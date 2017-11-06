Ronan Farrow's Latest: Weinstein Paid Ex-Mossad Agents to Investigate Accusers

try to go to rehab to cure this, harvey.







the firms that Weinstein hired included Kroll, one of the world’s largest corporate intelligence companies



also it's crazy that's nick kroll's dad's company Reply

Ah shit I didn't mean to reply to you sorry!



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:05 am (UTC)

what the hell i never made the connection between nick kroll and this. wow Reply

The dude in the wig and big mouth? that nick kroll O.o Reply

Ughhhhh I knew Kroll came from money but didn’t know how specifically. This whole story continues to be horrifying but I hope the details never stop and all the trash men are burned. Reply

to be fair, he had nothing to do with his particular case. i think his dad left the company a few years ago but he did found it and was obvs behind similar investigations for decades. Reply

but why didn't the women report sooner?????? Reply

Obviously Hillary's fault. Reply

I hope he's dead in a ditch somewhere



http://nationalpost.com/news/toronto/lawyers-for-toronto-actress-cant-find-harvey-weinstein-but-sexual-assault-lawsuit-will-proceed-regardless



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:05 am (UTC) That is disgusting. And people still fucking ask why women don't come forward.I hope he's dead in a ditch somewhere

Idt they’re looking hard. He’s still in Phoenix Scottsdale area. He was at a high end restaurant over the weekend wearing a blonde wig (lol) hanging with some guy. They had a separate area but it had a glass partition so he was photographed. Reply

I'm reading this now. So fucking insane. And David Carr was surveilled back 15 or so years ago. This has been happening for SO long. I bet his victims who experienced this thought they were going crazy too. =\ Reply

isn't this motherfucker MIA right now? Reply

i thought i saw a tweet about him being hard to find Reply

this is giving me this season of Curb - Larry David fatwa disguise vibes Reply

Too much to hope he's done us all a favour and killed himself I guess. Reply

My jaw was dropped pretty much the entire time I was reading this. weinstein is seriously unhinged and this shit is really scary. Explains why no one ever came forward. Reply

To women and men in the industry, it would be wise of you to not promote Alec Baldwin. Fair warning. #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/x1I9Rti3LX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 5, 2017



wee little baby man had a widdle baby tantrum cos he wants to protect rapists. You’re sooo liberal, you scum bucket https://t.co/qh655mhddE — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 5, 2017



i hope Rose's tweets pick up traction and everyone in Hollywood stop working Alec. Reply

So his crazy tweets were real? Reply

People criticize her a lot and I get she's not perfect and all but I respect the hell out of her for doing this. Also, I love Jawbreaker. She's criminally underrated as an actress imo. Same with Ashley Judd, actually. Ashley should have the same career as Nicolas Cage, if not bigger. Reply

Ashley was so good in Double Jeopardy. That was a great movie Reply

Men are weak thin skinned cowards Reply

Andy Cohen was praising Alec on WatchWhatHappensLive tonight.

This is wild Reply

What a monster.



Isn't it easier to just...not habitually assault women? Reply

But then how would he feel like a man? Reply

Poor emasculated men. Women push them to this. Reply

Can he just die already Reply

These poor women being victimized over and over again by the same bastard, i hope he dies slowly Reply

Ronan stays slaying this story - pocket journalism prince! Reply

Like it's the textbook definition of someone actually using their privilege to do some good. Because of his name and clout, he could actually do this story. Reply

Yup, I totally believe only he could do this story and do it so well. Reply

He is the Bruce Wayne we deserve Reply

Should we be worried about him? i feel like there's been zero blow back on him, but there's no way shady ppl aren't seething over this expose. Reply

it's so rare that we see true investigative journalism anymore. it's all talking heads, and not pissing off sponsors. because of that, i'm weirdly amazed this story broke, or broke like it did. Reply

Jesus fucking christ Reply

god, this story is insane. ronan deserves a fucking pulitzer for all these amazing articles Reply

He's a fucking legend at this point - I'm ready for him and Jon Lovett to rise up and be the power couple we need in these desperate times. Reply

I love Lovett, esph when he rants. Quality entertainucation lmao Reply

Is Ronan East Coast based or is he out here in LA? Reply

He really should. These stories have had a huge impact. Reply

yes he fucking does Reply

at this point he has to get that pulitzer, he just has to. Reply

