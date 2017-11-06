Broadway post: Elton sings at THE LION KING; Lin-Manuel brings son to Hamilton; Mraz makes debut
- The Broadway production of The Lion King marked its 20th anniversary on Sunday night
- Elton John made a surprise appearance at the end of the show to perform his iconic song "The Circle of Life" with the entire cast
- The musical has been seen by over 90 million people and has made over $6.2 billion, making it the most profitable work of entertainment in history
In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread... pic.twitter.com/e3hBugEsnI— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
When Hamilton came out and he and Burr sang together, Sebastian delightedly squealed, "SHE HAS TWO DADDIES!!!"— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
We will try act two when he's a little older.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
- Lin-Manuel Miranda took his son Sebastian to see Act One of Hamilton for his 3rd birthday
- They'll try seeing Act Two together when Sebastian gets older
Watch @jason_mraz and @DJosefsberg take their 1st bows last night! #SugarButterFlowers pic.twitter.com/Rxr7wxO3kn— Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) November 4, 2017
The bright lights of Broadway are actually inside the theatre. Thank you @WaitressMusical. pic.twitter.com/ZX5AWewvn4— Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) November 5, 2017
- Jason Mraz made his Broadway debut in the musical Waitress on Nov 3. He will playing the role of Dr. Pomatter (the gynecologist/love interest) in a limited ten-week engagement
- Composer Sara Bareilles joined Mraz at curtain call. Mraz previously participated on Bareilles's concept album for Waitress
