Lin-Manuel Miranda took his son to see "Hamilton" for the first time

Imagine being annoyed at a toddler making a ruckus and finding out he's the show creator's kid.

i was just gonna say i wonder where he sat that it was chill he talked so much

I'm wondering if they didn't get box seats, just to contain him a little.



Honestly though, having seen shows with little kids and teenagers seated around me, I'll take the little kids. Teenage Hamilton and Newsies stans were the worst when I saw them both.

People that paid hundreds to see a show and they're so pissed lol

This was the cutest thing all day.



Part of this is too precious but then part of it would drive me crazy because he sounds distracting.

I can't wait to see this again. I'm still obsessed.

his kid is so fucking cuuuuute! those reactions are precious <3

"At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?"

(Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno)"

same, bb, same.

sebastian is just the cutest lil name

lol so cute

I had a kindergartner snuggle up to me today and tell me that he loved me...1/2 hour after he met me (I'm a substitute teacher). Little kiddos can be so sweet.

I teach english to little babies and I have a little boy in my class who always looks very serious. Lately, he's started to have a bit more fun and be a bit more silly.



Yesterday I had them get up to sing a song and I'm trying to organize these babies and I can feel there's a kid wrapped around my waist but I wasn't paying too much attention until I looked down and it was the super serious boy just giving me a big hug. I just about died.

i'm assuming/hoping that it was a private showing since i can't imagine everyone around him being cool with a kid yelling during the show lmao

Edited at 2017-11-07 03:21 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-07 03:21 am (UTC)

lmao mte. I don't think I would find this nearly as cute if I had attended the show and experienced his commentary in person.

Aww

Lol this is so cute

cool story.

I was just thinking about how cool this was. I'm glad he shared this fascinating sliver of his life with us.

LMM is utterly unbearable. I hate this story and this post.

Mte Not-Charlize. Like I really don't want to hate him but he just seems pretentious.

He's definitely extremely talented

very cool and very fun

Aw this is adorable.

lucky kid

this is playing in boston late next year and when i looked up ticket costs, the lowest priced tickets are $600?????? ugh how can people afford to even see this?

rich white folk sis, they'll pay any amount to have their privileged status reaffirmed even if they fall asleep half-way through their front-row experience.



but bless their guilt complexes, bank accounts and annual subscriptions, they keep my sistren and i in biz.

If it is playing in Boston late next year. Then there is no way that you are seeing actual individual ticket prices yet. That is probably the price of a subscription that includes Hamilton.



Hamilton plays in DC next summer, and the tickets are not on sale until February (but the range says $99 are the lowest price...which yes, is expensive for Broadway, but still not $600 expensive).

I literally just bought tickets for the Seattle stop and tickets started at around $69. I bet you were seeing the premium priced tickets.

Seriously. I want to see it so bad but I think I'm going to just have to try for a lottery or something.

what you're seeing there are scalped ticket prices. it's such utter garbage. i'm in la and am increasingly furious i haven't been able to get tickets at all.

