WOLVES Music Video Teaser + Selena Will Whisper It On AMAs

Selena Gomez teased a bit of her music video for Wolves feat Marshmello. She's also making history with the first ever televised live ASMR performance, after she also announced she'd be whispering it at the AMAs the 19th of Nov.



