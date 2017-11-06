Ronan Farrow's Latest: Weinstein Paid Ex-Mossad Agents to Investigate Accusers
Weinstein’s campaign to silence allegations included hiring undercover ex-Mossad agents to track women & reporters: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 6, 2017
* Harvey Weinstein had contracts with several private investigative firms including Black Cube (an organization made up of former Israeli Mossad agents which has invoiced him for $600,000 for their efforts over the past year) to gather information on actresses who were cooperating with journalists on stories about his years of sexual harassment. Black Cube would have received an additional $300,000 dollars if the agency “provides intelligence which will directly contribute to the efforts to completely stop the [New York Times] Article from being published at all in any shape or form.”
* Two Black Cube operatives used fake identities to meet with Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her. One pretended to be a women’s-rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan. The same operative, using a different false identity and claiming that she had an allegation against Weinstein, met twice with a journalist to find out which women were talking to the press.
* In December 2016, Dylan Howard, the chief content officer of American Media Inc. (which publishes the National Enquirer) shared with Weinstein an interview one of his reporters had obtained with Elizabeth Avellan, the ex-wife whom director Robert Rodriguez left for McGowan in 2006, in an effort to discredit McGowan's allegation of rape by Weinstein. Avellan says the reporter pushed her to make unflattering statements about McGowan and agreed the call would be off the record, but the reporter actually recorded the call and gave it to Howard.
In an email to Weinstein, Howard said, “I have something AMAZING . . . eventually she laid into Rose pretty hard.” Weinstein replies: “This is the killer. Especially if my fingerprints r not on this.” Howard assures Weinstein, “They are not. And the conversation . . . is RECORDED.”
source
the firms that Weinstein hired included Kroll, one of the world’s largest corporate intelligence companies
also it's crazy that's nick kroll's dad's company
I hope he's dead in a ditch somewhere
http://nationalpost.com/news/toronto/lawyers-for-toronto-actress-cant-find-harvey-weinstein-but-sexual-assault-lawsuit-will-proceed-regardless
i thought i saw a tweet about him being hard to find
Isn't it easier to just...not habitually assault women?