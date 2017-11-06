Kev

Riverdale Roundup: Stills for Tomorrow's Episode, Stills for Next Week's Episode, and More



RAS has been posting photos of the intimate little party Veronica probably hosts because her ex, Nick St Clair, is in town. They used to do coke together, and everyone will probably get really fucked up, and they'll probably do a sloppy Very Special Episode about consent.

And he's stirring the pot about ships since Nick will obviously present problems for Veronica/Archie, while Betty turns to Archie after the Black Hood gets all creepy about her needing to shed some relationships.







---


Ep 6, "Death Proof"

THE SUGARMAN — After a charge led by Mayor McCoy threatens to further escalate tensions between the North and Southside, Jughead and Archie go drag racing (on the streets) because that'll somehow stop the Serpents allying with their rival gang, the Ghoulies.

Betty and Veronica dig into the mystery of The Sugarman (drug supplier???)

Finally, Cheryl confronts her mother after a traumatic run-in forces her to make a stark realization.

Directed by Maggie Kiley and written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Arabella Anderson

After this episode, there won't be an episode the next week most likely because of American Thanksgiving.

---

Hayley and Asha had a little jam session, and it was cute



