Lady Gaga to Perform New Music at AMA's?
Lady Gaga is rumored to be performing a new song titled "Frankenstein" at the #AMAs on November 19th. pic.twitter.com/CTjPu1kyrC— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) November 6, 2017
rumorhasit.mp3 Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga will perform a new song titled "Frankenstein" at the American Music Awards on November 19th. Will it be the follow-up to
wig is rumored to be snatched
#justice4bloodymary
One of the biggest gay crimes in history is that we never got a video for that song
joanne undead tho omg. watch frankenstein being a folk ballad 😭
What could have been </3
However Dope V1.0 / Wanna be with you >>>>>> album version
This feels like a different lifetime. I loved the whole galaxy space thing lol
