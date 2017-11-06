Who went home on DWTS? 25x09

It's @Jordan_Fisher vs. @CorbinBleu in our ultimate Disney fan quiz! Who will win? 🤔 #DWTS @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/LNyoXF8JWI — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 7, 2017





This was really cute. Jordan's Disney knowledge is insane. Corbin couldn't even get the High School Musical question lmao.



Jordan and Lindsay's partnership is so amazing. I love how Jordan wants to win the mirror ball so much for her. Both of their dances today were some of the best ever. The quickstep had so much content and the salsa with Corbin was insane. I loved Jordan and Corbin's pirouettes. Lindsay has been doing great choreography. Very fresh, but lots of content as well.

Lol his answer for the Ariel question... he's like, twenty, that's how many Ariel has, but who cares, she wants more. This guy is adorable lol. Reply

There's never any love for Cheryl 😔



Im not invested in anyone this season.



I wonder if they'll do an all stars-type season again. There's a few runner ups I would love to see again. I spent some time last week rewatching Riker dances just cause. Reply

How the hell is Drew Scott still there? Reply

Apparently the Property Bros is really popular lol, cause hew is voting for him like hew?? Reply

his brothers Reply

Last week he was 2nd on the leader board cause the Team Phantom of the Opera dance got a perfect 30 and rave reviews about how it was the best team dance ever from the judges (even though it wasn't), while Team Monster Mash only got a 24, so he had a pretty big cushion over Terrell who was at the bottom of the leader board. Reply

Awww... I like Drew. :( Reply

He has to be next. The judges were pretty harsh to him tonight, in comments and scores. Reply

UGH Frankie being b2 twice probably means he wont win and I reaaaally want him to :( Reply

That said, I never thought he was gonna win. But getting to the top three, yes.

He could even place as Ugh I don't get how's he's in the bottom 2 twice?? Like America get your shit together.That said, I never thought he was gonna win. But getting to the top three, yes.He could even place as #2 , but hoping he's going to get to the finals next week! Reply

I don't think today was actually a bottom two or in jeopardy situation and he was just the last to be called safe today. Cause last week he was at the top of the leader board with a perfect 60, so he would have had to have done super bad voting wise if he was really in the bottom two. Reply

The shows uses 'in jeopardy' over 'bottom two' so that they can create drama during elimination and since be correct. So it doesn't mean Frankie is actually bottom 2, but it still got me to vote hard for him Reply

lmao right? I've been slacking on my voting but I immediately went and voted for Frankie after that. Reply

Frankie Muniz surprised the heck out of me with how good he is.



Also I enjoyed seeing James Hinchcliffe again even if it was for a split second in the background of old footage lol Reply

WHY IS DREW STILL HERE?!



I really want Lindsay to win the Mirror Ball. But I'm rooting for Witney too! DAMNIT.



Also, why hasn't Jenna been back as a pro? Reply

Jenna is in the troupe this year. She only had one year as a pro and she got eliminated first and all the female pros are super talented, so I guess there isn't room for her to be promoted. Reply

I really want Brandon and Artur from the troupe to make it as a pro. But we will see. Reply

It's even harder to get to be a male pro I feel like. Because there's so few male dancers in the dancing world to begin with. Hopefully they'll get rid of Keo and use one of them (or Sasha) but their spots are much harder to get than the girls which they tend to cycle in and out Reply

I'm assuming Jenna wasn't a pro this year because of her commitment to So You Think You Can Dance. The seasons overlapped so she wouldn't have been available to train with someone. Besides, there's no pro I'd cut to get her. Reply

Jenna will be back in time, just like Lindsey made it back. Reply

Parent

Awww Corbin. That was so good!!!



TMI here probably but I’ve been thru 2 major drepressive episodes in my life and both times I found some solace in one of Corbin’s projects (HSM2 of all things and his season of DWTS, as these issues were years apart). I think those 2 things were just low commitment and fluffy enough where I could just put it on and forget, but they had enough content online talking about them where if my mind got to dark I could look up reviews of his performances or read dumb fic cuz HSM2 had some bomb ass fic when you yourself are in HS, lol.



I never like stan and follow his career for long, but man I love watching him dance, he’s so talented at dancing. Reply

I was almost so pissed if Frankie went home. I feel like he truly deserves the mirror ball. He's actually grown as a dancer. Jordan and Lindsey have been good from the start which makes them so boring. Reply

