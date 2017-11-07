Danielle Harris 'bummed out' about upcoming Halloween film
Danielle Harris, who played Laurie Strode's daughter Jamie in two of the Halloween films (as well as Annie in the Rob Zombie versions), told fans on a livestream that she's 'bummed out' about the upcoming sequel.
“I’m bummed out. And here’s why I’m bummed out,” said Harris. “I’ve done four Halloween movies, and I’m grateful for those movies. I wouldn’t have all of you guys here… if it wasn’t for Halloween. I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Halloween franchise. It’s been good to me.”
Harris continued, “What I am bummed about is… [Laurie Strode] has a daughter. I was okay with it when she had a son… but they’re saying it’s the last one and… she has a daughter. And it’s not Jamie. It’s just kind of a bummer, I guess. I think somebody had said, it wouldn’t have hurt the movie to have Jamie reunited with [Laurie]. But that didn’t happen. We did put in a call, thought it’d be kinda cool even just to have a little flashback… they were not interested. So. I tried.”
Anyway, I love Danielle and I love the Halloween movies but I’m not bummed that Jamie isn’t going to be in the new one. They’re ignoring all of the sequels anyway so it wouldn’t make sense for Jamie to be her daughter, it would just be confusing.
she was the worst part of the original halloween movies and i'm not surprised she's pathetic enough to beg for a part since she has no career beyond conventions
Umm
Debbie fucking Thornberry!
The only Halloween storylines i recognize is Halloween I , II & H20. At least for the Strode chronicles of the franchise.
I enjoy Halloween 3 as it’s own separate movie outside of Carpentar verse
But lol @ her thinking her flop ass should be in this new one. Guess those B horror movie coins haven't been getting saved.
Mte.
It also wouldn’t make sense to have her back.
This new one is ignoring everything since the first one. So Laurie might not even be his sister this time around.