Jonathan Groff to Put On Bobby Darin Concert Series



  • Mindhunter actor and Broadway star Jonathan Groff will be portraying the late crooner in a live concert series called "The Bobby Darin Story"

  • Tony Award winner Alex Timbers will direct

  • The concert series will run for five shows at the 92nd st. Y in New York City during January 2018

  • The show is based on the life of Bobby Darin, a poor Italian from New York City who made it big in the 50s & 60s before succumbing to his lifelong ill health at the age of 37



    • I've loved Bobby Darin's music since I was fifteen so I am completely here for this. Also Groff is a younger, pretty & more appropriate person to portray Darin then that balding predator's failed attempt
