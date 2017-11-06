Broadway post: Elton sings at THE LION KING; Lin-Manuel brings son to Hamilton; Mraz makes debut





I wish disney would just release ghe original cast performance already!



And still sad but happy to have seen Jason Raize perform

I saw Jason Raize as well. He was amazing! Reply

I hope they use some of the songs from the show in the live action remake. Not too hopeful, as they didn't do it for Beauty and the Beast. Endless Night is so beautiful. Reply

They had elements from the musical in the film, especially during the castle battle scene. Reply

I love Jason Mraz. I wish I could see him in Waitress. Reply

Lion King is a wonderful show. Reply

damn those lucky people



i won the lion king lottery a while back and i lived Reply

I just saw waitress and was pleasantly surprised! Curious how Jason Mraz will do. Reply

Elton was the best thing about the new Kingsman Reply

I loooove the concept album of waitress and dislike the cast recording very much lol. didn't know he was making his debut, thats nice. Reply

He still sounds great!!! And imagine all the drugs and alcohol he took all his life. That's why I don't get how singers like Mariah and co sound like shit nowadays no voice left!! Reply

