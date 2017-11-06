Jonathan Groff to Put On Bobby Darin Concert Series
Alex Timbers set to direct Jonathan Groff’s The Bobby Darin Story https://t.co/LV5mkFEH9z pic.twitter.com/uom3hoglR0— Playbill (@playbill) November 6, 2017
I've loved Bobby Darin's music since I was fifteen so I am completely here for this. Also Groff is a younger, pretty & more appropriate person to portray Darin then that balding predator's failed attempt
Source:
1
but dang chris evans is 36 now and doesn't look that old. the 60s and 70s were hard on ppl.
Edited at 2017-11-07 03:10 am (UTC)
THIS
Anyway this sounds very cool, I would love to go.
I hope his rump plays an important part
Yes I'm so ashamed :(
And when did Groff get his own tag?
He was the original King George III in Hamilton which are the silliest songs. Lots of fun though.
I see there's a cast recording of a show called A New Brain
Spring Awakening though as the other user said. Otherwise he just has lots of cabaret and stage performances online
And then he was in Frozen, but the one song his character has is like 1 minute long, lol