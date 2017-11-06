Riverdale Roundup: Stills for Tomorrow's Episode, Stills for Next Week's Episode, and More

fp is in this episode and thats all that matters Reply

Thread

Link

oh wait is it this week's episode or next weeks? plz be this week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry, FP isn't showing up until next week Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The pussycats and Cheryl deserve a better show. Reply

Thread

Link

the storyline this season is super boring. not as fun or interesting like season 1. Reply

Thread

Link

Um, did last season involve archie starting his own militia and making shirtless vigilante videos and pulling guns on ppl? Idts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't have to listen to his shitty songs (fingers crossed it stays that way), so that alone is a plus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was comedy gold! I want them to go even further. Maybe they can have their own dance or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I'm still fucking laughing about Archie pulling that gun out and spray painting red buttholes around town Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so does josie and reggie start happening this ep Reply

Thread

Link

I hope so they’d be hot af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister actually decided to get into this show, so we've been catching up together. It's so weird at times I'm like "this isn't bad and some of the imagery is cool" but most of the time it's soooo extraaa lmao. I like the girls though. Reply

Thread

Link

The extra-ness is part of its charm imo lol I’d be disappointed if it wasn’t Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know what, as we keep watching together, I realize that that's true.

Like we got to the "I'm weird, I'm a weirder" part and it's no surprise that twitter/tumblr overdid that meme because the scene was otherwise just random and nothing more lol. It'd be weird now WITHOUT the extra bits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching along with others is always fun. My cousin texted me this morning to tell me she binged the whole thing and that she's addicted now, lol. She thinks it's like Veronica Mars meets Pretty Little Liars Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They kept calling the guy a serial killer... maybe I just forgot, but who else besides Miss Grundy did he actually kill? Reply

Thread

Link

Nah he’s a flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*Aspiring serial killer, he just can't take them out properly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s so ineffectual... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, RAS just doesn't seem to know what a serial killer is. It's sort of amusing me because I'm watching Mindhunter right now. The Black Hood's just a shooter with one fatality at this point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm 6 episodes into season 1 and I really love it. does it stay fairly consistent? Reply

Thread

Link

Season 1 stays pretty consistent except maybe eps 7-9, season 2 started out weird but got good by ep 3 imo. Glad you love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it takes a bit of a dip in the middle but then rallies for the last few episodes. Season 2 is doing it's version of being edgy and dark, and it's still quite ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m so excited for ep 5 cause it looks fun but I’m scared something bad is gonna happen to Queen Cheryl :((( Reply

Thread

Link

Saaaaame. Some of the shots in the preview make me nervous as hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Why can’t the good sis be happy?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need Kevin and Moose to be the central relationship Reply

Thread

Link

Moose and Midge are HIV positive but from drugs, not fucking in the woods (ep 9 spoiler). I don’t think Moose and Kevin are meant to be.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this groundbreaking storyline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn they're going there.

Can't think of a CW storyline that dealt with HIV since Linda on Everwood Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same, but I can't even tell how many more episodes Moose will appear, and the actor doesn't seem to be filming or anywhere near the set at the moment (he grew back his beard) so I guess they're letting that twist in the wind all over again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

“American Thanksgiving”



Nhf acknowledging other countries’ existence, OP. Do better.



This season has been trash so far. @away, anyone who disagrees is wrong. Reply

Thread

Link

Ha, I'm sorry! I have a soft spot for Canadians Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok so how long is FP gonna be stuck in jail, like prob the first half of this season, right? Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] there are pictures of FP in a Pop's outfit that I think is from episode 9 so I guess he could be free as of the midseason finale Probably though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see why they didn't just make this an original show since it's nothing like the comics and the characters are unrecognizable, Archie especially. But season 1 was kind of fun, and now it's like enough with the murdering and psychotic parents. Reply

Thread

Link

Vanessa Morgan is being harassed by psycho fans of this show and I feel bad for her. From what I see her characters harmless, its not her fault that she's beautiful and fans are threatened Reply

Thread

Link

It's mostly about shipping because fans are fucking bratty idiots who can't separate characters from actors and think sending death threats over a fictional relationship is perfectly reasonable.



I'm glad Vanessa exposed the idiot, and that she has received support from other cast members. I just wish these idiots wouldn't do it in the first place



Edited at 2017-11-07 05:59 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My acquaintance is a big Riverdale fan so I just bought her a Riverdale notebook. Reply

Thread

Link