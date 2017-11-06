Lady Gaga to Perform New Music at AMA's?

Yassss! Fuck Joanne! Reply

the cure deserved more love than it got :( Reply

I like the Cure, but wasn't it just meant as a gift to her friend? Also, it sounds like a Chainsmokers song Reply

#justice4bloodymary this binch would release a song called frankenstein after halloween, praying it's a disco bopt but i know it'll be joanne undead Reply

One of the biggest gay crimes in history is that we never got a video for that song Reply

Lady Gaga is the only person that can bring Halloween back tho sis. Ha power and influence❗️



joanne undead tho omg. watch frankenstein being a folk ballad 😭



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:01 pm (UTC) Reply

She should resurrect her forgotten bop Dirty Ice Cream!



god damn I love this song. Reply

Awful. Back when she was using her fake "pop" voice Reply

Lol yeah she sounds like Gwen in that clip Reply

she should release Cake Like Lady Gaga as a single! #justice4cakKe Reply

She needs to re-release Dance in the Dark or Sexxx Dreams as singles Reply

Don't remind me of Sex Dreams omw



What could have been </3 Reply

Sexxx dreams V1.0 was better imo idk why they decided to make her ad-lib in the choruses



YES i was so disappointed in the final version, the itunes festival version remains superior Reply

I'm in the minority in that I prefer the final album version.



However Dope V1.0 / Wanna be with you >>>>>> album version Reply

Dance in the Dark not being a single is a fucking tragedy. Alejandro was aight, but DitD is a transcendent BOP. Reply

lady gaga frustrates me because I know she still has some bops in her if she really got inthezone.zip Reply

True. It’s like she’s running from hits. Reply

lol what Reply

she has some bop-worthy unreleased songs tbh







good now release brooklyn nights as a single Reply

time to finally release this gags!



This feels like a different lifetime. I loved the whole galaxy space thing lol



If it's anything like The Cure, she can keep it. Reply

The door. Please exit through it Reply

slay

someone on reddit said it was about putting pieces back together or parts back together or SOMETHING like that Reply

I hope this time she copies “music” and “don’t tell me”, I like the sound of them Reply

