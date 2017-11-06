November 6th, 2017, 09:59 pm eveofrevolution Who went home on DWTS? 25x09 Terrell and CherylFrankie and WitneyTerrell and CherylSource:Me & my TVPictures from DWTS TwitterAll the dances can be viewed heresmh no one told me my second cut wasn't showing up! Tagged: broadway / theatre, dancing with the stars (abc), music / musician, nobody, spoilers, sports / athletes, sports / athletes - football (nfl / cfl), television, television - abc, television - hgtv Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
This was really cute. Jordan's Disney knowledge is insane. Corbin couldn't even get the High School Musical question lmao.
Jordan and Lindsay's partnership is so amazing. I love how Jordan wants to win the mirror ball so much for her. Both of their dances today were some of the best ever. The quickstep had so much content and the salsa with Corbin was insane. I loved Jordan and Corbin's pirouettes. Lindsay has been doing great choreography. Very fresh, but lots of content as well.
Im not invested in anyone this season.
I wonder if they'll do an all stars-type season again. There's a few runner ups I would love to see again. I spent some time last week rewatching Riker dances just cause.
That said, I never thought he was gonna win. But getting to the top three, yes.
He could even place as #2, but hoping he's going to get to the finals next week!
Also I enjoyed seeing James Hinchcliffe again even if it was for a split second in the background of old footage lol
I really want Lindsay to win the Mirror Ball. But I'm rooting for Witney too! DAMNIT.
Also, why hasn't Jenna been back as a pro?
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
TMI here probably but I’ve been thru 2 major drepressive episodes in my life and both times I found some solace in one of Corbin’s projects (HSM2 of all things and his season of DWTS, as these issues were years apart). I think those 2 things were just low commitment and fluffy enough where I could just put it on and forget, but they had enough content online talking about them where if my mind got to dark I could look up reviews of his performances or read dumb fic cuz HSM2 had some bomb ass fic when you yourself are in HS, lol.
I never like stan and follow his career for long, but man I love watching him dance, he’s so talented at dancing.