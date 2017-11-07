Taylor Swift Probably Won't Stream Reputation
Streaming services are on edge as they await a decision from Taylor Swift. https://t.co/oY8iQdrTQR— NYT Media (@nytmedia) November 7, 2017
- Taylor Swift still hasn't told members of the music industry if she plans on releasing her album, reputation, on streaming platforms when it becomes available this Friday, November 10
- Four executives at major streaming services said they do not expect the album to be made available for streaming until it hits a certain sales mark
- Swift and her label, Big Machine, have not announced their plans, and a spokeswoman for Swift declined to comment
- The article points out how streaming has been beneficial to rap artists who then choose not to release physical copies while pop stars do the opposite; Swift already has the highest first week sales for an artist this year based on her pre-sales alone
- The last big star to avoid streaming was Adele, and industry consultant says Swift is "the last of the few artists who have the combination of star power and fan cultivation to drive how her music is consumed"; Adding: “She will not be the last one to do it, but she is one of the few that can.”
Source 1 2
girl is not having a good week lmao
Did she send letters to the manufacturer too? How very Kathie-Lee of her
but ya i agree i never understand why artists make these decisions, even restricting it to an exclusive platform is just gonna bring her numbers down
adele, sweetie. i am SO sorry
Were those leaked song titles real? I'm howling @ "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"
like i would be legit terrified
Damn did she threaten them? Twitter always listens to white people it seems