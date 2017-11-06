Jonathan Groff to Put On Bobby Darin Concert Series

The biggest hit he's associated with that is a broadway song despite him never appearing on broadway lol Reply

I’ll never forget reading a Babysitters Club book where inexplicably Stacey sings MACK THE KNIFE as an audition for Peter Pan like lol what???? Reply

That is weird Reply

Stacey is really cool and NEW YORK, OKAY?! Reply

i think you mean the Big Apple, with a heart over the i Reply

look at how CUTE he is here



but dang chris evans is 36 now and doesn't look that old. the 60s and 70s were hard on ppl. Reply

This is being put on in Australia as well, with David Campbell in the role. It's been showing on and off for a while I think. I think it's going to be in Melbourne over (our) summer since that's when David is free. (He's the son of Jimmy Barnes, but very much a crooner)



Edited at 2017-11-07 03:10 am (UTC) Reply

This particular concert series falls under the Lyrics & Lyricists program at the 92 Y. But it's cool that it's being done in Australia too! Reply

Maybe some day, Kevin Spacey will be Beyond the C-Block instead. Reply

Lmaoooo you killing me in this post sis Reply

Also Groff is a younger, pretty & more appropriate person to portray Darin then that balding predator's failed attempt



THIS



Anyway this sounds very cool, I would love to go. Reply

I wish I could too. Unfortunately I couldn't afford airfare+hotel+tickets. I would have to stay with my aunt who would alert my mom of my presence and I don't need that shit. This is honestly a dream concert for me since I'll never get to see Bobby Darin perform. Reply

I hope his rump plays an important part Reply

You really have a little obsession with his ass huh lol Reply

Yes I'm so ashamed :( Reply

Don't be ashamed! He is cute and he has a cute butt. I just hope his acting improves on s2 of Mindhunter. Reply

Ha, I just spent today listening to a bunch of Jonathan Groff performances. How perfect!



And when did Groff get his own tag? Reply

I don't know, it's weird that he has a tag but not a bunch of other well known actors. I only heard him sing once and that was on Glee lol. He sounded pretty damn good there though. Any recommendations? Reply

Spring Awakening which was his breakthrough? Reply

Oh he doesn't have an album? I thought the more popular BW stars release a few. Reply

I don't think he does. Reply

Ha, I'm really not the best person to ask. I just defaulted to what I used to do and searched for "Jonathan Groff sings" on YouTube, lol.



He was the original King George III in Hamilton which are the silliest songs. Lots of fun though.



I see there's a cast recording of a show called A New Brain



Spring Awakening though as the other user said. Otherwise he just has lots of cabaret and stage performances online



And then he was in Frozen, but the one song his character has is like 1 minute long, lol Reply

YAY! I love when talented people get enough clout to do their passion projects. Jonathan's voice is magic. Reply

