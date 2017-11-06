



no batman's or wonder woman's on any of the earths they breach? Reply

Thread

Link

a yes, the very special nazi episode. Reply

Thread

Link

work @ maggie being included this year lmao Reply

Thread

Link

maggie's not in this... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so fucking dumb i meant alex



Edited at 2017-11-07 05:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice to see Alex in there.



That's all I got. At least they get these crossovers out of the way early in the season. One day all the writers will talk to each other and the crossovers will make sense with each seasons over all plot. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad this year the 4 episodes will entirely "pull out" from the shows' narratives this year. so no trying to also fit in storylines in each individual ep that carry their own season arc...because that gets confusing. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

but will iris be in this episode being a badass Reply

Thread

Link

Hate when they force me to watch arrow again Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO I FEEL THE SAME WAY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh it's like they're doing it JUST to spite us! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh hey alex nice to see yah there. Can Iris not be sidelined for this tho? Reply

Thread

Link

she's finally crossing onto all the shows and she's a major player this time around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the animated Nazi Earth? Reply

Thread

Link

did they make white canary's costume have cleavage now? Reply

Thread

Link