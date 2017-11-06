lutherxalice

Broadway post: Elton sings at THE LION KING; Lin-Manuel brings son to Hamilton; Mraz makes debut



- The Broadway production of The Lion King marked its 20th anniversary on Sunday night
- Elton John made a surprise appearance at the end of the show to perform his iconic song "The Circle of Life" with the entire cast
- The musical has been seen by over 90 million people and has made over $6.2 billion, making it the most profitable work of entertainment in history











- Lin-Manuel Miranda took his son Sebastian to see Act One of Hamilton for his 3rd birthday
- They'll try seeing Act Two together when Sebastian gets older



Watch @jason_mraz and @DJosefsberg take their 1st bows last night! #SugarButterFlowers pic.twitter.com/Rxr7wxO3kn

— Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) November 4, 2017






- Jason Mraz made his Broadway debut in the musical Waitress on Nov 3. He will playing the role of Dr. Pomatter (the gynecologist/love interest) in a limited ten-week engagement
- Composer Sara Bareilles joined Mraz at curtain call. Mraz previously participated on Bareilles's concept album for Waitress


Source 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
Tagged: , , , , , ,