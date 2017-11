Broadway post: Elton sings at THE LION KING; Lin-Manuel brings son to Hamilton; Mraz makes debut

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread... pic.twitter.com/e3hBugEsnI — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

When Hamilton came out and he and Burr sang together, Sebastian delightedly squealed, "SHE HAS TWO DADDIES!!!" — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

We will try act two when he's a little older. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

The bright lights of Broadway are actually inside the theatre. Thank you @WaitressMusical. pic.twitter.com/ZX5AWewvn4 — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) November 5, 2017

- The Broadway production of The Lion King marked its 20th anniversary on Sunday night- Elton John made a surprise appearance at the end of the show to perform his iconic song "The Circle of Life" with the entire cast- The musical has been seen by over 90 million people and has made over $6.2 billion, making it the most profitable work of entertainment in history- Lin-Manuel Miranda took his son Sebastian to see Act One of Hamilton for his 3rd birthday- They'll try seeing Act Two together when Sebastian gets older- Jason Mraz made his Broadway debut in the musical Waitress on Nov 3. He will playing the role of Dr. Pomatter (the gynecologist/love interest) in a limited ten-week engagement- Composer Sara Bareilles joined Mraz at curtain call. Mraz previously participated on Bareilles's concept album for WaitressSource 1