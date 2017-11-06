WOLVES Music Video Teaser + Selena Will Whisper It On AMAs
Selena Gomez teased a bit of her music video for Wolves feat Marshmello. She's also making history with the first ever televised live ASMR performance, after she also announced she'd be whispering it at the AMAs the 19th of Nov.
Here’s a first look at the music video for Wolves! Tune-in to the @amas Nov 19th to see me perform it live for the first time. #SELENAxAMAs🐺 pic.twitter.com/dYD1JvGa1k— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 6, 2017
Are you ready for this live ASMR event?
I don't like this wet hair look
lmao I can't wait for her stans to say ShEs SiNgInG iTs JuSt PlAyBaCk
But yeah, I am ready for it.
Poor thing.
the fucking nerve of the amas
Whenever I see Wolves I think it's the Kanye song. TLOP is a good album.