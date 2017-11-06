Lin-Manuel Miranda took his son to see "Hamilton" for the first time
In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread... pic.twitter.com/e3hBugEsnI— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
(He sat on two booster seats, btw. He is very little.)— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
My Shot: various punching sounds, furious applause.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
The Schuyler Sisters: total DELIGHT in seeing @elizjudd as Angelica, with whom he has played in the park several times.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
You'll Be Back: upon seeing King George, yelled, "HE'S GOT A SWORD!"— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?"— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
(Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno)
Yorktown: more punching noises, air punching. This was his favorite part.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
Dear Theodosia: he curls up next to @VAMNit. She DID write it, according to him.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
BUT THEN
When Hamilton came out and he and Burr sang together, Sebastian delightedly squealed, "SHE HAS TWO DADDIES!!!"— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
His best friend at school has two daddies and he is crazy about them.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? "The scary parts."(Yorktown)— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
But also "the kissing and fighting and singing.
Thank you.
We will try act two when he's a little older.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017
Honestly though, having seen shows with little kids and teenagers seated around me, I'll take the little kids. Teenage Hamilton and Newsies stans were the worst when I saw them both.
Part of this is too precious but then part of it would drive me crazy because he sounds distracting.
I can't wait to see this again. I'm still obsessed.
"At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?"
(Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno)"
same, bb, same.
Yesterday I had them get up to sing a song and I'm trying to organize these babies and I can feel there's a kid wrapped around my waist but I wasn't paying too much attention until I looked down and it was the super serious boy just giving me a big hug. I just about died.
Edited at 2017-11-07 03:21 am (UTC)
Mte Not-Charlize. Like I really don't want to hate him but he just seems pretentious.
He's definitely extremely talented
but bless their guilt complexes, bank accounts and annual subscriptions, they keep my sistren and i in biz.
Hamilton plays in DC next summer, and the tickets are not on sale until February (but the range says $99 are the lowest price...which yes, is expensive for Broadway, but still not $600 expensive).
I wish someone looked out for me with that act 😩😩😩
Edited at 2017-11-07 04:06 am (UTC)