Fall Jpop Roundup!
Hikaru Utada will release a new song called "Anata" (You) on December 8.
The song will be used in the movie Destiny: Kamakura Monogatari and in the latest campaign for Sony WF-1000X headphones.
Preview:
MISIA is coming out with "Kimi no Sobani Iru yo" (I'll Be There) on November 29. This is her first physical single since the 2015 Gundam anthem "Orphans no Namida". The song will be used as theme for the live action film Full Metal Alchemist.
Full song:
Soon-to-be-retired icon Namie Amuro is releasing her last album, the all-time-best compilation Finally on November 8. The album includes her best hits as well as new songs and unreleased material.
The latest ONEPIECE opener "Hope":
Hulu commercial song "Do It For Love":
The weeper/title track "Finally":
Hot on the heels of her new album, "Roots", Mika Nakashima released a cute bop on October 25 called "A or B":
Sheena Ringo is releasing a second self-cover album, "Gyakuyunyu ~Koukukyoku~" (Reimport: Civil Aviation Bureau), on December 6, which will finally include her version of Chiaki Kuriyama's "Oishii Kisetsu"!
"Oishii Kisetsu" is currently being recycled for a Meiji chocolate commercial:
On October 18, Kana Nishino, who joined the exclusive club of dome-touring solo female acts this fall, released "Te o Tsunagu Riyuu" (Why We Hold Hands), the lead up single to her new album "LOVE it":
Sheena Ringo!!!!!!!!!!!!! <3
I hope she will compose music for the Olympics again.
I'm so NOT ready to say goodbye to my all-time Jpop Queen.
The day Ayumi retires I'll be a mess.
Saving this post to listen and cry later.
Also, happy to hear new music from Mika and Sheena <3