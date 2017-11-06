Fall Jpop Roundup!

OMG the new recordings on Finally are EVERYTHING!! *_* Reply

Thread

Link

I introduced my mom to Kō Shibasaki and I’m so glad she liked her stuff <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she likes "Sweet Mom." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to be a total Kou Shibasaki stan. I still have a bunch of her music, but I haven't listened to JPop in a long time. I need to get back into it. I've started watching dramas again, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ALMOST ALL OF MIKA NAKASHIMA IS ON SPOTIFY!!!! NOW PUT NAMIE! Reply

Thread

Link

damn now i'm about to fall into a spotify jpop hole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sheena Ringo!!!!!!!!!!!!! <3

I hope she will compose music for the Olympics again. Reply

Thread

Link

"Finally" is beautiful. I haven't steadily listened to Jpop in so long, though. The last Namie song I even liked was "Fight Together." Reply

Thread

Link

So glad so many of the J-Pop queens I've listened to for a long time are releasing new music. <3 Reply

Thread

Link





I'm currently listening to finally, and mostly it's making me sad that she's retiring. I love her sfm Reply

Thread

Link

Sheena is going on tour in the Spring and I decided to try and go see her, she seems so good live. Reply

Thread

Link

misia is such a damn culture vulture. she has a nice voice but ugh her whole look has always thrown me off Reply

Thread

Link

I've never even considered buying her music because of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so sad that Namie is retiring but the new songs are good! I was binge-watching her concerts last weekend and I will miss her so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm at work so I can't listen to any of these, but I almost teared up reding this "Soon-to-be-retired icon Namie Amuro is releasing her last album, the all-time-best compilation Finally"

I'm so NOT ready to say goodbye to my all-time Jpop Queen.

The day Ayumi retires I'll be a mess.



Saving this post to listen and cry later.



Also, happy to hear new music from Mika and Sheena <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, Mika Nakashima! I haven't listened to her stuff in a while. Once I finish work, I'll listen to her new jams. Reply

Thread

Link