Danielle Harris 'bummed out' about upcoming Halloween film



Danielle Harris, who played Laurie Strode's daughter Jamie in two of the Halloween films (as well as Annie in the Rob Zombie versions), told fans on a livestream that she's 'bummed out' about the upcoming sequel.

“I’m bummed out. And here’s why I’m bummed out,” said Harris. “I’ve done four Halloween movies, and I’m grateful for those movies. I wouldn’t have all of you guys here… if it wasn’t for Halloween. I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Halloween franchise. It’s been good to me.”

Harris continued, “What I am bummed about is… [Laurie Strode] has a daughter. I was okay with it when she had a son… but they’re saying it’s the last one and… she has a daughter. And it’s not Jamie. It’s just kind of a bummer, I guess. I think somebody had said, it wouldn’t have hurt the movie to have Jamie reunited with [Laurie]. But that didn’t happen. We did put in a call, thought it’d be kinda cool even just to have a little flashback… they were not interested. So. I tried.”

