn’t make sense to have her back. Reply

I wish they'd have gone with Laurie having a daughter, not so much as a nod to the crappier Halloween sequels, but because I want more smart women in horror, and more women in film in general. Yeah i know Laurie was the mother of a son in H20, but since that's being eschewed, they could have given her a tough bad ass daughter. Reply

i was so ready for a female slasher after the way 4 ended. then it turns out she's LITERALLY muted in the next sequel and even at the time my little queer kid self was already like surejan.gif at the movie industry. Reply

I feel like Halloween has been rebooted so many times now that I'm confused as to what is canon and what's not. Is Michael still cursed? Is Laurie still his sister? Who even are her children? Reply

H20 ignored the curse storyline and continued from Part 2.



This new one is ignoring everything since the first one. So Laurie might not even be his sister this time around. Reply

I take the nuclear option and pretend that only the first one is canon. Reply

