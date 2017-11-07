Taylor Swift Probably Won't Stream Reputation

the album is being delayed in Asia cause of a manufacturing problem. (Physical copies only obviously)



girl is not having a good week lmao



Did she send letters to the manufacturer too? How very Kathie-Lee of her



Edited at 2017-11-07 08:00 am (UTC) Reply

these taylor swift nazism confirmed posts got me shook today Reply

omg, what did i miss??? Reply

washington post just picked it up... i'm... ha legal team miscalculated with this one Reply

I liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiive! Yes! Reply

LMAO omg. homegirl streisanded herself, it's hilarious Reply

yaaass finish ha! Reply

haha wow, wapo always comes through! Reply

LMAO at this gif Reply

its hilarious because the blog she threatened is from some ontder who clearly wrote it to stir up drama lmao



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Guess I’m not listening to it then ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I was kinda curious how bad the other songs would be but not curious enought o buy it. Reply

same Reply

someone will rip it and share it, glad I won't be contributing to her sales/streaming debut numbers :) Reply

It’s not worth it to go to jail for downloading it but if it pops up on youtube I’ll give it a listen. Reply

Same. Oh well. Reply

lol same...and I preordered 1989 and have physical copies of her other stuff. I don't want to waste my money on this nonsense tho. Reply

I can see it being an Apple exclusive, but idk. It would probably help her if she didn't stream for the first two weeks since her fans will shoot down any free uploads of it that end up online. Reply

Call It What You Want is literally a Halsey song Reply

Do NOT insult Halsey like that sis. Reply

she deserves it bb Reply

is she serious? not a good idea especially after idwlf... also dumb bc we all know people are going to illegally upload and download it (even more than they did previously) if she doesn't. Reply

Ugh IDWLF was robbed a higher position because her ass didn’t wanna put it on streaming platforms right away 🙄 Reply

mte! Like, wake up! seriously a stupid idea Reply

I loved that song and boring-ass video (sigh) and I am honestly a little perturbed to hear why it didn’t do better. Reply

whats idwlf



but ya i agree i never understand why artists make these decisions, even restricting it to an exclusive platform is just gonna bring her numbers down Reply

adele, sweetie. i am SO sorry











adele, sweetie. i am SO sorry

all i can see in this gif is lisp. Reply

Whatever, I'll just pirate it then. Have it your way, Snake, because I sure as shit ain't paying for the CD. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Guess i wont listen to it Reply

This reminded me to cancel my preorder Reply

Yas, come back to the light bb! Reply

wow lol Reply

idk if this will help her sales or not but it’s def annoying Reply

I was expecting this to be the leak post. I’m curious to hear y’all reaction than the album. Reply

did it leak?? Reply

According to @hasitleaked, yed Reply

Were those leaked song titles real? I'm howling @ "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" Reply

I was hoping it was a leak post too haha

Did it leak? Did you download it? Reply

i never know how ppl have balls to leak stuff



like i would be legit terrified Reply

She's also somehow gotten Twitter to hide posts about a potential leak because that's where links for 1989 first appeared. Reply

Damn did she threaten them? Twitter always listens to white people it seems Reply

No idea but maybe there's a delay before they are posted or something so Taylor's team can assess them first. Click recent tweets for leak related posts and they're all hours old from SSers and stans threatening to report leaks, get people jailed etc. Then compare that to the hashtag #reputation and it's updating constantly with stans entering a contest and referencing a link (to drown out any legit leaks perhaps). Reply

