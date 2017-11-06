this season definitely feels different but i'm into it



i really liked the last 2 eps especially Reply

I thought this was from the last episodes. Witches? Reply

I've loved this season. The mushrooms episode was brilliant, and illana's struggles with the breakup with Lincoln has been sad and so real.



I didn't love how they did seasonal effective disorder but ideas glad they did it at all. Me and my sun lamp are fall/winter bffs. Reply

The last episode was the only good one of the season but, even then, it wasn't as good as episodes in prior seasons. I didn't care for last season as a whole either. Reply

I think season 2 worked best because they finally hit their stride. Season 3 was okay and had great moments. The great moments seem to be largely absent this season. Reply

umm the party/seeing lincoln/shitting her pants/cutting the leotard with her obama nails ep?? so good Reply

flop season :( Reply

Not feeling this season at all unfortunately :( Reply

Sadly this tbh Reply

Literally on my way to see Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson live rn. (Well going to drink first tbh. But seeing them in <2 hours.) Excited! 🙌 Reply

Stand up? Reply

Yep Reply

Queens!!! Love them both. So jealous, have fun!! Reply

OMG YES. I'm seeing them in Seattle in two weeks Reply

lmao this is a gif and a time.... hardly a promo Reply

The show's felt off since season 3 :[



I's still early, but 4 >>>>> 3 for Ilana's characterization alone. Reply

hdu this season has been so great Reply

i'm annoyed at all the breaks. it's making it harder to really get into this season. Reply

I love the extra focus on Ilana this season Reply

I liked the one where she finally got to train Shania Twain lol.



But yeah all the breaks kind of makes it hard for the season to flow. It did help with catching up but it just feels disjointed unlike the last seasons. Reply

I feel like there is a real disconnect between Abbi and Ilana irl and it shows on the show Reply

could you expand Reply

Well, both of them are experiencing a lot of success and are starting to work on their own projects on the side. During Broad City's best years (s1 and s2,) the show is all they had so they were always working together. I think they're just naturally growing apart irl, just like their characters on the show. The old dynamic and just how natural their interactions and convos used to seem in the earlier seasons just isn't there anymore Reply

